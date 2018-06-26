Fake conservative George Will urges voting against Republicans in November midterm elections

In just 1½ years as President, Donald Trump already has achieved more than Obama in eight years, including:
- Economy: Unemployment has fallen to 3.8% in May 2018, which is effective full employment. Worker productivity increased 3% in the third quarter of 2017, far above the 1.2% average of the Obama years. The number of manufacturing jobs in November 2017 was the highest recorded increase in 15 years.
- Welfare: Food stamp enrollment has fallen to its lowest in 8 years. In January 2018, Trump’s letter enables states to require Medicaid recipients to work.
- Foreign policy and affairs:
- We don’t hear about ISIS in the news any more, do we? Just months into the Trump presidency, the ISIS caliphate was crushed by the US-led coalition forces. Some of the world’s oldest Christian communities in the Mideast were able to worship freely at Christmas. (RealClearPolitics)
- North Korea: Trump achieved something all previous administrations could not. He met with North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-Un and negotiated a promise from the communist regime to return the remains of American POWs from the 1950s Korean War. North Korea has also erased most of its anti-US propaganda.
- In December 2017, the Trump administration negotiated a $285 million cut to the UN’s budget.
- In June 2017, President Trump got the U.S. out of the bad-for-America Paris Climate Accord.
- Illegal migrants and refugees: In December 2017, Trump pulled the U.S. out of the UN global pact on migration. Illegal crossings across the US-Mexico border have plunged as much as 60% vs. pre-Trump levels. ICE Director Thomas Homan said President Trump “has done more for border security and public safety than any of the six presidents I’ve worked for.” (RealClearPolitics)
- Judges: In 2017, President Trump fulfilled a campaign promise by getting conservative judges seated, including Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court and a record pace of 12 Circuit Court confirmations. See “President Trump is rapidly reshaping America’s judiciary ‘to end the progressive state as we know it’”.
- Taxes: Congress conceded to Trump’s comprehensive tax reform, resulting in record savings for businesses, many of which rewarded their employees with pay raises and bonuses.
- Energy: The U.S. will be the world’s top oil producer next year. See “How President Trump’s energy policy is making America great again“.
- Regulation: Little reported by the MSM, in just one year President Trump reduced federal regulations that choke small businesses and enlarge an already bloated government by almost 50%.
- Pro-life: On his first official day in office as POTUS, President Trump signed an executive order defunding International Planned Parenthood. In April 2017, he ended $75M in funding for the UN abortion agency and signed a law restoring states’ right to defund Planned Parenthood.
Despite all that, writing in the Washington Post last Friday, June 23, supposedly-conservative columnist George Will, 77 — one of the Never-Trump Republicans in the 2016 presidential election — urged Americans to vote against Republicans in this November’s midterm elections, not because Congressional Republicans are still too timid, but because they have acceded to President Trump’s “family separating” border policy.
It must be noted that what the jackals of the Mainstream Media call “separation of families” is actually the Trump administration enacting a measure that flowed from the Clinton-era Flores vs. Reno Supreme Court decision allowing unaccompanied illegal border-crossing minors be held “in the least restrictive setting appropriate to the minor’s age and special needs.”
Rachel Koning Beals reports for Market Watch that Will calls says lame duck House Speaker Paul Ryan and others the “president’s poodles,” and maintains the virtual radio silence from Republicans in power over President Trump’s border policy means the GOP has to go.
Will calls Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy at the border “the most telegenic example of misrule” and “fresh if redundant evidence for the principle by which” independents and moderate Republicans should vote in the November midterms.
Will even says a GOP majority’s position to fill any upcoming Supreme Court vacancies is too high a price to pay for executive and legislative dysfunction. He writes:
“the congressional Republican caucuses must be substantially reduced. So substantially that their remnants, reduced to minorities, will be stripped of the Constitution’s Article I powers that they have been too invertebrate to use against the current wielder of Article II powers. They will then have leisure time to wonder why they worked so hard to achieve membership in a legislature whose unexercised muscles have atrophied because of people like them. Not because James Madison’s system has failed but because today’s abject careerists have failed to be worthy of it. Congressional Republicans . . . have no higher ambition than to placate this president.”
