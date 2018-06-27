The ‘I own you’ Caption Contest

Posted on June 27, 2018

This is the 179th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Soros: “Don’t you ever forget I own you!”

13 responses to “The ‘I own you’ Caption Contest

  1. True Dan | June 27, 2018 at 4:07 am | Reply

    I haven’t been paying you to develop brain cancer – so get over it and get back to work in the Senate doing what I tell you to do.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Unreconstructed Fenian | June 27, 2018 at 4:23 am | Reply

    “You are getting sleepy, sleepy, sleepy….”

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Leon Williams | June 27, 2018 at 4:39 am | Reply

    You could have taken your rightful place………..

    Like

  4. kjf | June 27, 2018 at 4:40 am | Reply

    “Damn it George, I’m a war hero and a Senator ”

    “No John, you are my biotch”

    Liked by 1 person

  5. EdK | June 27, 2018 at 4:48 am | Reply

    Soros: “When you arrive in Hell, John, just ask for my cousin, Satan, he’ll take care of you.”

    Liked by 1 person

  6. Jurist | June 27, 2018 at 5:35 am | Reply

    “You get one last chance to ruin everything, or your name is McCain’t.”

    Liked by 1 person

  7. smkay | June 27, 2018 at 5:41 am | Reply

    Your instructions from our master is to derail the GOP’s Health Care Plan!

    Liked by 1 person

  8. Larry | June 27, 2018 at 5:50 am | Reply

    John, just one more thing.

    Anything Mr. Soros, anything at all.

    Pull my finger!

    Liked by 1 person

  9. YouKnowWho | June 27, 2018 at 6:12 am | Reply

    You’re gonna take it bending over or you’re gonna take it laying down, but you ARE gonna take it,

    Liked by 2 people

  10. Collie D | June 27, 2018 at 6:14 am | Reply

    How many pouches of chewing tobacco do you have in that cheek?

    Like

  11. mike domnanovits | June 27, 2018 at 6:16 am | Reply

    When I tell you to poop , you say where and how high sir !

    Liked by 1 person

  12. Smokie | June 27, 2018 at 6:30 am | Reply

    John, you have been seduced by the dark side of the Force for a long time, but I think you need to move on. You’re starting to make us look bad…

    Like

  13. mike domnanovits | June 27, 2018 at 6:33 am | Reply

    McCain , you’re my right hand man , the hand I wipe my butt with

    Like

