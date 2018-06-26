Fake conservative George Will urges voting against Republicans in November midterm elections

In just 1½ years as President, Donald Trump already has achieved more than Obama in eight years, including:

Despite all that, writing in the Washington Post last Friday, June 23, supposedly-conservative columnist George Will, 77 — one of the Never-Trump Republicans in the 2016 presidential election — urged Americans to vote against Republicans in this November’s midterm elections, not because Congressional Republicans are still too timid, but because they have acceded to President Trump’s “family separating” border policy.

It must be noted that what the jackals of the Mainstream Media call “separation of families” is actually the Trump administration enacting a measure that flowed from the Clinton-era Flores vs. Reno Supreme Court decision allowing unaccompanied illegal border-crossing minors be held “in the least restrictive setting appropriate to the minor’s age and special needs.”

Rachel Koning Beals reports for Market Watch that Will calls says lame duck House Speaker Paul Ryan and others the “president’s poodles,” and maintains the virtual radio silence from Republicans in power over President Trump’s border policy means the GOP has to go.

Will calls Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy at the border “the most telegenic example of misrule” and “fresh if redundant evidence for the principle by which” independents and moderate Republicans should vote in the November midterms.

Will even says a GOP majority’s position to fill any upcoming Supreme Court vacancies is too high a price to pay for executive and legislative dysfunction. He writes:

“the congressional Republican caucuses must be substantially reduced. So substantially that their remnants, reduced to minorities, will be stripped of the Constitution’s Article I powers that they have been too invertebrate to use against the current wielder of Article II powers. They will then have leisure time to wonder why they worked so hard to achieve membership in a legislature whose unexercised muscles have atrophied because of people like them. Not because James Madison’s system has failed but because today’s abject careerists have failed to be worthy of it. Congressional Republicans . . . have no higher ambition than to placate this president.”

Earlier this week, longtime Republican strategist Steve Schmidt also called for a Democratic wave in the midterm elections, blaming Trump for a “coarsening of this country” and calling the president a “useful idiot” for Russia.

Hmm, I can’t help but wonder what dark secrets are in the closets of George Will and Steve Schmidt….

