More Democrat psychopathy: Red Hen owner pursued Sanders in-laws to another restaurant; burnt decapitated animal on DHS employee’s front porch

Last Friday night, June 23, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her in-laws went to The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, VA.
There, restaurant owner Stephanie Wilkinson told Ms. Sanders to leave, ostensibly because restaurant employees object to Sanders’ presence because of President Trump’s no transgenders in the U.S. military policy and his
“immigration policy” determination to actually implement federal laws on illegal border-crossing.
See “Liberal Tolerance: Red Hen restaurant kicks out White House press secretary Sarah Sanders“
But Wilkinson wasn’t content with kicking Sanders out of The Red Hen.
According to Governor Mike Huckabee, Wilkinson actually followed Sanders’ in-laws to another restaurant across the street, and organized a protest outside while the in-laws were dining.
Meanwhile, around two dozen threats were made in the past few days, primarily against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. Leftwing psychopaths also doxxed thousands of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees and released their personally identifiable information on social media.
A senior DHS official found a burnt and decapitated animal on the front porch of his home in Washington, DC. (ABC News)
Where’s the outcry from PETA and the Humane Society?
On Saturday, June 23, Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Claire M. Grady issued a memo warning DHS employees to stay on alert because of “specific and credible threats that have been levied against certain DHS employees and a sharp increase in the overall number of general threats against DHS employees.” The memo recommends DHS employees to “always keep doors and windows locked, be aware of unexpected changes” at their homes and “utilize maximum security setting on social media platforms.” (Washington Times)
See also:
- Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters calls for mob attack on Trump administration
- Libtard Cynthia Nixon claims ICE is a terrorist organization
- Proof that MSM news on Trump’s “family separation” is political propaganda
- Mexican presidential candidate calls for mass migrant invasion of U.S.
H/t FOTM‘s MCA and DCG
~Eowyn
This is catching fire. It is their latest distraction. It is not legal to harass someone, anyone. This woman is clearly an agent. Yes, she’s insane, but she’s still an agent.
There have been a slew of these lately. Slapsy Maxy doesn’t just “decide” to leave her palatial digs and run her mouth. Her owners have given her an assignment.
There are times when the best approach is to ignore something. There are others where it is best to create a fuss. The tools they use to do these things are too stupid to know they’re being used.
If this keeps up it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.
Crazy people will do stuff they’re encouraged to do. Just sayin’.
lophatt . . . Great comment! When the mayor of Seattle cannot FIX the stuff on her front porch–she needs to shut up, sit down and work on the problems that are within her jurisdiction.
The people of Seattle should be outraged that she is spending their money traipsing around the country, no doubt in an effort to “make a name for herself.”
Must. Buy. More. Ammo.
Must start using the ammo purchased!!!
Practice, practice, practice…
Good one!😂😂😂
Must leave Mexifornia for one of the least illegal-occupied states in the USA (Vermont, West Virginia) or the least taxed (temperate-climate) states in America (Tennessee, Alabama, Delaware….a few others….)…..Will take my retirement monies, my higher education ( MS+ 90) as well as my husband’s (PhD) …WHICH we will apply to our adopted community in “retirement.” We will be out “Searching for America” in order to spend our “retirement” years. Suggestions welcome…as, for sure, NO ONE on a fixed retirement income can survive for long in socialist/Marxist Mexifornia.
CalGirl . . . Bravo! Excellent Comment.
As always, she showed excellent comportment for the occasion, but she also used great wisdom. One does not want to eat food prepared by another who hates you nor served to one by another with the same attitude and has time alone with that food. It is unfortunate that our nation is being so divided by a few who are attempting to bring us under their complete control through chaos. Will we all have to always eat at home? Or dine on fast food takeout?
You mean something like this?:
Yes, exactomundo, but not limited to immigrants.
I can’t help wondering if Obongo’s old friend, Ayers, isn’t reliving his “underground” days again. I could see that, I really could.
That or every Restaurant will have an “L” or a “C” on its sign,to signal which places are safe to eat in. It may be necessary when ordering to send word to the chef and servers that “If I get sick from this food,everyone who handled it will suffer MORE than I will. I’ll SEE to THAT.”
marblenecltr . . . I am afraid that you are 100% correct. Even Jesse Jackson, back in the day, spit on the food he was serving to white patrons of the restaurant where he worked. I guess the Demo’s just haven’t come that far.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can feel it people, the hairs are standing up on my neck right now, how far is this going to go? I clicked on the ABC Link in the Post, even as they state that threat levels are increased re fed employees, they blame President Trump because of his border policies??? We are in really big trouble, I don’t know how else to put it. Absolutely everything involving this internal/external coup is escalating at warp speed, I don’t see any of it going away, and I just can’t see any easy way out, in my humble opinion, I feel that an actual physical civil war is in our immediate future. If the escalation persists, as it has since our Duly Elected President took Office, I honestly see no other way to save our Country, I dread the thought at 64, but I took an Oath that didn’t have an expiration date on it. One big problem, we don’t wear Uniforms, even the enemies, the one’s that hate America, also wave American Flags.
