Left-wing writer Hamilton Nolan warns Trump admin that opponents will carry out bomb attacks against them

UNHINGED.

From Daily Mail: A left-wing writer warned Trump administration officials this week that the backlash against them will get much worse than being kicked out of restaurants.

Splinter‘s Hamilton Nolan wrote the essay on the progressive news site after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders complained over the weekend about being asked to leave a Virginia restaurant by an owner who was critical of her work for the Trump administration.

Nolan said these types of incidents are ‘only the beginning’.

‘This is all going to get more extreme. And it should. We are living in extreme times,’ he writes.

Nolan says he does not ‘believe that Trump administration officials should be able to live their lives in peace and affluence while they inflict serious harms on large portions of the American population’.

‘Not being able to go to restaurants and attend parties and be celebrated is just the minimum baseline here. These people, who are pushing America merrily down the road to fascism and white nationalism, are delusional if they do not think that the backlash is going to get much worse.

‘Wait until the recession comes. Wait until Trump starts a war. Wait until the racism this administration is stoking begins to explode into violence more frequently.

‘Read a f****** history book. Read a recent history book. The U.S. had thousands of domestic bombings per year in the early 1970s. This is what happens when citizens decide en masse that their political system is corrupt, racist, and unresponsive.

‘The people out of power have only just begun to flex their dissatisfaction. The day will come, sooner that you all think, when Trump administration officials will look back fondly on the time when all they had to worry about was getting hollered at at a Mexican restaurant.

‘When you aggressively f*** with people’s lives, you should not be surprised when they decide to f*** with yours,’ Nolan writes.

Nolan appears to be referencing the politically-motivated bombings that took place during Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford’s administrations, largely in response to the Vietnam War. The most well-known of these extremist groups was the Weather Underground, a radical left-wing group founded at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

The group conducted multiple bombings through the mid-1970s to protest the American military presence in southeast Asia. One of the leaders, Bill Ayers, caused controversy for his close relationship to Barack Obama in the lead up to the latter’s election as president in 2008.

The reaction to Nolan’s piece online was mostly negative. Many argued that while Nolan claimed to be preaching against fascism, his warning was a threat of fascism itself.

‘You call out people that enable fascism, but spend the whole article calling for more fascism,’ Neil Crawford wrote.

Another Twitter user, Drew Robbins, echoed that message: ‘Look at @hamiltonnolan, encouraging violence while calling others fascists. I hope this moran gets a visit from the @Secret Service.’

Others stooped to commenting on Nolan’s appearance, saying he didn’t inspire fear in them. ‘Hamilton Nolan doesn’t strike me as somebody who’d ever really have me shaking in my boots in person,’ one user wrote.

