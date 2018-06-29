Police dog Poncho gives CPR!

A video of Poncho, a police dog from Madrid, has gone viral thanks to the pup’s heroic actions with a human officer during a recent drill.

The video, posted by Madrid’s police department to social media, shows a police officer pretending to have been attacked and falls to the ground. Poncho leaps into action and administers CPR to the officer by jumping on the man’s chest, interspersed with listening to the officer’s pulse by resting its head against the man’s neck.

Madrid’s police department posted the video to encourage pet adoption.

While Poncho’s CPR training is a rarity, dogs have been credited with rescuing their owners by calling 911. (Yahoo)

Here’s the video. You will melt into a sweet gooey puddle!



~Eowyn