Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters calls for mob attack on Trump administration

In June 2013, Rush Limbaugh said America was in the midst of a coup d’état.

Five years later, things have only become even worse.

Democrats and their jackals in the MSM no longer subscribe to the rules of conduct that make a democratic polity possible — those of free speech without intimidation or threats of violence, the marketplace of ideas of peaceful political debate and disagreement, and the losers waiting for their turn and abiding by the results of lawfully-conducted elections.

On Saturday, June 23, 2018, at a rally in Los Angeles, referring to Red Hen restaurant kicking out White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) — one of Washington’s ten most corrupt politicians — called for attacks on members of the Trump administration:

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

The crowd cheered and clapped.

The Democratic Party has become rabidly anti-democratic.

A democracy* cannot survive under the circumstances America now finds itself.

* Please spare me the lectures about the U.S. not being a democracy, but a republic; you are only displaying your ignorance when you do that. Democracy, from the root Greek words demos (people) and kratia (rule), means rule by the people. There are two kinds of democracy: direct or representative. The U.S. is a republic, i.e., a representative democracy, wherein the people supposedly rule via their elected representatives.

See also:

H/t Gigi and Tony Whitcomb

~Eowyn