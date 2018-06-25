Time magazine claims to have internal Navy memo on constructing temporary tent cities for 117,000 illegal border-crossers

Posted on June 25, 2018 by | 1 Comment

The Left already are homicidal in rage over President Trump.

This surely will make their heads explode.

The Oxford Dictionary defines “invade” as:

  • Encroach or intrude on.
  • Enter in large numbers, especially with intrusive effects.
  • Enter so as to subjugate or occupy it.

By those definitions, the entry of millions of illegal aliens across the US-Mexico border certainly qualifies as an invasion.

Just as it is a criminal act for someone to enter your home without your permission, so it is with national borders.

Just as police arrest a home-invader, so it is the responsibility of a government to arrest those who cross that country’s borders without permission.

Just as police incarcerate home-invaders, so do national governments once they arrest illegal border-crossers.

But when illegal border-crossers come in large numbers, they overwhelm the capacity of local, state and federal prisons:

  • In the 1970s, an estimated 1.1 million illegal border-crossers entered the U.S. — o.5% of the U.S. population.
  • That number increased to 1.3 million in the 1980s, to over 5.8 million in the 1990s. (Wikipedia)
  • By 2007, the number of illegal “migrants” in the U.S. peaked at 12.2 million, or 4% of the total U.S. population. (Pew Research Center) The most recent estimate of the number of illegals in the U.S. was 12.1 million as of January 2014. (Department of Homeland Security)

In 2014, the Obama Administration placed some 7,700 illegal alien children in military bases in Texas, California and Oklahoma. The temporary shelters were shuttered after four months.

Unlike previous administrations, the Trump administration is actually enforcing U.S. immigration laws, which is one of Donald Trump’s campaign promises. The jackals of the MSM call Trump’s enforcement of federal immigration laws a “zero tolerance” immigration policy, as if the U.S. doesn’t have a “zero tolerance” policy when it comes to other crimes, such as homicides.

Currently, there are tens of thousands of law-breakers being held awaiting criminal proceedings for illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexican border. They have to be sheltered somewhere. But current facilities are at their breaking point and the immigration courts face deep backlogs. To add to the problem, because of the MSM and Democrat hyenas’ manufactured outcry about Trump “separating” the families of illegal border-crossers, Trump’s solution is to hold the children — who previously had been housed elsewhere — with their law-breaker parents, further straining the system.

Currently, migrant children are being held in facilities run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). One facility, a converted Walmart in Texas, was recently opened to reporters, igniting another predictable media firestorm.

Last Wednesday, President Trump ordered the Pentagon to work with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to house as many as 20,000 illegal border-crosser children who are without an adult relative — the Unaccompanied Alien Children program. Yes, Virginia, heartless parents actually let their children illegally cross the US-Mexico border by themselves! But you don’t hear anything about that from the media jackals, do you?

DHS has completed assessments at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Dyess Air Force Base, Fort Bliss in Texas and Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas for potential use.

Now, Time magazine claims exclusively to have an internal U.S. Navy memo on plans to construct tent cities in California and Florida which will temporarily house up to 117,000 illegal border crossers.

Time‘s article is in its print issue of July 2, 2018, with that deliberately provocative and fake cover of a photoshopped image of President Trump as a bully towering over a tiny, crying child. To compound the fakery, the original image from which the child was cropped is also fake. (See “Proof that MSM news on Trump’s “family separation” is political propaganda“)

Philip Elliott and W. J. Hennigan archly and without bias (sarcasm alert!) report for Time, June 22, 2018, that the magazine obtained a draft U.S. Navy internal memo on plans to construct detention centers for tens of thousands of immigrants on remote bases in California, Alabama and Arizona: “The planning document indicates a potential growing military responsibility in an administration caught flat-footed in having to house waves of migrants awaiting civilian criminal proceedings.”

According to Time, the internal Navy memo outlines plans to build or propose to build “temporary and austere” tent cities in these states:

  • Alabama: House 25,000 migrants at abandoned airfields just outside the Florida panhandle near Mobile; at Navy Outlying Field Wolf in Orange Beach and nearby Navy Outlying Field Silverhill.
  • California: House 47,000 people at former Naval Weapons Station Concord, near San Francisco; 47,000 people at Camp Pendleton, the Marines’ largest training facility located along the Southern California coast.
  • Arizona: The planning memo proposes further study of housing an undetermined number of migrants at the Marine Corps Air Station near Yuma.

The military has not yet been ordered to construct these new detention facilities, but the internal Navy memo estimates that the Navy would spend about $233 million to construct and operate a facility for 25,000 people for a six-month time period. The proposal suggests these tent cities be built to last between six months and one year. Military officials propose a 60-day timeline to build the first temporary tent facility for 5,000 adults. After that, they could add room for 10,000 additional individuals each month.

The memo was written by Phyllis L. Bayer, the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment, in anticipation for a request from DHS. It recommends Navy Secretary Richard Spencer sign off on the plan, which allocates roughly 450 square feet per immigrant held for housing, support staff and security, and send it to Defense Secretary James Mattis.

See also “Mexican presidential candidate calls for mass migrant invasion of U.S.

~Eowyn

This entry was posted in Children, DHS, Donald Trump, fake news, Health & Human Services, illegal immigration, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Military, MSM, Obama, Taxes, United States, US Presidents and tagged , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

One response to “Time magazine claims to have internal Navy memo on constructing temporary tent cities for 117,000 illegal border-crossers

  1. Gilles | June 25, 2018 at 6:32 am | Reply

    What about FEMA camps ??!! What’s their purposes ??!

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s