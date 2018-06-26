Impending South African Genocide

A Great Nation Ruined by Karl Marx and Nelson Mandela
This is a 1.25 hour documentary by Lauren Southern. Don’t bother watching unless you have time to spare.
What can be done? One thing is to share this around online, and get the word out. Another, and more powerful, solution is prayer. It was prayer that brought down the Soviet Union, and prayer can change things also in South Africa.
South Africa has had a difficult and checkered history in the relations between “blacks” and “whites.” Apartheid government always seemed flawed, and in need of replacement. But the problem is made much worse by marxist provocateurs who raise the temperature of race hatred against the (too easily maligned) white minority.
If the nation continues in the direction it is going, we will see something possibly worse than what is happening in Venezuela. At least in Latin America, race hatred plays no role.
You might wish to ask yourself why there is such intense jewish censorship which is happening so heavily within our America that you are not allowed to read the book which the esteemed Nelson Mandela wrote prior to him having been imprisoned.
So far as I can determine, this book has never been on the NYT’s best-seller list. That is doubly strange in that the jewish communists were the ones who so heavily promoted Mandela and the ANC communist movement and Party within South Africa.
“HOW TO BE A GOOD COMMUNIST”, by Nelson Mandela
http://www.rhodesia.nl/goodcom.html
The censorship Cheka has been very active in removing materials with this, so you may want to make a copy of the book to share later.
Where ever in the world that you go where there are jews, there you will find communists.
Where ever you find communists, you will find jews – and a lot of them.
A Litvik jewess takes pride in the “accomplishments” of her fellow jewish tribe members in South Africa.
“Three African Governments are these days coordinating a combined honouring of twelve Litvaks [jews] who through two centuries made outstandingly much to help their African homelands and their peoples. They release these honours publicly as a completely new stamp issue now in March 2011. The stamp issue acknowledges the extraordinary sacrifices made by Jews to the liberation of their African brethren, and these stamps recognize some of the most significant contributors to global humanity in the 20th Century.
In the anti Apartheid South African Liberation struggle, it was estimated that Jews were over represented by 2,500 percent in their proportion to the governing population. This stamp issue acknowledges the extraordinary sacrifices made by Jews to the liberation of their African brethren, and these stamps recognize some of the most significant contributors to global humanity in the 20th Century.”
“Some background/facts:
Jews comprised only about 2% of the White (ruling) population and 0.6% of the total population, South African Jews should take tremendous pride in the very high proportion that opposed Apartheid in multiple fashions. Of the 150 charged in the 1956 Treason Trial of Anti-Apartheid activists, 23 were whites and of the 23 whites, at least 14 were clearly identifiable Jews (well over 50%). Advocate Isie Maisels won acclaim for his leadership of the defense team which achieved acquittal of all the accused in the Treason Trial. As a committed Jew, Maisels had served as President of the Federation of Synagogues, as well as on the Executives of the Jewish Board of Deputies and the South African Zionist Federation. The 1963 Rivonia Trial resulted from the ANC having secretly established underground headquarters where the military arm of the ANC Umkhonto we Sizwe (The Spear of the Nation) was conceived. The premises at Lilliesleaf Farm were acquired by Arthur Goldreich who had served as a volunteer in the nascent Israel army in 1948. Nelson Mandela stayed at the farm in the guise of a farm worker. Significantly, all the whites arrested in this epoch-making event were Jewish: Arthur Goldreich, Rusty Bernstein, Dennis Goldberg, Bob Hepple, and Dr Hilliard Festenstein. Goldreich now lives in Israel
It is doubtful that any other group can boast anything approaching the proportionate number of Jews who took part in the struggle against Apartheid. The South African Muslim community comprised 1.1% of the total population compared with Jews 0.6%.”
[Continues and is instructive and well worth reading to the very end of the post].
http://vilnews.com/2011-01-legendary-litvak-heroes-of-africa
In the 1990s a close friend of mine was touring the UK when she stumbled upon Prince Charles and Nelson Mandela. She introduced herself to them, and they greeted her warmly. Since that time I have puzzled at the idea of friendship between a (white) British Royal and a murderous marxist revolutionary.
These days, all this talk of globalist elites begins to make more sense. I don’t know if the talk of satanism in the highest inner circles is true, but the whole thing is curious.
