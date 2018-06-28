MAGA protesters at Red Hen restaurant

Posted on June 28, 2018 by | 1 Comment

The Alternative or Alt Right are a new political force that came to maturity with the 2016 election of President Trump. They differ from traditional Conservatives in their vocal American nationalism and in their refusal to be passive wimps.

See “Alt-Right: a new American political movement

By that definition, the protesters at The Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington, VA on Tuesday, June 26, are members of the Alt-Right.

On the night of June 23, Red Hen’s co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson booted out White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and her in-laws simply because Sanders works for President Trum[.

Among the dozens of protesters yesterday were a sprinkling of Leftists who came to support The Red Hen, i.e., who approve of kicking out a woman simply because she works for a Republican President. One of them is this witchy looking woman.

There was only one arrest at the protest — of a man who dumped a bucket of manure before the restaurant. LOL

Here’s an on-scene report by WDBJ Channel 7. The video captured Stephanie Wilkinson walking to her car, beginning at the 1:35 mark.

H/t FOTM reader CSM

See also:

~Eowyn

This entry was posted in AltRight, Conservatives, Culture War, Donald Trump, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Make America Great Again, Trump Derangement Syndrome, United States, US Presidents and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

One response to “MAGA protesters at Red Hen restaurant

  1. truckjunkie | June 28, 2018 at 3:31 am | Reply

    I think the Leftists/Democrats/Socialists/Communists should take a lesson from THIS protest on “How It’s Done”-NO violence,apparently NO Death Threats,NO vandalism that couldn’t be fixed with a shovel,and NOBODY had to draw their Guns. Of course,IF they were capable of learning,they’d have learned by now that TRUMP AND WE THE DEPLORABLES WON THE ELECTION,AND HILLARY LOST!

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s