I Agree With Whoopi Goldberg

Yes! And whole heartedly!
Whoopi Goldberg to Planned Parenthood Foes –
Get Out of My Vagina!
No need to get out.
Never been there.
Never will be there.
Well we now know she supports killing babies in the womb. How anyone in their right mind could kill an unborn baby. Wonder how big her mill stone will be? Based on her has to be large to hold that back side down in the ocean.
Supporting the biggest rouse to get rid of children of color and she puts her stamp of approval on it. God help us. Thanks traildustfotm I did not know she was pro abortion a new view of her in my mind with horns and a tail.☻
I suppose we all have a fundamental choice to make. Looks like she made hers. It’s nice knowing I won’t have to look at her for eternity.
There’s so many jokes to be made here about this womyn’s private parts.
I’ll be kind and keep my thoughts to myself 😊
Was not able to contain my self but she deserves it. I tried but to no avail.
“I tried but to no avail.”
You’re a better person than I, Brian. I didn’t even try! LOL
DCG, you are a better person than I am.
They are so misguided-they talk like “defunding” PP is going to close them down. They wont be closed down youmorons-abortions are still legal until the law is overturned – its not about the money!
With them its always about the money. They might have to spend some of their own not the taxpayers!
Just the thought creates a mental image….I try not to throw up the omelet I just made.
Let em keep on abourting themselves out of exsistance. Some remedial or retro abortions might be in order.
If she even has one, it probably attracts flies like her pals Obooger and Hellary do. 😈😵😼
Somehow I keep thinking of low tide.
The only thing I agree with Whoopi on is she should move to Canada
My cousin is married and found out she was pregnant – after trying to get pregnant. She didn’t have a doctor and went to planned parenthood. I asked her why she went there?… She is convinced they are pro family (heck, parenthood is in the name, right? LOL) even though they offer little to no services for expecting mothers. After spending hours in planned parenthood, she still had to go find a real OB/GYN. Somehow, it’s still “great for women who need medical services” that is a quote. She hates me for something else I said, but I didn’t even bother pointing out her flawed logic. She is brain washed on so many levels, so this is not a surprise. I just pray for these misguided people.
Thank God, since she is brain washed as you say, that PP didn’t convince her to abort her baby!
I’ve heard women make that claim too. It’s nonsense. The government should not fund them and women should avoid them like the plague.
And your cousin votes!
Whoopi is just a sleeze-bucket. I don’t know why she can’t just keep her mouth shut. It would be a great improvement to daytime TV if she were not on it.
The reason she, and others like her, keep talking is because people keep listening. We need to stop.
Truly beyond me how ‘some’ can equate abortion as just an insignificant consequence of promiscuity.
Actors Timothy Dalton, Frank Langella and Ted Danson did get into Whoopi’s vagina though. Just goes to show some men would screw anything, even snakes and cockroaches.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2016/03/01/actors-ted-danson-timothy-dalton-frank-langella-boinked-this-woman/
Ewww!
I know that my joke here was crude, but Whoopi is actually attacking countless babies in their mothers’ wombs, who have no defense from her evil persuasion.
