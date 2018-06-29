Democrat senator Ben Cardin calls for abolishing private gun ownership

Yesterday, June 28, 2018, at around 2:34 p.m., a lone gunman began shooting at Capital Gazette Communications in western Annapolis, Maryland, which primarily publishes The Capital and the Maryland Gazette. Five were shot dead.
Less than an hour after shooting began, Senator Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) called for not just gun control, but banning private gun ownership altogether.
Cardin is quoted by CBS News in a tweet at 3:23 PM:
“Clearly we need universal background checks and need to get rid of the military style assault weapons and private ownership,”@SenatorCardin
Benjamin Cardin is the quintessential exemplar of that parasitic species — a lifelong politician. Born in October 1943, Cardin has been a politician for 51 of his 75 years, since he was 24 years old.
His lifelong career as a parasite began in 1967 when he was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates, where he “served” for 20 years until 1987. He then “graduated” to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he malingered for another 20 years until 2007. From there, he catapulted to the U.S. Senate, where he’s a ranking member of Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
This POS has never lost an election in his life.
Cardin was the fifth most supportive Senator for Barack Obama’s legislative agenda in 2009, according to Congressional Quarterly. He was rated the 5th most liberal Senator in 2013 by National Journal.
Cardin has an “F” rating from the National Rifle Association.
Source: Wikipedia
~Eowyn
This fool tried to get a law passed if you criticize Israel you would be arrested for a felony charge. What rocks do they find these brainless idiots to run for politics? And because a bad guy goes nuts we are now to give up our God given rights to protect our families and innocents. Get a life and grow a pair. guns are tools and a fool like this is tools as well. This violence will continue until it comes to a head and then it will still continue because they are not going away. Emotions are emotions and facts are facts and the fact is more people are killed each yr by doctors, cars, hammers, knives, than guns so it’s not the point. they just want total control to shove their agenda down our throats.
Molon labe!
I have that bumper sticker on my truck and more than once people tried to scratch it off. Till they see me coming and toting on my hip. But I have had good responses as well. When the day comes that they do try I will be a DIP person I am to old to run and God told me to stand so doing what the boss said. lol ☻
Dear Senator Cardin, Wouldn’t it have been much better had someone in that office been carrying a gun to neutralize the threat? Especially when the criminal stopped to reload his weapon!! May I also remind you that if this crime had not been committed with a gun there is always knives and machetes. Which is what is happening in London and throughout England since they have total gun control.
