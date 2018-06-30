Peter Fonda’s movie bombs, after he threatened to put Barron Trump in a cage with pedophiles

It is a federal crime, USC 18.41 Sec. 875(c), punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, to transmit any communication containing a threat to injure the person of another, via the Internet and e-mail (as well as the telephone, beepers, and other means of communication).

On June 20, 2018, in a series of tweets (since deleted), actor Peter Fonda called for putting President Trump’s 12-year-old son, Barron, into a cage with pedophiles:

Fonda also called White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen “gashes” — a crude reference to female vaginas as in “gash,” an open wound — which he proudly states is “much worse than cunt.”

About Nielsen, Fonda tweeted:

“Kristjen Nielsen is a lying gash that should be put in a cage and poked at by passersby. The gash should be pilloried in Lafayette Square naked and whipped by passersby while being filmed for posterity.”

About Sanders, Fonda tweeted:

““SS (Sarah Sanders) is a lying gash, too. And ‘gash’ is much worse than cunt. Maybe we should take her children away and deport her to Arkansas, and giving her children to Stephen Goebbels Miller for safe keeping.”

Note: By “Stephen Goebbels Miller,” Fonda means Stephen Miller, 32, President Trump’s senior advisor for policy and speech writer. CNN calls Miller “the architect behind Trump’s immigration policies”. On June 25, 2018, about 20 demonstrators marched to Miller’s apartment building in downtown D.C. to protest against Miller’s role in the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on illegal border-crossers. Ironically, Miller wasn’t even in D.C. that day as he was traveling with President Trump to a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina. I’ve seen speculations in the AltMedia that Miller is the mysterious White House insider Q Anon.

Peter Fonda also directed his followers in the so-called Resistance (against Trump) to dox ICE agents — which was undertaken by NYU instructor Sam Lavigne — and find out where their children go to school and harass them.

Fonda made all those vile threats and remarks knowing his new movie, Sony Pictures’ Boundaries, was coming out.

Amanda Prestigiacomo reports for The Daily Wire, June 29, 2018, that according to The Wrap, Boundaries appeared in a grand total of five theaters over the weekend and took in only $30,395. That means an average of only $6,079 per theater per weekend and, assuming “weekend” means three days, an average of $2,026 per theater per day. The movie also did poorly with critics, receiving a dismal 58% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Here’s a sample of negative critics’ reviews of the movie:

Mark Dujsik of Mark Reviews Movies: “Boundaries follows a well-worn path, providing little insight and even fewer surprises along the way.” Tricia Olszewski of Washington City Paper: “Boundaries’ . . . cooked-up complications eventually run out of gas, and its destination is as snooze-worthy as driving 500 miles of highway.” Eric W. Smith of Bust Magazine: “Comedies about mental illness that are funny, creative, and take mental health seriously do exist… but Boundaries is not one of them.” Jeannette Catsoulis of New York Times: “Self-satisfied and too slick by half, “Boundaries” projects a sheen of artifice that deflects any genuine engagement with the story.”

Peter Fonda has an estimated net worth of $40 million. If he cares so much for the children of illegal border-crossers, he should donate his money to house, clothe and feed them, which taxpayers are doing, to the tune of $1 billion a year. (USA Today)

Please report Peter Fonda to the FBI here or here.

