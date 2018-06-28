Rumors about Red Hen restaurant: Rat infestation, sex-offender silent partner, pedophile owner?

On the night of June 23, Stephanie Wilkinson, co-owner of The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, VA, kicked out White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and her in-laws simply because Sanders works for President Trump. The rabid Wilkinson even pursued and harassed the in-laws when they went to a restaurant across the street.
Outraged by Wilkinson’s behavior, AltMedia netizens went to work to dig up information. Four especially sensational claims are made:
- That Red Hen restaurant recently was cited by the health department for a number of violations, including a rat infestation.
- That the restaurant’s silent partner is a registered sex offender.
- That Stephanie Wilkinson is a pedophile.
- That Stephanie Wilkinson has HIV.
I spent hours yesterday to verify those claims. This is what I found.
(1) Health Inspection of Red Hen Restaurant
To begin, I received an email with an unsourced image of a purported Health Department Report on a recent inspection of The Red Hen on April 8, 2018, listing the following health hazards:
- Poor food and unit temperatures
- No chef’s thermometer for monitoring food temperatures
- Ignorance in food safety issues, e.g., poultry’s final cook temperature should be 165°F
- below-standard dish washing machine
- Rat infestation! — which prompted the Health Department to recommend that The Red Hen be closed for 48 hours (presumably to exterminate the rats).
I cannot confirm the above Health Department Report.
The city of Lexington is in Rockbridge County in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
According to Central Shenandoah Health District’s website, there have been four inspections of The Red Hen, the most recent of which was on February 6, 2018, which found no risk factors:
The health inspection conducted on Feb. 6, 2018 found:
- Good food/unit temperatures
- Staff had clean uniforms/aprons and line cook had hair restrained
- Mechanical dish-washing machine was sanitizing.
The health inspection on January 24, 2017 cited The Red Hen for one violation, which was immediately corrected:
- pickles/jams in a hermetically sealed container is not from an approved food processing plant.
The most critical health inspection report of The Red Hen was four years ago, on April 8, 2014, which found these violations:
- Raw beef stored above cooked RTE food and in another unit raw thawing meats were stored above the cookie bars. This was corrected by Red Hen staff at the time of the inspection.
- The prepared ready-to-eat (RTE) food- (grits) in the refrigeration unit is not properly dated for disposition.
None of the four inspections of The Red Hen found a rat infestation.
(2) Red Hen’s Silent Partner
To begin, Stephanie Wilkinson also owns House Mountain Yarn Company and is identified on its website as having “co-founded” The Red Hen restaurant, which implies she’s a co-owner.
A comment made by someone named “Kevin Gardner” has been disseminated in the AltMedia in tweets and a YouTube video, but to my knowledge, no one has been able to determine who “Kevin Gardner” is, whether he indeed had worked at The Red Hen, or the truth of his incendiary claim that Red Hen has a silent partner named Allen Frazier, who is a registered sex offender. Below is a screenshot of Gardner’s comment:
According to the Virginia State Police’s Sex Offender Search Registry, there indeed is a sex offender named Barney Allen Frazier, Sr., 67, of 24 Whimbrel Lane, Lexington, VA 24450, who was convicted on June 13, 2007, for “indecent liberties with [minor] child by custodian”. Frazier was registered as a sex offender on Oct. 11, 2007, and renewed the registration on May 3, 2018.
Here’s a screenshot from the Registry‘s webpage on Frazier:
While there indeed is a registered sex offender living in Lexington who is named (Barney) Allen Frazier, does this mean he is a silent partner of The Red Hen restaurant?
According to TruthFinder, Barney Allen Frazier, 67 (will be 68 on June 30), was arrested and charged with having committed a felony of “indecent liberties with a child” in 2006, for which he pled guilty on October 25, 2006, and had his sentence of 4 years 230 days suspended in favor of probation and supervision upon release.
Frazier owns his 3-bedroom 1-bath 988 sq. ft. home in Lexington, which has an assessed value of only $115,400. Frazier’s modest assets make it unlikely that he’s a silent partner of The Red Hen or of any other business.
(3) Stephanie Wilkinson is a pedophile?
There are other claims made about Stephanie Wilkinson, one of which is that she may be a pedophile, judging by an image of her in a necklace with a spiral pendant (source: @EmptyNesterinVA):
If you recall, the FBI has identified the spiral as a pedophile symbol:
Adding to Wilkinson’s spiral-pendant necklace is a pic of Tina Miller, a colleague or staff at House Mountain Yarn Co., wearing a necklace with what appears to be a spiral-triangle pendant:
(4) Stephanie Wilkinson has HIV?
Then there’s an entry on June 23, 2018 on the STDRegistry website that Stephanie Wilkinson has HIV:
Stephanie Wilkinson of Lexington, VA contracted HIV after being a heroin addict back in 2010 – 2014. It is well-known that she became infected with HIV after sharing dirty needles with drug addicts in Lexington. She is currently the owner of The Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington, which has been under constant investigation by the DEA and Virginia State Police for being a distribution point for heroin and oxycodone. Stephanie Wilkinson has also been under investigation for engaging in human trafficking, apparently bringing teenage girls from Honduras and Belize into the US and then forcing them into involuntary prostitution.
Avoid her and her business “The Red Hen Restaurant” at all costs. She has single-handily corrupted Lexington and will continue to do so until the police have enough evidence to stop her for good.
