Mom says Chicago Police haven’t viewed video of her son being dragged by hit-and-run driver

Remember, Rahm Emanuel said to Chicagoans back in 2016: “To all those who are, after Tuesday’s election, very nervous and filled with anxiety … you are safe in Chicago, you are secure in Chicago and you are supported in Chicago.”

Oh wait, Rahm was speaking to illegal aliens.

From MyFoxChicago: What started off as a peaceful afternoon in the 2000 Block of North Leamington turned horrific in just moments as witnesses watched a man being dragged down the street and then sent flying by a speeding SUV that kept on going.

“They’re dragging him, smashing him repeatedly against the parked cars on the left side, and I have no idea who it was, what caused it, nothing,” said the victim’s wife who asked that her name not be used out of concerns about retribution.

The incident happened around 1:00 p.m.on June 22nd. The victim, 20-year-old husband Roman Dzyubinskyy, a driver for Grub Hub, had taken his dog for a walk just before. He was called over to the vehicle where he was seen talking to the driver and then a conversation turned tragic.

“Everybody started approaching me and telling me they saw him walk up to the car and they had like a four or five minute conversation, and then after that next thing you know the driver grabbed onto his arm like pulled him in and took off,” said Dzyubinskyy’s wife, who has a different last name.

The hit-and-run left Dzyubinskyy in a coma with spinal fractures and brain damage. A neighbor shared the video on her Facebook page hoping someone might know who owns the vehicle.

“For a human being to do that to another human being, it’s a horrific sight, me being a parent and a grandparent, it’s like I can’t believe somebody could do that,” said a woman who heard a loud thump and came out to see the victim sprawling, bleeding and not moving in the middle of the street.

The callousness of the driver may be stunning, but the victim’s wife is also frustrated with police.

“I’ve called them since this happened and told them I had these videos, they haven’t asked for them, they haven’t looked at them, they haven’t cared. And yes, it’s very hard for me to watch those videos (but) not as hard as seeing him in the hospital,” said Dzyubinskyy’s wife.

