More Democrat psychopathy: Red Hen owner pursued Sanders in-laws to another restaurant; burnt decapitated animal on DHS employee’s front porch

Last Friday night, June 23, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her in-laws went to The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, VA.

There, restaurant owner Stephanie Wilkinson told Ms. Sanders to leave, ostensibly because restaurant employees object to Sanders’ presence because of President Trump’s no transgenders in the U.S. military policy and his “immigration policy” determination to actually implement federal laws on illegal border-crossing.

But Wilkinson wasn’t content with kicking Sanders out of The Red Hen.

According to Governor Mike Huckabee, Wilkinson actually followed Sanders’ in-laws to another restaurant across the street, and organized a protest outside while the in-laws were dining.

Meanwhile, around two dozen threats were made in the past few days, primarily against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. Leftwing psychopaths also doxxed thousands of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees and released their personally identifiable information on social media.

A senior DHS official found a burnt and decapitated animal on the front porch of his home in Washington, DC. (ABC News)

Where’s the outcry from PETA and the Humane Society?

On Saturday, June 23, Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Claire M. Grady issued a memo warning DHS employees to stay on alert because of “specific and credible threats that have been levied against certain DHS employees and a sharp increase in the overall number of general threats against DHS employees.” The memo recommends DHS employees to “always keep doors and windows locked, be aware of unexpected changes” at their homes and “utilize maximum security setting on social media platforms.” (Washington Times)

