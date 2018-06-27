Lexington businesses denounce Red Hen owner Stephanie Wilkinson

On Friday night, June 23, 2018, The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, VA, became infamous when its co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson — who is also the director of Main Street Lexington, a civic organization that promotes the city’s businesses — booted out White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who was accompanied by her in-laws.
Wilkinson claims that her restaurant employees objected to Sanders’ presence because of President Trump’s no-transgenders-in-the-US-military policy and his
“immigration policy” determination to actually implement federal laws on illegal border-crossing.
Wilkinson, 55, who has a Ph.D. in European and American Religious History from the University of Virginia and is reputed to be a cousin of snake-tongue Meryl Streep, even followed Sanders’ in-laws to a restaurant across the street, and organized a protest outside the restaurant while the in-laws were dining. The irony is that Sanders’ in-laws are Democrats.
Note: Duncan Richter, 51, is Wilkinson’s domestic partner and a philosophy professor at Virginia Military Institute.
The blow back from Lexington against Wilkinson was swift.
Mere hours after Wilkinson kicked Sanders & Co. out of The Red Hen, Historic Downtown Lexington Virginia (HDLV) posted this on their Facebook page (Note the Facebook page is no longer available to the public, but the posts are preserved on Conservative Tree House, aka The Last Refuge):
Followed by these messages on HDLV’s Facebook page, denouncing Wilkinson’s behavior:
And this formal statement (retweeted here):
We do not condone the actions of Stephanie Wilkinson owner of the Red Hen Restaurant and Director of Main Street Lexington.
She has embarrassed our town and has given Lexington a bad reputation. So many people are upset and the negative impact and nasty backlash towards our little community is downright appalling.
Our town is actually a wonderful place. Please do not condemn us for one persons [sic] action.
Virginia Military Institute is in Lexington, near The Red Hen restaurant. So is Washington and Lee University. In the 2016 presidential election, Rockbridge County (Lexington is the county seat) voted for Trump 65.57% – 34.44% (Virginia Department of Elections).
On Tuesday, June 26, Stephanie Wilkinson resigned from her role as Executive Director of Main Street Lexington.
Elizabeth Outland Branner, the president of the organization, wrote in an email:
“Considering the events of the past weekend, Stephanie felt it best that for the continued success of Main Street Lexington, she should step aside.”
More on The Red Hen’s dirt, literal and figurative, in a post to come!
H/t CSM, GiGi and Katherine Park.
~Eowyn
I LOVE the Bob’s Big Boy sign. Hilarious! Wish I were nearby so I could pay that restaurant a visit and support them. I always liked Bob’s Big Boy as a kid, anyway. I think I may still have a couple of their restaurant comic books (circa 1968) in an old storage box somewhere.
~ D-FensDogG
I love the Big Boy sign too. I remember them from childhood. Yes, I’m over the age of 29, but not by much. 😇 I wish there was one around here, but I don’t think they have any restaurants here.
Yeah, I used to see Bob’s everywhere. Can’t even remember the last time I saw one. Although I do see their brand of salad dressings in the grocery stores sometimes. They were always kind of known for their salad dressings — especially bleu cheese, if my 30-year-old memory serves me. ;^D
~ D-FensDogG
Diehard leftists.. Thats one way to fight Trump’s record low unemployment numbers. Open your liberal mouth and eventually put yourself and your employees on the unemployment list. Yeti and Dicks Sporting Goods are feeling it too.
I’ve seen some very troubling stuff about this woman, if it’s true. This incident is just more proof that the lefties have no morals, no standards, no ethics, and no self control. Whatever their twisted and warped brains tell them to do, they impulsively do it. They have no thought for the consequences of their actions. These kinds of people must never be allowed to hold the reins of power in this country ever again!
I think Dr. E’s statistics enforce the fact that Northern Virginia is not exactly a hotbed of liberal activity in general. This woman is clearly a commie agitator. Whether she is “on the payroll” or a “true believer” her actions say it all.
Her neighbors and fellow business people say it all. They are not happy with her or her husband, “Pussy Hat”. This is all part of an orchestrated effort. They didn’t just get up one day and decide to do this.
Look at Slapsy Maxie. She wouldn’t lift her finger unless it was to make another bank deposit. Just like the people at “Veritas” found when they were looking into the campaign tactics, they’ll do anything. They have money (it grows on Rothschild trees). They hire and train professional agitators and crazy people.
I read this morning that Sarah Sanders now has Secret Service protection after threats of kidnapping her children. These people are completely unhinged. This is even more difficult to understand in light of the fact that it is difficult to pinpoint precisely WHAT (if anything) they have to be annoyed about.
