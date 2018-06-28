Rumors about Red Hen restaurant: Rat infestation, sex-offender silent partner, pedophile owner?

On the night of June 23, Stephanie Wilkinson, co-owner of The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, VA, kicked out White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and her in-laws simply because Sanders works for President Trump. The rabid Wilkinson even pursued and harassed the in-laws when they went to a restaurant across the street.

Outraged by Wilkinson’s behavior, AltMedia netizens went to work to dig up information. Four especially sensational claims are made:

That Red Hen restaurant recently was cited by the health department for a number of violations, including a rat infestation. That the restaurant’s silent partner is a registered sex offender. That Stephanie Wilkinson is a pedophile. That Stephanie Wilkinson has HIV.

I spent hours yesterday to verify those claims. This is what I found.

(1) Health Inspection of Red Hen Restaurant

To begin, I received an email with an unsourced image of a purported Health Department Report on a recent inspection of The Red Hen on April 8, 2018, listing the following health hazards:

Poor food and unit temperatures

No chef’s thermometer for monitoring food temperatures

Ignorance in food safety issues, e.g., poultry’s final cook temperature should be 165°F

below-standard dish washing machine

Rat infestation! — which prompted the Health Department to recommend that The Red Hen be closed for 48 hours (presumably to exterminate the rats).

I cannot confirm the above Health Department Report.

The city of Lexington is in Rockbridge County in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

According to Central Shenandoah Health District’s website, there have been four inspections of The Red Hen, the most recent of which was on February 6, 2018, which found no risk factors:

The health inspection conducted on Feb. 6, 2018 found:

Good food/unit temperatures

Staff had clean uniforms/aprons and line cook had hair restrained

Mechanical dish-washing machine was sanitizing.

The health inspection on January 24, 2017 cited The Red Hen for one violation, which was immediately corrected:

pickles/jams in a hermetically sealed container is not from an approved food processing plant.

The most critical health inspection report of The Red Hen was four years ago, on April 8, 2014, which found these violations:

Raw beef stored above cooked RTE food and in another unit raw thawing meats were stored above the cookie bars. This was corrected by Red Hen staff at the time of the inspection.

The prepared ready-to-eat (RTE) food- (grits) in the refrigeration unit is not properly dated for disposition.

None of the four inspections of The Red Hen found a rat infestation.

(2) Red Hen’s Silent Partner

To begin, Stephanie Wilkinson also owns House Mountain Yarn Company and is identified on its website as having “co-founded” The Red Hen restaurant, which implies she’s a co-owner.

A comment made by someone named “Kevin Gardner” has been disseminated in the AltMedia in tweets and a YouTube video, but to my knowledge, no one has been able to determine who “Kevin Gardner” is, whether he indeed had worked at The Red Hen, or the truth of his incendiary claim that Red Hen has a silent partner named Allen Frazier, who is a registered sex offender. Below is a screenshot of Gardner’s comment:

According to the Virginia State Police’s Sex Offender Search Registry, there indeed is a sex offender named Barney Allen Frazier, Sr., 67, of 24 Whimbrel Lane, Lexington, VA 24450, who was convicted on June 13, 2007, for “indecent liberties with [minor] child by custodian”. Frazier was registered as a sex offender on Oct. 11, 2007, and renewed the registration on May 3, 2018.

Here’s a screenshot from the Registry‘s webpage on Frazier:

While there indeed is a registered sex offender living in Lexington who is named (Barney) Allen Frazier, does this mean he is a silent partner of The Red Hen restaurant?

According to TruthFinder, Barney Allen Frazier, 67 (will be 68 on June 30), was arrested and charged with having committed a felony of “indecent liberties with a child” in 2006, for which he pled guilty on October 25, 2006, and had his sentence of 4 years 230 days suspended in favor of probation and supervision upon release.

Frazier owns his 3-bedroom 1-bath 988 sq. ft. home in Lexington, which has an assessed value of only $115,400. Frazier’s modest assets make it unlikely that he’s a silent partner of The Red Hen or of any other business.

(3) Stephanie Wilkinson is a pedophile?

There are other claims made about Stephanie Wilkinson, one of which is that she may be a pedophile, judging by an image of her in a necklace with a spiral pendant (source: @EmptyNesterinVA):

If you recall, the FBI has identified the spiral as a pedophile symbol:

Adding to Wilkinson’s spiral-pendant necklace is a pic of Tina Miller, a colleague or staff at House Mountain Yarn Co., wearing a necklace with what appears to be a spiral-triangle pendant:

(4) Stephanie Wilkinson has HIV?

Then there’s an entry on June 23, 2018 on the STDRegistry website that Stephanie Wilkinson has HIV:

Stephanie Wilkinson of Lexington, VA contracted HIV after being a heroin addict back in 2010 – 2014. It is well-known that she became infected with HIV after sharing dirty needles with drug addicts in Lexington. She is currently the owner of The Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington, which has been under constant investigation by the DEA and Virginia State Police for being a distribution point for heroin and oxycodone. Stephanie Wilkinson has also been under investigation for engaging in human trafficking, apparently bringing teenage girls from Honduras and Belize into the US and then forcing them into involuntary prostitution. Avoid her and her business “The Red Hen Restaurant” at all costs. She has single-handily corrupted Lexington and will continue to do so until the police have enough evidence to stop her for good.

Please note that anyone can post a claim on STDRegistry. The website states:

As stated in the Terms of Service, STDRegistry.com does not control User Content submitted by its users. Users of STDRegistry.com are solely responsible for the information contained in the User Content they submit to STDRegistry.com, as well as the removal of any such User Content. If you would like the User Content to be removed, please reply to the User responsible for the submission of the User Content in question and request that it be removed; STDRegistry.com will not remove the User Content. The user who submitted the post can login to their STDRegistry.com account and hide the post from the public. If you wish to dispute the information contained in the User Content, please do so in a reply to the User Content. Any such replies submitted are subject to the Terms of Service. STDRegistry.com is an interactive computer service provider. For International users from the United States, we operate under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 (47 U.S.C. Section 230(c)(1)), and pursuant to that law, shall not be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by the Users of STDRegistry.com. As a result, STDRegistry.com, and its affiliates are not liable for statements contained in User Content available on the site. Please direct all claims for relief to the User responsible for the User Content.

To conclude, I found no confirmation that:

The Red Hen restaurant had had a rat infestation. The restaurant has a silent partner named Allen Frazier. Red Hen owner Stephanie Wilkinson has HIV.

While Wilkinson did wear a necklace with a spiral pendant, it is a round spiral, instead of the triangular spiral identified by the FBI to be a pedophile symbol. The spiral also is a symbol for many cultures, with various meanings. See here.

The pendant necklace of Wilkinson’s friend, Tina Miller, is suggestive, but hardly conclusive evidence of pedophilia.

My takeaway from researching and writing this post is that the Internet is now a powerful and frightening weapon that is deployed against perceived enemies — a weapon wielded by too many for whom truth is devalued or just plain irrelevant.

The folly of Stephanie Wilkinson is that she readily gave vent to her hatred for a duly-elected sitting President by discriminating against and publicly humiliating Trump’s press secretary Sarah Sanders and her in-laws who, ironically, are Democrats. In so doing, Wilkinson painted a big target on her back for Trump supporters, some of whom traffic in very nasty rumors that are unverified and unverifiable.

H/t Voat, Kelleigh, CSM, GiGi and Katherine Park.

~Eowyn