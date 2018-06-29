Police dog Poncho gives CPR!

Posted on June 29, 2018

A video of Poncho, a police dog from Madrid, has gone viral thanks to the pup’s heroic actions with a human officer during a recent drill.

The video, posted by Madrid’s police department to social media, shows a police officer pretending to have been attacked and falls to the ground. Poncho leaps into action and administers CPR to the officer by jumping on the man’s chest, interspersed with listening to the officer’s pulse by resting its head against the man’s neck.

Madrid’s police department posted the video to encourage pet adoption.

While Poncho’s CPR training is a rarity, dogs have been credited with rescuing their owners by calling 911. (Yahoo)

Here’s the video. You will melt into a sweet gooey puddle!

~Eowyn

2 responses to “Police dog Poncho gives CPR!

  1. Deleonpatriott | June 29, 2018 at 4:29 am | Reply

    Thanks! I had heard about this and seen a snippet on it on Fox News, glad to see the whole thing! It does tug at your heart strings!

    Liked by 1 person

  2. smkay | June 29, 2018 at 5:11 am | Reply

    That is awesome!

    Liked by 1 person

