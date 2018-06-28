MAGA protesters at Red Hen restaurant

The Alternative or Alt Right are a new political force that came to maturity with the 2016 election of President Trump. They differ from traditional Conservatives in their vocal American nationalism and in their refusal to be passive wimps.
See “Alt-Right: a new American political movement”
By that definition, the protesters at The Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington, VA on Tuesday, June 26, are members of the Alt-Right.
On the night of June 23, Red Hen’s co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson booted out White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and her in-laws simply because Sanders works for President Trum[.
Among the dozens of protesters yesterday were a sprinkling of Leftists who came to support The Red Hen, i.e., who approve of kicking out a woman simply because she works for a Republican President. One of them is this witchy looking woman.
There was only one arrest at the protest — of a man who dumped a bucket of manure before the restaurant. LOL
Here’s an on-scene report by WDBJ Channel 7. The video captured Stephanie Wilkinson walking to her car, beginning at the 1:35 mark.
H/t FOTM reader CSM
See also:
- Liberal Tolerance: Red Hen restaurant kicks out White House press secretary Sarah Sanders
- More Democrat psychopathy: Red Hen owner pursued Sanders in-laws to another restaurant; burnt decapitated animal on DHS employee’s front porch
- Lexington businesses denounce Red Hen owner Stephanie Wilkinson
~Eowyn
I think the Leftists/Democrats/Socialists/Communists should take a lesson from THIS protest on “How It’s Done”-NO violence,apparently NO Death Threats,NO vandalism that couldn’t be fixed with a shovel,and NOBODY had to draw their Guns. Of course,IF they were capable of learning,they’d have learned by now that TRUMP AND WE THE DEPLORABLES WON THE ELECTION,AND HILLARY LOST!
LikeLike