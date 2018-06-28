Libtard Michael Ian Black to write book on “rethinking masculinity”

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

This guy is a comedian, atheist and has full-blown TDS. He wrote a book in July 2016 called, “A Child’s First Book of Trump.” From the book:

“What do you do when you spot a wild Trump in the election season? New York Times bestselling author and comedian Michael Ian Black has some sage advice for children (and all the rest of us who are scratching our heads in disbelief) in this perfectly timely parody picture book intended for adults that would be hysterical if it wasn’t so true.

The beasty is called an American Trump. Its skin is bright orange, its figure is plump. Its fur so complex you might get enveloped. Its hands though are, sadly, underdeveloped.

The Trump is a curious creature, very often spotted in the wild, but confounding to our youngest citizens. A business mogul, reality TV host, and now…political candidate? Kids (and let’s be honest many adults) might have difficulty discerning just what this thing that’s been dominating news coverage this election cycle is. Could he actually be real? Are those…words coming out of his mouth? Why are his hands so tiny? And perhaps most importantly, what on earth do you do when you encounter an American Trump?

With his signature wit and a classic picture book style, comedian Michael Ian Black introduces those unfamiliar with the Americus Trumpus to his distinguishing features and his mystifying campaign for world domination…sorry…President of the United States.”

Yesterday after SCJ Kennedy announced his retirement Black tweeted, “Stock up on abortions. Roe v. Wade is gone.”

What a masculine man he is.

From Page Six: Michael Ian Black‘s next book will have some advice for his fellow men.

The multitalented comedian and writer’s “A Better Man” is scheduled to come out in the fall of 2019, Algonquin Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The book will be an open letter to his teenage son that calls for “rethinking masculinity” and how to love and be loved.

Black’s credits range from “The Jim Gaffigan Show” to such books as the memoir “You’re Not Doing It Right.”

He is also the host of two podcasts, “How to Be Amazing” and “Obscure.”

DCG