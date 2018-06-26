We have a winner!

Posted on June 26, 2018

. . . for FOTM’s 178th Caption Contest!

There were 71 submissions! So many clever captions!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the clear winner of FOTM’s 178th Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points is . . .

MomOfIV!

This is the winning caption:

Which one is the freshest? None. They are all spoiled.

Silhouette is in 2nd place, with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points. Here’s the caption:

Must be Saturday night in Chicago by the looks of bodies everywhere.

Larry, lophatt, rick and Tom are in 3rd place, each with 4 points. Larry, lophatt and rick each received one #1 vote; Tom received two #2 votes. Here are their respective captions:

Larry: “Hogg droppings aisle 5. Watch yer step.”

lophatt: “Just imagine how much fun you could have with a pair of spike heels and a case of Drano.”

rick: “School’s out, fools out.”

Tom: “Looks like Useful Idiots are on sale today!”

Sam Adams and True Dan are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:

Sam Adams: “Honey, that reminds me, did you sign up for that Life Membership in the NRA yet?”

True Dan: “Look Mommy. I’m not an adult yet. I can still throw a temper tantrum like when I was a three year old.”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, MomOfIV!

Here is your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

StrawberrydancingbananaCarrotChilliMuffinPurpleBananaPineappledancingbananaCarrotChilliMuffinPineappleStrawberry

For all the other caption submissions, go here and here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Eowyn

5 responses to “We have a winner!

  1. chemtrailssuck | June 26, 2018 at 2:19 pm | Reply

    There really were some great comments on this photo. LOL!!!

    Liked by 1 person

  2. traildustfotm | June 26, 2018 at 2:46 pm | Reply

    Congratulations MomOfIV!

    And big thanks to all the caption writers,

    especially Silhouette, Larry, lophatt, rick, Tom, Sam Adams and True Dan!
    You make this a blog worth cheering for.

    dancingbanana Carrot Chilli Muffin PurpleBanana Pineapple Strawberry

    Liked by 3 people

  3. MomOfIV | June 26, 2018 at 3:04 pm | Reply

    Thank you Dr. Eowyn and traildustfotm!
    awesome comments everyone!

    Liked by 3 people

