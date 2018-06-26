Impending South African Genocide

A Great Nation Ruined by Karl Marx and Nelson Mandela

This is a 1.25 hour documentary by Lauren Southern. Don’t bother watching unless you have time to spare.

What can be done? One thing is to share this around online, and get the word out. Another, and more powerful, solution is prayer. It was prayer that brought down the Soviet Union, and prayer can change things also in South Africa.

South Africa has had a difficult and checkered history in the relations between “blacks” and “whites.” Apartheid government always seemed flawed, and in need of replacement. But the problem is made much worse by marxist provocateurs who raise the temperature of race hatred against the (too easily maligned) white minority.

If the nation continues in the direction it is going, we will see something possibly worse than what is happening in Venezuela. At least in Latin America, race hatred plays no role.

♞