One is forced to the conclusion that they are annoyed over Trump’s success. On that subject, I don’t see anything actually curtailing their insane drivel. They are mouthier than ever and continue to push their queer, demonic, socialist agenda as never before.
Dr. E had it right some time ago and I wholeheartedly agree. This is part of a plan to divide the country. Whether its politics or “race”, immigration (aka foreign invasion), or any other divisive issue available, they want to force the break up of the United States just like they’ve done in many other countries.
They’ve already lit the fuse. It remains to be seen if its snuffed out or it explodes.
RNC releases ad, “Unhinged.”
https://www.weaselzippers.us/389305-unhinged-rnc-releases-campaign-ad-slamming-the-political-left/
Thanks…I was out running errands and couldn’t post the vid.
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/new-gop-ad-highlights-insane-democrats-loopy-liberals/
For someone having a PhD, the womyn lacks basic thinking skills.
Some transgenders require daily medication which may not be possible to deliver due to deployed locations. Others with medical conditions requiring daily meds are not allowed in military, too. Logistics are an important factor in the military, not feelings.
I have to say that I find it more than difficult to believe that there are enough “transgenders” to warrant much of a discussion. I realize that it has now become “fashionable” in certain circles. In reality, I think it is VERY rare.
As the “Commander-In-Chief” Trump can do anything he likes with the military. It is NOT a democracy. By it’s very nature it can’t be. One cannot be in the position of arguing with soldiers when they are needed. They follow orders or they go to the stockade or they’re shot, period.
They are free to believe whatever nonsense they like. It doesn’t obligate others to obey their wishes. A swisher army doesn’t sound very appealing to me.
She probably wrote her thesis on the Bolshevik Revolution.
She should have used her morals of love, tolerance and acceptance of others with some business sense. Prol worked out allot better for her.
I hope she is ‘proud’ of what she did – way to stand up to the “man”,. dummy.
It’s hysterical that they think they are the majority bc they have the bigger mouths doesn’t make it so.
It never works out well for any of them – they need to learn that lefty politics and business do not bode well for success.
About time! Listen everybody, don’t go there, let them close down the Hen house, it’s nothing but a chicken sheet place.
If leftists manage to convert this nation into one without borders, unisex bathrooms, drugged citizentry, no police and military, high taxes, (with only tax collecrors possessing firearms), universal standard wage rates, a zero birth rate due to abortions, and free, but nonexistent health care, i imagine they will be the first to leave, planning to illegally infiltrate into another more rarional and successful country. Do they really want to live in their version of utopia?
Oh yes, i forgot to include no prisons and no anticriminal- laws.
So if you’re a conservative cake maker and you refuse to give service you’re put in jail you lose your business and have to spend all your retirement to pay for lawyers to keep you from going back to jail. But if you’re a left leaning demorat who by all means is a leader in their community, can refuse anyone anything and get away with it. Well, looks like people are waking up to the stupid antics they want to play and are now pushing back. So if you’re a Christian conservative you’re held to the letter of the law and they sock it to you. But if you’re not then not so much just an out cry of the folks who live there. So again double standards. Guess it’s going to be 8 years of this we better get ready.
When writing their denunciation of the Hen’s Wing-nut boss,they SHOULD have invited Sarah and her family to come back and see how nice and friendly their Town REALLY is. I don’t believe the rest of Lexington is anything like the Wilkinson Witch.
No, its not. Democraps are in the twenty-some percentile there. I’m surprised they have her on the city hype committee. Well, I guess they don’t any longer.
This can happen easily when we forget that the “news” spins stories a certain way. If you looked at the neighborhood that Comet Pizza is in you might think the whole of D.C. is lefty. You’d be wrong.
There are various “camps” and they tend to hang out in certain areas. Kalorama, for example, has more to do with being wealthy than leftie. The truth is they all work for the same controllers. They are paid to either play a lefty loon or a righty loon. The money’s good either way.
Lex was 62% Clinton
Surrounding county was 62% Trump
https://www.nytimes.com/elections/results/virginia
Liberal sh*thole.
Thank you for the NYT link. So tweeter John Salisbury just made up the numbers from whole cloth!
According to the Virginia Dept of Elections (https://results.elections.virginia.gov/vaelections/2016%20November%20General/Site/Locality/ROCKBRIDGE%20COUNTY/Index.html), Rockbridge County (Lexington is the county seat) went for Trump 61/88% – 32.5%.
The NYT didn’t give how the city of Lexington voted. Where did you get the 62% Clinton figure?
Lexington is a liberal sh*thole in a conservative county.
That she wasn’t booted Monday says it all.
