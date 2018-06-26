NYU instructor Sam Lavigne spreads personal information of 1,595 ICE agents

Outraged by the MSM’s misleading and malicious reports of President Trump’s “inhumane” border policy of “separating families,” Sam Lavigne, 36, an adjunct instructor at New York University (NYU)’s Tisch School of the Arts, doxxed hundreds of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees and publicized their personal information on social media.

It must be noted that what the jackals of the Mainstream Media call “separation of families” is actually the Trump administration enacting a measure that flowed from the Clinton-era Flores vs. Reno Supreme Court decision allowing unaccompanied illegal border-crossing minors to be held “in the least restrictive setting appropriate to the minor’s age and special needs.” In fact, the Obama administration had exercised the same “inhumane” policy. From 2010 to 2016, the Obama administration prosecuted almost half a million illegal aliens in the U.S. and one fifth of the prosecutions resulted in separated families. (The Daily Caller)

Kyle Perisic reports for The Daily Caller that Lavigne created a database of 1,595 ICE employees using their LinkedIn profiles and shared it to his 3,600 followers on Twitter on June 19, 2018. The database has the ICE employees’ full names, what city they live in, and what their role is at ICE.

Lavigne wrote in a now-deleted Medium blog post:

I’ve downloaded and made available the profiles of (almost) everyone on LinkedIn who works for ICE, 1,595 people in total. While I don’t have a precise idea of what should be done with this data set, I leave it here with the hope that researchers, journalists, and activists will find it useful.

Lavigne’s database was quickly picked up by Antifa, identified by the Obama administration in April 2016 as domestic terrorists, and spread to their followers.

The database was also published on a Reddit subgroup that encourages doxxing — publicizing addresses and contact information — of people whom they consider “Nazis” or “alt-right,” among whom they include ICE and the NSA. As one Reddit user puts it: “Doxxing ICE agents is good and moral.”

See also: