Previously deported child molester charged with assaulting boy in New York

From NY Post: A soccer coach who had been deported from Texas as a child molester in 2009 has returned to allegedly molest another child — this time in Brooklyn, The Post has learned.

Pablo Pineda, 39, was arrested Thursday at the Friends Field on East Fourth Street in Midwood, officials confirmed Friday.

Pineda allegedly groped the genitals of a 10-year old boy repeatedly over the course of four months, between June and September of 2017, police sources said. He also texted the boy in an attempt to get the kid to meet him at the movies, the sources said.

The alleged abuse was first reported to cops Wednesday.

Pineda’s record includes a 2005 arrest in Texas on charges of sex abuse of a child, an offense that led to him becoming a registered sex offender, the sources said.

He was deported in 2009 but it remains unclear what his country of origin is or when and how he returned to the United States.

Pineda was awaiting arraignment Friday night at Brooklyn Criminal Court.

As of last Saturday, he was being held on a $75,000 bail.

