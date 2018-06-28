Former president of Ireland says early baptism breaches “fundamental human rights”

This woman isn’t an “independent,” she’s a full-blown proggie.
Mary McAleese was president of Ireland from 1997 to 2011. She’s an “independent” and according to Wikipedia, “holds liberal views on homosexuality” and “remained popular and her Presidency is regarded as successful.”
The former president (a practicing Roman Catholic) voted yes in Ireland’s abortion referendum last month and stated “she has not gone to confession after voting Yes in last month’s abortion referendum and has “no intention whatsoever” of doing so.”
Now she’s suddenly concerned about the human rights of babies, those who actually get the chance to be born.
From Irish Times: Babies baptised into the Catholic Church are “infant conscripts who are held to lifelong obligations of obedience”, according to former president Mary McAleese.
Saying that early Baptism breaches fundamental human rights, she said: “You can’t impose, really, obligations on people who are only two weeks old and you can’t say to them at seven or eight or 14 or 19 ‘here is what you contracted, here is what you signed up to’ because the truth is they didn’t.”
The current model of Baptism “worked for many centuries because people didn’t understand that they had the right to say no, the right to walk away”, she declared.
“But you and I know, we live now in times where we have the right to freedom of conscience, freedom of belief, freedom of opinion, freedom of religion and freedom to change religion. The Catholic Church yet has to fully embrace that thinking,” she told The Irish Times.
She said conscience was “supreme” where Catholics were concerned.
“My human right to inform my own conscience, my human right to express my conscience even if it is the case that it contradicts the magisterium [teaching authority of the church], that right to conscience is supreme.”
She said many things down the centuries were taught “with great passion that quietly now have been abandoned by the very magisterium that taught them”.
She instanced examples such as its condemnation of Gallileo or, more recently, the description in 1930 by Pope Pius XI of those who advocated emancipation and equality for women as “false teachers”.
Mrs. McAleese said she did not intend to attend any World Meeting of Families events in Dublin in August because it had “become a political rally rather than a religious and spiritual experience”.
The meeting, which will be attended by Pope Francis, is a forum “for the reinforcement of orthodoxy”, she said.
She will, however, be taking part in the Dublin Pride Parade next Saturday (this was published June 23) “under the BeLongTo banner” and with “the members of our own family, straight and gay, young and old, we’ll all be there”.
DCG
From my study in the Episcopal Church we were told they baptized at a early age because of the over running of villages and the children being killed in the attack they worried that the children were not baptized so they figured if they did and they got killed they would make it to heaven. As for this nut job she is like the rest of the Pharisees out there spewing the verbiage for satan. Plenty of evil in the church and because of what the Episcopal church is now preaching I left that church for said reasons that they are pushing the social view point of the day. They are for gun control and for letting homosexuals become priest and bishops. And other things I will not go into but drives me nuts when I see this garbage. Sorry my views on the church today.
Of course she does…. but having sex with them is ok… Pure Evil !!
Where to begin there is sooo much wrong with what this false Catholic says, 1st off the conscience is not supreme! God almighty in the Father Son and Holy Spirit is SUPREME.
2nd regarding conscience, she has it all twisted, a Christian needs a properly formed conscience in order to discern what God is telling you and this only happens if we form a lifelong relationship with him. It is the evil one who operates in her conscience and if people listen to her it will be the same for them…….end rant
