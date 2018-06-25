Time magazine claims to have internal Navy memo on constructing temporary tent cities for 117,000 illegal border-crossers

The Left already are homicidal in rage over President Trump.

This surely will make their heads explode.

The Oxford Dictionary defines “invade” as:

Encroach or intrude on.

Enter in large numbers, especially with intrusive effects.

Enter so as to subjugate or occupy it.

By those definitions, the entry of millions of illegal aliens across the US-Mexico border certainly qualifies as an invasion.

Just as it is a criminal act for someone to enter your home without your permission, so it is with national borders.

Just as police arrest a home-invader, so it is the responsibility of a government to arrest those who cross that country’s borders without permission.

Just as police incarcerate home-invaders, so do national governments once they arrest illegal border-crossers.

But when illegal border-crossers come in large numbers, they overwhelm the capacity of local, state and federal prisons:

In the 1970s, an estimated 1.1 million illegal border-crossers entered the U.S. — o.5% of the U.S. population.

That number increased to 1.3 million in the 1980s, to over 5.8 million in the 1990s. ( Wikipedia )

) By 2007, the number of illegal “migrants” in the U.S. peaked at 12.2 million, or 4% of the total U.S. population. ( Pew Research Center ) The most recent estimate of the number of illegals in the U.S. was 12.1 million as of January 2014 . ( Department of Homeland Security )

In 2014, the Obama Administration placed some 7,700 illegal alien children in military bases in Texas, California and Oklahoma. The temporary shelters were shuttered after four months.

Unlike previous administrations, the Trump administration is actually enforcing U.S. immigration laws, which is one of Donald Trump’s campaign promises. The jackals of the MSM call Trump’s enforcement of federal immigration laws a “zero tolerance” immigration policy, as if the U.S. doesn’t have a “zero tolerance” policy when it comes to other crimes, such as homicides.

Currently, there are tens of thousands of law-breakers being held awaiting criminal proceedings for illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexican border. They have to be sheltered somewhere. But current facilities are at their breaking point and the immigration courts face deep backlogs. To add to the problem, because of the MSM and Democrat hyenas’ manufactured outcry about Trump “separating” the families of illegal border-crossers, Trump’s solution is to hold the children — who previously had been housed elsewhere — with their law-breaker parents, further straining the system.

Currently, migrant children are being held in facilities run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). One facility, a converted Walmart in Texas, was recently opened to reporters, igniting another predictable media firestorm.

Last Wednesday, President Trump ordered the Pentagon to work with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to house as many as 20,000 illegal border-crosser children who are without an adult relative — the Unaccompanied Alien Children program. Yes, Virginia, heartless parents actually let their children illegally cross the US-Mexico border by themselves! But you don’t hear anything about that from the media jackals, do you?

DHS has completed assessments at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Dyess Air Force Base, Fort Bliss in Texas and Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas for potential use.

Now, Time magazine claims exclusively to have an internal U.S. Navy memo on plans to construct tent cities in California and Florida which will temporarily house up to 117,000 illegal border crossers.

Time‘s article is in its print issue of July 2, 2018, with that deliberately provocative and fake cover of a photoshopped image of President Trump as a bully towering over a tiny, crying child. To compound the fakery, the original image from which the child was cropped is also fake. (See “Proof that MSM news on Trump’s “family separation” is political propaganda“)

Philip Elliott and W. J. Hennigan archly and without bias (sarcasm alert!) report for Time, June 22, 2018, that the magazine obtained a draft U.S. Navy internal memo on plans to construct detention centers for tens of thousands of immigrants on remote bases in California, Alabama and Arizona: “The planning document indicates a potential growing military responsibility in an administration caught flat-footed in having to house waves of migrants awaiting civilian criminal proceedings.”