Left-wing writer Hamilton Nolan warns Trump admin that opponents will carry out bomb attacks against them

UNHINGED.
From Daily Mail: A left-wing writer warned Trump administration officials this week that the backlash against them will get much worse than being kicked out of restaurants.
Splinter‘s Hamilton Nolan wrote the essay on the progressive news site after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders complained over the weekend about being asked to leave a Virginia restaurant by an owner who was critical of her work for the Trump administration.
Nolan said these types of incidents are ‘only the beginning’.
‘This is all going to get more extreme. And it should. We are living in extreme times,’ he writes.
Nolan says he does not ‘believe that Trump administration officials should be able to live their lives in peace and affluence while they inflict serious harms on large portions of the American population’.
‘Not being able to go to restaurants and attend parties and be celebrated is just the minimum baseline here. These people, who are pushing America merrily down the road to fascism and white nationalism, are delusional if they do not think that the backlash is going to get much worse.
‘Wait until the recession comes. Wait until Trump starts a war. Wait until the racism this administration is stoking begins to explode into violence more frequently.
‘Read a f****** history book. Read a recent history book. The U.S. had thousands of domestic bombings per year in the early 1970s. This is what happens when citizens decide en masse that their political system is corrupt, racist, and unresponsive.
‘The people out of power have only just begun to flex their dissatisfaction. The day will come, sooner that you all think, when Trump administration officials will look back fondly on the time when all they had to worry about was getting hollered at at a Mexican restaurant.
‘When you aggressively f*** with people’s lives, you should not be surprised when they decide to f*** with yours,’ Nolan writes.
Nolan appears to be referencing the politically-motivated bombings that took place during Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford’s administrations, largely in response to the Vietnam War. The most well-known of these extremist groups was the Weather Underground, a radical left-wing group founded at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
The group conducted multiple bombings through the mid-1970s to protest the American military presence in southeast Asia. One of the leaders, Bill Ayers, caused controversy for his close relationship to Barack Obama in the lead up to the latter’s election as president in 2008.
The reaction to Nolan’s piece online was mostly negative. Many argued that while Nolan claimed to be preaching against fascism, his warning was a threat of fascism itself.
‘You call out people that enable fascism, but spend the whole article calling for more fascism,’ Neil Crawford wrote.
Another Twitter user, Drew Robbins, echoed that message: ‘Look at @hamiltonnolan, encouraging violence while calling others fascists. I hope this moran gets a visit from the @Secret Service.’
Others stooped to commenting on Nolan’s appearance, saying he didn’t inspire fear in them. ‘Hamilton Nolan doesn’t strike me as somebody who’d ever really have me shaking in my boots in person,’ one user wrote.
See also:
- NYU instructor Sam Lavigne spreads personal information of 1,595 ICE agents
- The Left go berserk over media-manufactured ‘separation of families’ crisis: Threats against Barron Trump and Rep. Mast; Antifa spreads names of ICE agents
- Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters calls for mob attack on Trump administration
- Liberal Tolerance: Red Hen restaurant kicks out White House press secretary Sarah Sanders
- More Democrat psychopathy: Red Hen owner pursued Sanders in-laws to another restaurant; burnt decapitated animal on DHS employee’s front porch
DCG
That sure sounds like a threat to National Security to me… Potus is changing Scotus… the Obama days are over!
Arrests will be made and the people will have a Supreme Court again to uphold the law.
I saw some Twitter comments yesterday from the old bomber himself, Bill Ayers. He is still at it. Tell me again why he ever got out of prison! This Nolan guy talks tough, but he is likely just a keyboard warrior. He does need a lengthy visit from the BATFE.
He’s a warrior, for sure LOL…
That’s probably what he wears to Podesta’s parties.
You can tell by his soulless eyes he’s infected incurably with leftist dementia as he projects onto our President and his supporters the actual crimes of that halfbreed Kenyan, whatever wake me when they start civil war II
Looks like a Reptilian with homo lips.
Maybe I’m just dense, but I don’t even understand what they’re whining about. I’m not happy about all the foreign war involvement, but that’s not what they’re complaining about. What is all this “fascism”?
Controlling the border becomes “white supremacy”? “Nationalism” is “bad”? Says who?
Let’s get this straight. Trump won. That’s the administration they now have. So far, I don’t know what it is they think they’re being deprived of. Maybe they think that if Hillary had won they’d be buggering farm animals in public?
Why are they not snatching up these crazy morons who are openly threatening us? Isn’t that their job? We shouldn’t have to go around with these seditious traitors openly plotting against us. Last I looked we didn’t have royalty, and if we did, they’re not it.
They are whining because Hillary lost and are now in perpetual temper-tantrum mode.
lophatt . . . I agree, the FBI should be hauling these jokers in and interrogating them endlessly. The fact that threats can be made, with no real consequences is ridiculous.
WTH is wrong with these people?!! It’s mind boggling to realize that liberalism IS a mental disorder as Michael Savage aptly has stated numerous times. The Secret Service and/or the ATF need to investigate this moron! He threatens many many Americans, and for what? And speaking of racism, he apparently wasn’t paying attention during the Obama years!
One more observation: He has some really creepy eyes. No soul.
Hamilton Nolan should be declared a domestic terrorist — just like Obama’s ghostwriter Bill Ayers of the 1960s Weather Underground.
I have to share this. It will make your day. Very funny stuff:
