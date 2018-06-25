Mom permanently separated from her son when he was brutally executed says she hasn’t heard a peep from de Blasio

Her son was brutally killed by gang members with machetes. This story went viral on Twitter and has caused much outrage on social media.

From NY Post: An innocent city kid who dreamed of becoming a cop was executed on a city street last week, yet Mayor de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O’Neill had yet to reach out to his family with even a phone call days later.

“I have not heard from them. No, no one in their offices contact me,” Lesandro Guzman-Feliz’s tearful mom, Leandra Feliz, told The Post on Sunday, stopping at one point to kiss a framed photo of her dead son that she clutched during the interview.

“This is him,” she said motioning to the photo. “He was a very good kid. He dreamed about being police.”

Guzman-Feliz, 15, was stabbed to death Wednesday outside a Bronx deli by a pack of gangbangers in a suspected case of mistaken identity.

Instead of paying his condolences to Lesandro’s family Sunday, de Blasio instead spent the day holding press conferences on speed cameras and attending the Gay Pride Parade.

A de Blasio spokeswoman said Hizzoner would call the mom “soon” but could not say specifically when pressed by The Post.

NYPD officials said O’Neill would attend a wake for Guzman-Feliz on Monday to pay his respects.

Leandra Feliz spent Sunday making funeral arrangements for her son. He will be buried Wednesday.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson called the killing “a horrible crime against one of our young people. We need people like Lesandro in this city, and it’s just such a tragedy to lose him in this brutal, brutal manner. His is such a loss for all New York. I’m sure he would’ve have grown up to be a police officer and make this city a better place,” Johnson told The Post in a statement.

At least five men have been arrested in the slaying, according to police sources.

The goons — believed to be part of the ruthless Dominican gang Trinitarios — mistook Guzman-Feliz for another youth who allegedly taped a gang member’s female family member having sex, according to police sources.

