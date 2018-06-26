NYU instructor Sam Lavigne spreads personal information of 1,595 ICE agents

Outraged by the MSM’s misleading and malicious reports of President Trump’s “inhumane” border policy of “separating families,” Sam Lavigne, 36, an adjunct instructor at New York University (NYU)’s Tisch School of the Arts, doxxed hundreds of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees and publicized their personal information on social media.
It must be noted that what the jackals of the Mainstream Media call “separation of families” is actually the Trump administration enacting a measure that flowed from the Clinton-era Flores vs. Reno Supreme Court decision allowing unaccompanied illegal border-crossing minors to be held “in the least restrictive setting appropriate to the minor’s age and special needs.” In fact, the Obama administration had exercised the same “inhumane” policy. From 2010 to 2016, the Obama administration prosecuted almost half a million illegal aliens in the U.S. and one fifth of the prosecutions resulted in separated families. (The Daily Caller)
Kyle Perisic reports for The Daily Caller that Lavigne created a database of 1,595 ICE employees using their LinkedIn profiles and shared it to his 3,600 followers on Twitter on June 19, 2018. The database has the ICE employees’ full names, what city they live in, and what their role is at ICE.
Lavigne wrote in a now-deleted Medium blog post:
I’ve downloaded and made available the profiles of (almost) everyone on LinkedIn who works for ICE, 1,595 people in total. While I don’t have a precise idea of what should be done with this data set, I leave it here with the hope that researchers, journalists, and activists will find it useful.
Lavigne’s database was quickly picked up by Antifa, identified by the Obama administration in April 2016 as domestic terrorists, and spread to their followers.
The database was also published on a Reddit subgroup that encourages doxxing — publicizing addresses and contact information — of people whom they consider “Nazis” or “alt-right,” among whom they include ICE and the NSA. As one Reddit user puts it: “Doxxing ICE agents is good and moral.”
The Federal government should end all loans,grants, etc to all students attending NYU and to NYU as long as this man remains employed by NYU.
Hit Sam where it hurts.
I hope him and NYU recieve 1595 law suits.
Some fool is going to threaten a carrying ICE agent and it’s not going to end well…
I hope he gets what he so desperately deserves.
Like being put on mailing lists for Rogaine!
Apparently he is too stupid to realize that he must deal with the public,..all so.
Frightening that this idiot is actually teaching college students. What can he possibly teach other than hate? Is that what NYU stands for?
He looks like a total weenie/nerd, someone that even Bill Gates could whip the tar out of. I wonder if any ICE members are going to pay him a little visit. If he really had balls, he’d go after the IRS, ha ha!
What a total loser, in the good old days, he’d have been taken behind the woodshed and wouldn’t be able to sit down for a week.
PS: Ever notice that most of these morons are professors or college instructors teaching useless degree programs?
Yes, because with a few exceptions they are not there because they love ideas and teaching. These people are ” professors” because they are arrested adolescents who could not make it in the real world if they tried.
Yep. I’ve got him pegged for the “Modern Woman” or the “Underwater Basket Weaving” Department.
So to repeat, some of Mr. Lavigne’s personal info is as follows:
Samuel Phillip Lavigne
• born September 14, 1981
• J.D., University of Chicago, 2004
• M.A., New York University, 2015
• Address (until 2016):
1859 41st Avenue, San Fransisco, CA 94122
• Phone: (415) 668-7844
• Linkedin:
https://www.linkedin.com/samlavigne/
Well, he’s a lawyer and ought to know better. Doesn’t that say it all? A lawyer can’t figure out that the Trump administration is simply following the law?
When a citizen, even a young female with children commits a crime here they are often separated from their kids. It is always wiser not to commit crimes.
I believe that most of the time they are arraigned and sent back to Mexico, or wherever else they’re from. If they claim asylum then they get in line for a hearing.
What really got this started was the Obongo’s allowing the kids entry. Then they came along later and said “wait, the parents have to be allowed in to take care of the minors”. It was a big scam (surprise, surprise).
I have read that many of these kids arrive with adults other than their parents. Namely those would be coyotes and human traffickers. How they end up with non-relatives we can only guess.
I see the subject weasel is from San Francisco. He has degrees from Chicago and NYC. Another “nice Jewish boy”. He must have spent some time on this. Clearly he must have thought that whatever damage he could cause was worth his effort.
I hope someone sues him.
Almost 1600 agents are at risk, because of the immaturity of this idiot. He should be arrested and incarcerated. Is he competing with Maxine Waters to see who goes to prison first?
I don’t believe that he has fully considered or counted on the fact that 1600 Federal Agents know who has just urinated on them. At 36 years old, he’s got at least 40+ years of looking over his shoulder.
Sounds like a group of excellent candidates for “standing” in a lawsuit. He’d better hope no one gets hurt. Anyone think this is related to the dead animal on the doorstep the other night?