Earlier this week, longtime Republican strategist Steve Schmidt also called for a Democratic wave in the midterm elections, blaming Trump for a “coarsening of this country” and calling the president a “useful idiot” for Russia.
Hmm, I can’t help but wonder what dark secrets are in the closets of George Will and Steve Schmidt….
I couldn’t agree more that George Will is a fake conservative. He writes a column in my local archdiocesan newspaper that confirms this. As a Catholic he should be ashamed to oppose the most pro-life President in history.
SHAME, SHAME, ON FAKE CONSERVATIVE GEORGE WILL.
which is why I’m beginning to wonder what George Will has to hide….
He’s definitely got……”The Look”. Does he hang out with Biden? Of course Biden at least appears to be heterosexual.
How many times have we read about the CIA planting these creeps in “news” agencies? There should be no reason for surprise here.
We also know that the can hire a group of crazy, homeless thugs to do anything for some drug money. Then they can chase them around and claim its a huge, spontaneous, outbreak. There is no shortage of idiots out there that have been conditioned to join in.
A little off topic, but related in methodology, were a group of “immigrants” that landed in Spain the other day. There were pictures of brand new blankets and clothing provided by the Red Cross, discarded in dumpsters. The “immigrants” were reported to have been seen drinking alcohol and partying all night. They were paying with hundred dollar bills.
So us, who should always know better, having seen the 9-11 Movie, SHES, and countless others, must remember that most, if not all, of this is completely staged. They put it out there and they respond to it. In this way they get the public support for what they are going to do.
The worst kind of enemy is a traitor in your own camp!
Georgie take a Freekin Hike!
I’m going to vote in my primaries today. For many pro-life, pro-2A, NRA-endorsed republicans.
Suck it George!
It is no surprise to me that the “news” media is full of wholly-owned shills. TPTB would never leave to chance something as useful as their main mind-control operations. I have never liked this one in particular.
So what he, and his owners are saying is, “look, he’s not an ‘insider’. He has no right to determine policy. Policy comes from Tel Aviv (or maybe Jerusalem or NYC). He must be stopped lest he derail The Plan”.
We no more live in a democracy than do the North Koreans. At the moment they haven’t completely taken away all that we’ve earned, but they’re working on it.
Great article. I wish I could say I was gratified by the content. The content isn’t your doing. The reporting is first rate.
Conceited Georgy Wills, whose dreams of dethroning libtard Tom Brokaw has been playing up to the left hiding behind the conservative disguise, GEORGE, your deceitful practices won’t help you, we lost our blindfold a long time ago, stop playing with conservative ideals, you are just another liberal in expensive suits.
George Will is a #NEVERTRUMPER. We haven’t heard from him in a long time which was good because when he does open his mouth there is always a foul order spewing out. He is an Elite Repub and thinks his poop doesn’t stink – like the rest of those folks who are working with the One World Order crowd.
Just take out your can of Lysol disinfectant spray which kills 99.9% of the germs and ignore what this person – who thinks he is an intellect says. He ain’t no Krauthamer for sure but tries to act like one.
Why would any true conservative and anyone else who voted for Trump vote for any Democrat??? Why would we be so impatient with Trump and what he’s doing for us and our country??? The damage done wasn’t created overnight and it’s going to take a bit longer than one year to fix it all. Are we such a spoiled child that we want it now, and if we don’t get it now, we’ll fix you – we’ll vote for the very people who will destroy us! Yah, this will make the fake Republicans think twice won’t it! Not so. Does this even make logical sense? This ludicrous thought and feeling definitely isn’t the path for us to follow, is it? I say no it isn’t. Fascilating back and forth from party to party doesn’t work to change anything. Accept this and then we can start to really move forward. Vote and vote Republican and keep them in power and let’s keep them accountable for their actions.
That Steve Schmidt has an “Oh,Sh*t” look on his face-what’s he worried about?