Please note that anyone can post a claim on STDRegistry. The website states:
As stated in the Terms of Service, STDRegistry.com does not control User Content submitted by its users. Users of STDRegistry.com are solely responsible for the information contained in the User Content they submit to STDRegistry.com, as well as the removal of any such User Content. If you would like the User Content to be removed, please reply to the User responsible for the submission of the User Content in question and request that it be removed; STDRegistry.com will not remove the User Content. The user who submitted the post can login to their STDRegistry.com account and hide the post from the public. If you wish to dispute the information contained in the User Content, please do so in a reply to the User Content. Any such replies submitted are subject to the Terms of Service. STDRegistry.com is an interactive computer service provider. For International users from the United States, we operate under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 (47 U.S.C. Section 230(c)(1)), and pursuant to that law, shall not be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by the Users of STDRegistry.com. As a result, STDRegistry.com, and its affiliates are not liable for statements contained in User Content available on the site. Please direct all claims for relief to the User responsible for the User Content.
To conclude, I found no confirmation that:
- The Red Hen restaurant had had a rat infestation.
- The restaurant has a silent partner named Allen Frazier.
- Red Hen owner Stephanie Wilkinson has HIV.
While Wilkinson did wear a necklace with a spiral pendant, it is a round spiral, instead of the triangular spiral identified by the FBI to be a pedophile symbol. The spiral also is a symbol for many cultures, with various meanings. See here.
The pendant necklace of Wilkinson’s friend, Tina Miller, is suggestive, but hardly conclusive evidence of pedophilia.
My takeaway from researching and writing this post is that the Internet is now a powerful and frightening weapon that is deployed against perceived enemies — a weapon wielded by too many for whom truth is devalued or just plain irrelevant.
The folly of Stephanie Wilkinson is that she readily gave vent to her hatred for a duly-elected sitting President by discriminating against and publicly humiliating Trump’s press secretary Sarah Sanders and her in-laws who, ironically, are Democrats. In so doing, Wilkinson painted a big target on her back for Trump supporters, some of whom traffic in very nasty rumors that are unverified and unverifiable.
H/t Voat, Kelleigh, CSM, GiGi and Katherine Park.
~Eowyn
As the old saying goes – “You reap what you sow”.
While the claims against her may not be true, it is true that she created the wave of hatred against her, and in the age of the Internet, that is an unwise thing to do. Actions have consequences.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well when you live in a glass house be careful who you throw stones at the opponent might throw them back and he might be a pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. KARMA is a beoch. Thanks Doc for shining the light on the red hen, a house we don’t want to eat at.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great article: We’re turning the tables on this deranged filth…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I noticed that spiral design all over school backpacks for children. ???
LikeLiked by 2 people
Such a nasty person, Stephanie Wilkinson, it makes it easy to believe these allegations. Where there’s smoke there’s fire!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Going simply from the photographs I have no problem imagining them dancing naked ’round the fire in the moonlight. Maybe she needs a steady supply of chickens for her other interests?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent piece and good research, as always. The sad truth is that I don’t trust anyone who could engage in such behavior. Her background and the picture that accompanied the original article gave me the creeps.
Anyone who goes through life thinking that any and all things are political has “issues”. A person in their fifties should be growing in grace, not wallowing in hatred. That she would chase a customer from her business simply because they don’t agree with her and are affiliated with someone she doesn’t like is amazing to me.
People like her are petty tyrants. Given the chance they would demand strict adherence to their worldview, or else. On the other hand, unsupported rumors do nothing to bolster credibility. I wouldn’t be surprised if it were true, but I don’t see any evidence to support it.
It is obvious that some are trying to start a civil war, or failing that, a soft coup. I don’t believe that that is coincidental either. It is vital to respond to these accusations as Dr. E did above, with a cool head and letting reason be our guide.
LikeLiked by 4 people
lophatt . . . Excellent comments. I could not agree more. I especially agree with the statement . . . “People like her are petty tyrants.” I believe this to be true since she followed the party that she kicked out of her restaurant across the street, and gathered a group to harass them. It is one thing, although I personal do not agree, to ask someone to leave your premises–but to follow them across the street, makes her seem like a stalker. Evidently, she agrees with crazy Maxine–harass “them” any where you find them.
Personally, I would not feel bad if the Red Hen Restaurant fails. Perhaps being unemployed might teach those employees who called their boss demanding that she do something about having “Conservatives” in the restaurant.
It will be interesting to watch and see what happens to this business after such an ill advised tantrum.
Dr Eowyn . . . Thank you for posting this informative article. You truly are the best. God Bless you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, thanks Lulu. I rather think that the meme “harass them anywhere you find them” comes from their controllers. Maxine never had an original thought in her life.
It would be interesting to dig deeper and see if there is anything to these allegations. Nasty as they are, they don’t surprise me with this crowd.
Just like that group that surrounds them in D.C., centered on Comet Ping Pong, the Podesta bros., and “art”, they work their connections. Their connections are hidden. When people do evil things they hide them in dark places.
Isn’t it interesting that there is so much involvement with the restaurant business? There’s also a lot of involvement with children’s organizations as well. I don’t trust any of them. People that hold such perverse beliefs shouldn’t be around children.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent research! Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good post. While nobody deserves to be the target of hate, those that practice it find that when used as a weapon, hate works on the principle of the boomerang.
LikeLiked by 1 person