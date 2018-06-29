Netflix at it again: Now under fire for film critics say contains child pornography

Contact Netflix here or on Twitter.
This is the same media company that just signed a deal with Barack and Michelle Obama.
From Fox News: Netflix has come under fire for a movie streaming on their site that some viewers say contains a scene that is child pornography.
The opening scene of the Argentinian film “Desire” depicts two young girls under the age of 10 playing around with pillows. The scene takes a sexual turn involving one of the girls.
The news site PJ Media said it reported the film to the FBI and Department of Justice for child pornography. The FBI told Fox News, “Per DOJ policy, the FBI neither confirms nor denies the existence of an investigation.”
The film remains on Netflix’s site and a rep for the streaming service did not return Fox News’ request for comment. It was not immediately clear what Netflix’s vetting policy is for films.
Angry viewers took to Twitter to share their disgust and are calling on Netflix to remove the film and start an investigation.
“@Netflix WHY ARE YOU OFFERING KIDDIE PORN??? #Desire @FBI @TheJusticeDept PLEASE investigate,” one user tweeted.
Another wrote, “Watch the first few minutes of the movie Desire from Netflix promotion of pedophilia absolutely disgusting!! Parents should be arrested for this scene alone!!”
@netflix You need to remove the film Desire from your service IMMEDIATELY. You are MAKING AVAILABLE CHILD PORN by leaving this film up. I am DISGUSTED and will be canceling my service if this is not fixed ASAP. What is wrong with you?!”
According to Section 2256 of Title 18 of the United States Code, child pornography is “any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor (someone under 18 years of age).”
It was just a matter of time after same sex marraige this would be the next big push they would have and now they are easing it into the public domain.
How sick can they get. FBI do your job
Netflix is like Facebook, Twitter and Google. When they first began, they seem harmless and even useful. Then after they’ve become wildly popular and attained “critical mass,” every one of them reveals their true evil face.
I’m glad I closed my Netflix account months ago. I will never go back.
Dr Eowyn .. . . I’m with you. I closed my Netflix account also several months back when they hired that woman who had been involved with the Obummer administration. They put her on the Board of Directors. For the life of me I cannot remember her name. I certainly do agree with the thought–when these entities get so large, they seem to feel they can do whatever they want, without any repercussions. Just the fact that George Soros is a mayor stock holder is enough to make one think of canceling their subscription.
Personally, I feel the same way about “Amazon,” it is just getting so large and getting into too many things–they have a strangle hold in the online shopping market.
DCG . . . Great article. Keep up the good work!
“Personally, I feel the same way about “Amazon,” it is just getting so large and getting into too many things–they have a strangle hold in the online shopping market.”
Yes, and also too politicized per Bezos’ personal (progressive) ideologies… as well as the way they treat their workers (according to exposes I’ve seen).
That woman is Benghazi liar Susan Rice.
Well, thankfully it’s on YouTube as well.
I think the content is questionable depending on what you’re looking for… which is probably the defense the director/producer/distributor etc. would use. It doesn’t have good ratings (<33% liked it). I wouldn’t waste my time watching it. But it wasn’t made for my “viewing interest demographic”, lol.
And of course, there’s also the 22 year old Hillary Clinton campaign worker, Joel Davis, who was just recently arrested for some serious pedophile charges. I’m thinking that all of the liberal politicians are pedophiles in some shape or form.
