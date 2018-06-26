We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 178th Caption Contest!

There were 71 submissions! So many clever captions!

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the clear winner of FOTM’s 178th Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points is . . .

This is the winning caption:

Silhouette is in 2nd place, with one #1 vote and one #2 vote, totaling 6 points. Here’s the caption:

Must be Saturday night in Chicago by the looks of bodies everywhere.

Larry, lophatt, rick and Tom are in 3rd place, each with 4 points. Larry, lophatt and rick each received one #1 vote; Tom received two #2 votes. Here are their respective captions:

Larry: “Hogg droppings aisle 5. Watch yer step.” lophatt: “Just imagine how much fun you could have with a pair of spike heels and a case of Drano.” rick: “School’s out, fools out.” Tom: “Looks like Useful Idiots are on sale today!”

Sam Adams and True Dan are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their respective captions:

Sam Adams: “Honey, that reminds me, did you sign up for that Life Membership in the NRA yet?” True Dan: “Look Mommy. I’m not an adult yet. I can still throw a temper tantrum like when I was a three year old.”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, MomOfIV!

Here is your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

~Eowyn