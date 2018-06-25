Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters calls for mob attack on Trump administration

In June 2013, Rush Limbaugh said America was in the midst of a coup d’état.
Five years later, things have only become even worse.
Democrats and their jackals in the MSM no longer subscribe to the rules of conduct that make a democratic polity possible — those of free speech without intimidation or threats of violence, the marketplace of ideas of peaceful political debate and disagreement, and the losers waiting for their turn and abiding by the results of lawfully-conducted elections.
On Saturday, June 23, 2018, at a rally in Los Angeles, referring to Red Hen restaurant kicking out White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) — one of Washington’s ten most corrupt politicians — called for attacks on members of the Trump administration:
“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”
The crowd cheered and clapped.
The Democratic Party has become rabidly anti-democratic.
A democracy* cannot survive under the circumstances America now finds itself.
* Please spare me the lectures about the U.S. not being a democracy, but a republic; you are only displaying your ignorance when you do that. Democracy, from the root Greek words demos (people) and kratia (rule), means rule by the people. There are two kinds of democracy: direct or representative. The U.S. is a republic, i.e., a representative democracy, wherein the people supposedly rule via their elected representatives.
When are they going to be held accountable for their behavior? I am beyond disgusted with leftists disguised as democrats
We need a cleansing !
Rev. Maxine gets energized when preaching to her choirs. Their adulation has her marching deeper and deeper into crazyland with her every sermon. She has a small choir, and the congregation is following the music less and less when it returns to reality after every sermon. I lock forward to a presidential election with her as candidates for V. P., HRC as candidate for President.
Indeed, a civil society cannot exist with these rabid leftists. Even the attempted murder of republicans by one of their own didn’t shock them enough into having manners.
They are unhinged.
When Maxine Waters stands in a public crowd and Advocates attacks in general on Trump Administration officials, she is guilty of inciting to Riot, which the last time I checked was a crime. Why isn’t she in handcuffs?
Yes, my exact thoughts. As far as I am concerned, unless Trump starts having these lowlife thugs arrested he is just as guilty of contributing to their escalating behavior. I keep wondering if Trump is more of a true weenie instead of the strong leader he like to present himself as. Is he worried about being liked, or appeasing these a holes? It would appears so. This is not going to end well for him, or any of us if he doesn’t start acting like a president. What happened to Sarah Sanders was disgraceful and a lawsuit should be filed, but of course there won’t be. I am getting so sick of this I can’t watch it anymore- it’a becoming like a bad movie.
Well, I agree that if he doesn’t do anything they’ll “bury him”. Whether that’s the end game or not, time will tell. Between this an these openly defiant acts against federal authority one has to wonder. They are either “in charge” or they aren’t.
Unless Trump tweets it, how would we know if any of these Communist dirtbags get arrested? We are at the mercy of MSM to report it, unless one of the arresting officers leaks the info. “Public records” really only apply to us little guys (available information, that is).
Last time I looked it was still illegal to incite a riot. By the way, this manufactured push is growing:
https://thepoliticalinsider.com/pam-bondi-trump-chased-out-public-building/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=criticalimpact&utm_campaign=TPI_Morning_Newsletter_6_25_2018&utm_content=1d09840caddec138a6473c7b9fa19141&source=CI
Besides this incident I read of another over the weekend. If you recall, David Brock (Obongo/Clinton/Podesta operative), has a game plan to disrupt Trump’s entire term if they can’t get him out of office entirely. This is part of it. If you can imagine a former president overseeing such an operation it isn’t too hard to see why I say that the New Order is already up and running.
https://mobile.twitter.com/JohnKStahlUSA/status/1011218981795950593
Good excuse to carry those ammonia nitrate capsules. Gawd only knows what she might babble if she was awakened that way.
This must have crossed the line into a whole bunch of crime. Maxine Waters should be in jail.
I guess Maxine Waters conveniently forgot what it was like back in the days before civil rights laws were enacted. Black people were told to get out of segregated restaurants, told they couldn’t use water fountains, told to go to the back of the bus or even to get off the bus, and not welcome in white schools. Does this brainless woman not see the correspondence here?
She didn’t think that kind of treatment was just. Why does she think she can chase people out of public places because they don’t agree with her?
They are opening up issues that will not end well for them.
This idiot needs to be arrested.
