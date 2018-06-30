Peter Fonda’s movie bombs, after he threatened to put Barron Trump in a cage with pedophiles

It is a federal crime, USC 18.41 Sec. 875(c), punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, to transmit any communication containing a threat to injure the person of another, via the Internet and e-mail (as well as the telephone, beepers, and other means of communication).
On June 20, 2018, in a series of tweets (since deleted), actor Peter Fonda called for putting President Trump’s 12-year-old son, Barron, into a cage with pedophiles:
Fonda also called White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen “gashes” — a crude reference to female vaginas as in “gash,” an open wound — which he proudly states is “much worse than cunt.”
About Nielsen, Fonda tweeted:
“Kristjen Nielsen is a lying gash that should be put in a cage and poked at by passersby. The gash should be pilloried in Lafayette Square naked and whipped by passersby while being filmed for posterity.”
About Sanders, Fonda tweeted:
““SS (Sarah Sanders) is a lying gash, too. And ‘gash’ is much worse than cunt. Maybe we should take her children away and deport her to Arkansas, and giving her children to Stephen Goebbels Miller for safe keeping.”
Note: By “Stephen Goebbels Miller,” Fonda means Stephen Miller, 32, President Trump’s senior advisor for policy and speech writer. CNN calls Miller “the architect behind Trump’s immigration policies”. On June 25, 2018, about 20 demonstrators marched to Miller’s apartment building in downtown D.C. to protest against Miller’s role in the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on illegal border-crossers. Ironically, Miller wasn’t even in D.C. that day as he was traveling with President Trump to a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina. I’ve seen speculations in the AltMedia that Miller is the mysterious White House insider Q Anon.
Peter Fonda also directed his followers in the so-called Resistance (against Trump) to dox ICE agents — which was undertaken by NYU instructor Sam Lavigne — and find out where their children go to school and harass them.
Fonda made all those vile threats and remarks knowing his new movie, Sony Pictures’ Boundaries, was coming out.
Amanda Prestigiacomo reports for The Daily Wire, June 29, 2018, that according to The Wrap, Boundaries appeared in a grand total of five theaters over the weekend and took in only $30,395. That means an average of only $6,079 per theater per weekend and, assuming “weekend” means three days, an average of $2,026 per theater per day.The movie also did poorly with critics, receiving a dismal 58% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Here’s a sample of negative critics’ reviews of the movie:
Mark Dujsik of Mark Reviews Movies: “Boundaries follows a well-worn path, providing little insight and even fewer surprises along the way.”
Tricia Olszewski of Washington City Paper: “Boundaries’ . . . cooked-up complications eventually run out of gas, and its destination is as snooze-worthy as driving 500 miles of highway.”
Eric W. Smith of Bust Magazine: “Comedies about mental illness that are funny, creative, and take mental health seriously do exist… but Boundaries is not one of them.”
Jeannette Catsoulis of New York Times: “Self-satisfied and too slick by half, “Boundaries” projects a sheen of artifice that deflects any genuine engagement with the story.”
Peter Fonda has an estimated net worth of $40 million. If he cares so much for the children of illegal border-crossers, he should donate his money to house, clothe and feed them, which taxpayers are doing, to the tune of $1 billion a year. (USA Today)
Please report Peter Fonda to the FBI here or here.
~Eowyn
Good.
The schadenfreude I feel regarding the karma this smear o merde has created for himself is DELICIOUS!!!!!
Yes, he should donate his vast wealth to make a difference in the cause he SAYS he cares about but, of course, he won’t.
From the looks of him, his time here on this mortal coil is short.
Too bad, so sad.
(I’m not sure if this “image” link is going to work, and I’m really just joking, anyway. But…)
Are Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson the same (demented) person?…
~ D-FensDogG
Maybe “Jack” is Peter’s “Webster”.
Both are rotting from inside out, their “picture of Dorian Gray” writ on their faces.
While faced with issues requiring profundity of thought today, those shallow of mind work on other matters and take them to no greater depth than that of a gutter. Another example, those obediently following orders from cards before live audiences of late night tv should at that time be sound asleep in their beds to rest their second grade-level minds.
How does a loser like this accumulate $40M? Why that’s about Slapsy Maxie’s net worth. How is it that after violating all the rules “Twitter” (or whatever other social media he uses), his account remains in good standing?
Well, we know the answer to that. Obviously, since Trump was elected there has been a well-financed, continuous effort at provocation aimed at conservatives. It is totally out of balance and seeks to bully people into acceptance of their wicked agenda.
Thanks for the good news. This has made my day. Glad this crappy actor and his crappy film and crappy SONY are not raking in the bucks on this one.
Pedo Fonda is sad proof that wisdom does not automatically come with age.
This is how we marginalize the hateful and disruptive people in our society. We show them that their rhetoric has consequences! Disagreement is fine, in fact, it is healthy. Vicious verbal attacks are another matter. You become unlikable and avoided as a result. We must love others and to do so sometimes means we avoid them in order to to spare ourselves conflict.
He is such a “has been” it isn’t even funny. I agree he should clothe, house and feed a bunch of illegals in his own home! These liberal freaks NEVER put their money where their mouths are but want everyone else to. And as for the disgusting language he uses I am not surprised but I am disgusted. How degrading! Who the hell does he think he is? I think he’s the one that belongs in a cage if you ask me. Put his loser traitor sister in there too and let Vietnam vets poke at them for awhile! I’ll provide the sticks!