This bit of info may help make sense to you Trail: the British Royal family are Jews. Both Princess Dianna and Kate Middleton had Jewish mothers. No mistake when you understand the Royals are into breeding, DNA, lineage. They are imposters – the whole lot. The name Windsor is assumed as the family are German Jews whose name is Saxe-Coburg Gotha. Star of David on the Royal throne and all. If the British Crown had not been taken over by Jews, we would not being looking at the extinction of the British people and their culture.
https://cigpapers.blog/2013/09/28/is-the-british-royal-family-secretly-jewish/
Since Nelson Mandela and the communist African National Congress (ANC) took over South Africa, more than 70,000 whites have been murdered and untold numbers have been robbed, raped and tortured.
But you will not hear about this in the Western media, which fawns over the black terrorists who now run the once-prosperous country….
Every white person I met feared for his physical safety. Crime—murder, robbery and rape—is rampant. South Africa has the highest rape rate in the world and the second highest murder rate, making the country more dangerous than most parts of Iraq.
Most victims and perpetrators are black. Rapes are rampant in black schools, and parents often accept a small sum of money as financial compensation for their raped daughter rather than going to the corrupt or incompetent police.
The website “GenocideWatch.com” observes: “About 50 people on average are murdered in South Africa per day, of which at least 20 of them are whites (95% black-on-white murder rate). Please take into consideration that white people make up only 9% (4,500,000) of the demographics in South Africa, and therefore the white murder rate in South Africa is quite significant.”
http://americanfreepress.net/70000-whites-murdered-in-modern-south-africa-obamas-african-legacy/
In listening to a South African from the Suidlanders preparedness group on an internet show, they said that the actual murder stats for Whites is more between 80,000, and 120,000. I would have to go back and do research to verify this but I distinctly remember him quoting those numbers.
“Like most valuable and loyal lackeys to the Jewish World Mafia, aka the Illuminati, Mandela was eventually released from prison in 1990 at the ripe old age of 74. Joining forces once again with his old friend and mentor Yossel Mashel Slovo – who was now the undisputed white Jewish-Communist Party Boss of South Africa according to Wikipedia [wiki -Joe_Slovo], Mandela grabbed the reins of power and never looked back! Mandela quickly ascended to the African National Congress presidency in 1994 and simultaneously became the new “Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks” symbol for anti-racism and “civil rights” world wide – but most especially in the United States. Just like MLK, his true sordid history and base character was completely ignored and glossed over. It figures!
At his death, Nelson Mandela was the recipient of over 250 international awards including the Nobel Peace Prize, and the American Presidential Medal. What most Americans don’t realize, however, is that during his lifetime he was also awarded the Soviet Union’s highest COMMUNIST award at the time, the ORDER OF LENIN – reserved only for the most heroic advocates and defenders of the Bolshevik/communist collectivism agenda worldwide.”
All I can do is scratch my head in wonder at how easy it is for people to be so completely brainwashed by the media and duped into believing a massive lie and in the process calling Evil Good.
Propaganda at work at its highest level!”
https://atrueott.wordpress.com/2013/12/16/nelson-mandela-the-untold-story-behind-the-story-of-a-communist-terrorist/
Yes, people generally do whatever they think will keep them safe. In my view all economic systems end up in the same place. One just gets them there faster. The goal is total enslavement or death.
Between ignorance, laziness, greed and fear a clever manipulator can always pull the strings. I suppose I was born with a built in radar for manipulation and I’m methane intolerant as well.
The sad truth is that most don’t really want to be free. They want to be cared for. They will trade liberty for easy room and board. I’m quite sure that if one surveyed this they would find that the percentages that have any ambition at all above survival have fallen over the last twenty years or so.
People always have choices. They can lie there and accept their fate or they can demand their God-given rights. They have to learn to remove obstacles to their success, not to seek reliance on others.
Cecil Rhodes played a major part in South African history. The Boer War used to take the wealth from gold and diamonds with his riches to be used in the Rhodes Scholarship for building continued global growth of Anglo influence and power. Among Rhodes’ objectives was the creation of a South Africa to Egypt railroad. (David Rockefeller was a strong supporter of Mandela.)
Sure. Just look who financed the Reds. That’s what I mean when I say they’re all alike. It’s the SAME people. They don’t believe in ‘ideology” or religion, they believe in their superiority and our enslavement. Whatever method works, they’ll use.
Rhodes was another “bloodliner”. This is why Poppy Bush and his little friends hate history so much. They see themselves as making it and us as not needing to know anything about it.
Rhodes is the father of “Rhodesia” (also “Liberia”) which were supposed to hold the former slave population from America after the Civil War. That didn’t work out either.
