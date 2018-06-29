Democrat senator Ben Cardin calls for abolishing private gun ownership

Yesterday, June 28, 2018, at around 2:34 p.m., a lone gunman began shooting at Capital Gazette Communications in western Annapolis, Maryland, which primarily publishes The Capital and the Maryland Gazette. Five were shot dead.

Less than an hour after shooting began, Senator Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) called for not just gun control, but banning private gun ownership altogether.

Cardin is quoted by CBS News in a tweet at 3:23 PM:

“Clearly we need universal background checks and need to get rid of the military style assault weapons and private ownership,”@SenatorCardin

Benjamin Cardin is the quintessential exemplar of that parasitic species — a lifelong politician. Born in October 1943, Cardin has been a politician for 51 of his 75 years, since he was 24 years old.

His lifelong career as a parasite began in 1967 when he was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates, where he “served” for 20 years until 1987. He then “graduated” to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he malingered for another 20 years until 2007. From there, he catapulted to the U.S. Senate, where he’s a ranking member of Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

This POS has never lost an election in his life.

Cardin was the fifth most supportive Senator for Barack Obama’s legislative agenda in 2009, according to Congressional Quarterly. He was rated the 5th most liberal Senator in 2013 by National Journal.

Cardin has an “F” rating from the National Rifle Association.

