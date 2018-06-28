I Agree With Whoopi Goldberg

Posted on June 28, 2018 by | 23 Comments

Yes! And whole heartedly!

Whoopi Goldberg to Planned Parenthood Foes –
Get Out of My Vagina!

     

s_shocked-15

No need to get out.
Never been there.
Never will be there.

23 responses to “I Agree With Whoopi Goldberg

  1. Brian Heinz | June 28, 2018 at 9:54 am | Reply

    Well we now know she supports killing babies in the womb. How anyone in their right mind could kill an unborn baby. Wonder how big her mill stone will be? Based on her has to be large to hold that back side down in the ocean.
    Supporting the biggest rouse to get rid of children of color and she puts her stamp of approval on it. God help us. Thanks traildustfotm I did not know she was pro abortion a new view of her in my mind with horns and a tail.☻

  2. lophatt | June 28, 2018 at 9:57 am | Reply

    I suppose we all have a fundamental choice to make. Looks like she made hers. It’s nice knowing I won’t have to look at her for eternity.

  3. DCG | June 28, 2018 at 10:03 am | Reply

    There’s so many jokes to be made here about this womyn’s private parts.

    I’ll be kind and keep my thoughts to myself 😊

  4. Mist'ears Mom | June 28, 2018 at 10:10 am | Reply

    They are so misguided-they talk like “defunding” PP is going to close them down. They wont be closed down youmorons-abortions are still legal until the law is overturned – its not about the money!
    With them its always about the money. They might have to spend some of their own not the taxpayers!

  5. Carl R Hassell | June 28, 2018 at 10:26 am | Reply

    Just the thought creates a mental image….I try not to throw up the omelet I just made.

  6. YouKnowWho | June 28, 2018 at 10:26 am | Reply

    Let em keep on abourting themselves out of exsistance. Some remedial or retro abortions might be in order.

  7. Maryaha | June 28, 2018 at 10:27 am | Reply

    If she even has one, it probably attracts flies like her pals Obooger and Hellary do. 😈😵😼

  8. smkay | June 28, 2018 at 10:42 am | Reply

    The only thing I agree with Whoopi on is she should move to Canada

  9. Michelle | June 28, 2018 at 10:44 am | Reply

    My cousin is married and found out she was pregnant – after trying to get pregnant. She didn’t have a doctor and went to planned parenthood. I asked her why she went there?… She is convinced they are pro family (heck, parenthood is in the name, right? LOL) even though they offer little to no services for expecting mothers. After spending hours in planned parenthood, she still had to go find a real OB/GYN. Somehow, it’s still “great for women who need medical services” that is a quote. She hates me for something else I said, but I didn’t even bother pointing out her flawed logic. She is brain washed on so many levels, so this is not a surprise. I just pray for these misguided people.

  10. Auntie Lulu | June 28, 2018 at 11:05 am | Reply

    Whoopi is just a sleeze-bucket. I don’t know why she can’t just keep her mouth shut. It would be a great improvement to daytime TV if she were not on it.

  11. Kevin J Lankford | June 28, 2018 at 11:27 am | Reply

    Truly beyond me how ‘some’ can equate abortion as just an insignificant consequence of promiscuity.

  12. Dr. Eowyn | June 28, 2018 at 11:34 am | Reply

    Actors Timothy Dalton, Frank Langella and Ted Danson did get into Whoopi’s vagina though. Just goes to show some men would screw anything, even snakes and cockroaches.

    https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2016/03/01/actors-ted-danson-timothy-dalton-frank-langella-boinked-this-woman/

  13. traildustfotm | June 28, 2018 at 11:54 am | Reply

    rofl donald duck

  14. traildustfotm | June 28, 2018 at 11:56 am | Reply

    I know that my joke here was crude, but Whoopi is actually attacking countless babies in their mothers’ wombs, who have no defense from her evil persuasion.