Be vigilant and always go armed.
Unfortunately, it is through fears, including the one discussed here, that could bring us under total control “for our safety.”
Deceptive enemies-sorta like Nam….
If they want war, I am more than sure that we can deal……..
“Speaking the truth in times of universal deceit is a revolutionary act.” Geo. Orwell
LikeLiked by 3 people
Crazy-ass Leftists…
I’ll bet you soon find out.
Note to the idiot with the Hell sign-“Well DON’T wait for US-Feel free to run ahead and scout the trail…..”
When has society gotten to the place it is proper to start acting like barbarians? To threaten young children, to harass harmless diners and attack those bothering absolutely no one is now out of control.
If the right had done any of these things to the Obamas, it would be headline news for weeks. The once upon a time news organizations cannot even tell a truthful story these days.
The above woman is so out of control, she needs a come to Jesus meeting behind a wood shed. Harrassment is against the law, lets enforce it. Where were these same people when the last several Presidents were doing the same thing? Now, it is wrong to enforce laws. Oh Lordy me.
This seems to be a distraction from other issues and makes one wonder if this is the same paid group doing all this.
How many of these complainers have taken in even one child? Do they not know by doing this right we are finding which children are coming over with traffickers and pedophiles.
Do these people leave their guarded gates open at night and their doors unlocked, I think now.
At age seventy-five (75), the Redmond [WA] Police Department seized our defensive handguns (3) and long-guns (2) based upon the most incredibly false King County [WA] Superior Court documents I have ever seen.
Thursday evening 21 June 2018, I was senselessly challenged, assaulted and injured by a bicyclist a block from our home. My assailant is identified but remains at large. Elder Citizens are endangered in Redmond, WA – another PRIDEful LIBTARD ‘Sanctuary City’.
My WW2 Navy Intelligence Officer/Attorney-father warned me: “If we allow others to strip us of our hard-won Constitutional Rights, AMERICA shall be mortally wounded.”
RESIST REVOLT? RECLAIM OUR COUNTRY BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE!
What the??? These people are homicidal maniacs. Their masks have come off, and they can’t hide what they really are now!
Attacking Sarah Sanders is ludicrous, but attacking her family is insane. She doesn’t have anything to do with making or enforcing the law. Their demons are acting out.😈
However, I will say this – I have been praying that the Lord would shine the light on the evil ones and expose them for all to see. I know many, many other Christians are praying for the same thing, and I think that is what we are seeing.
I know Sarah is a strong Christian, and I am sure the blood of the Lamb is prayed over her at all times. The Lord is shining the SON-light on all of this. I pray for protection for all of these people who are simply doing their job.
Sarah is a lady and a woman. As a woman, MEN respect her, and women approach her with caution. As for a lady, it takes a lot of class to get up and politely leave without causing a scene. There are so many women lacking the virtues Miss Sarah lets us see everyday in front of the cameras. That s what real American women are made of.
Amen. I wouldn’t want her job. She performs it with elegance and grace.
The Attorney General of Florida, Pam Bondi, was attacked at a movie theater on Friday. Grown men were spitting on her. There is no self control, no fear of the law, and apparently, no consequences.
Gee, I guess I’m getting old. I remember when folks could go out to dinner and a movie on Friday night without being expelled and stalked and spit on.
People would not even think about it. We have a different spirit around us and influencing society. If we followed the Lord’s prayer, the Ten Commandments, the two commandments, and the Beattitudes, we would be well off as we once were.
I’m not sure “spirit” describes it-I think it’s like “GROUP POSSESSION”. (I coulsn’t call it MASS possession,because many of us are NOT afflicted with it.)
” If we followed the Lord’s prayer, the Ten Commandments, the two commandments, and the Beattitudes, we would be well off as we once were.”
And Democrats wouldn’t exist….
When I was growing up it woundn’t have mattered WHAT politics a person had, if they were assaulted like that whoever was around would have intervened and they would have gotten the bum’s rush.
After a “tune up” they would have handed them off to the cops. We should all know that this whole thing is engineered. Remember, they have spent many years studying human behavior and have had access to whatever they needed to manipulate their targets.
So,we suddenly have cluster attacks that seem to be allowable from the left side. They were planned out and I would bet the same people were involved and paid from one of the Soro’s 300 plus groups.
Imagine if the right played the same game.
Liberalism is the equivalent of cancer . What cancer does to the body , liberalism is doing to the country , rotting from within .
As to the above article , these butt wipes need a taste of their own medicine .If they confront you and get physical , it’s time to open up a can of whup-ass on them . Then tell them , ” Have a nice day “
