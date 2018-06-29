Steven Crowder confronts womyn who threatened to firebomb his van

He ended up being called a Nazi, of course.

The cowardly proggie couldn’t justify her actions.

This is the left now: Cowards, Violent and Hypocrites. Enjoy your “Blue Wave” this November!

DCG

