Another brutal knife attack in England: 30 attackers jump teen at funfair event

From Chronicle Live: These are the horrific injuries suffered by teenager Dylan Swan on his way home from The Hoppings.
Dylan said he was set upon by a gang of 30 attackers as he walked through Exhibition Park on Friday night. The 16-year-old said he was stabbed in the head with a butterfly knife during the assault. He was also beaten and stamped on and left covered in blood.
The terrifying attack only came to an end when a nurse chased the attackers away and gave him first aid.
Dylan said: “I sat down on a bench in Exhibition Park, I was by myself. About 30 people came and surrounded me. They started jumping on top of me, they were jumping on my head and body. One of them took out a butterfly knife and stabbed me near my head. I was terrified. It lasted for about 10 to 15 minutes.
“But a nurse came and helped me. She chased everyone away and put me in the recovery position and gave me first aid. I lost consciousness and I don’t remember much of what happened after that, I just remember seeing flashing lights. Then next thing I remember was waking up in a bed in hospital.”
Dylan is now recovering at home after being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.
His parents Rob and Shirley expressed their shock at what happened and thanked the nurse who came to their son’s aid. Rob said: “We don’t know her name but she works at the RVI and even came to see Dylan in hospital to see if he was ok. She was absolutely lovely and we can’t thank her enough. If it wasn’t for her, we don’t know what would have happened.”
Northumbria Police has asked for witnesses to come forward.
A spokeswoman for the Hoppings said: “We’ve been told by police that there was a group of drunk teenagers at the bandstand in Exhibition Park and a fight broke out.
“We are not aware of any incidents actually at the Hoppings. We have two private security firms, with 50 people working yesterday and today, as well as Northumbria Police.”
DCG
Knives are deadliest weapons, slices flesh, more harm done than a bullet that goes in and out. Leave it to Muther England, defenseless citizens at the hands of criminals.
Didn’t the UK outlaw knives?
Yes they did ban certain types of knives I believe, but tyhe Crime in general here in the UK is completely out of control. In London you have that incompetent Mayor Khan who should have been kicked out a long time ago. Unfortunately,
Sorry I cut myself off above what I was going onto to say was the PM is too fond of muslims with shady connections in her Cabinet. Khan does not give a toss about all the moped attacks, all the shootings, knife attacks. As for Cressidar Dick, you need to look at YouTube and for a man called John Wedger, the bravest man in England. Former Policeman who is a whistleblower, he has blown the lid on the paedophilia that is raging through this Land and has done so for such a long time. The corruption goes right to the top. This Country is falling apart, the Whites are strangers now in their own Country. The People are going to have to fight back, come out on the streets whatever it takes, this is OUR Country does not belong to those damn muslims. Thats why it’s important to keep supporting Tommy Robinson for all he has done, now its our turn. We cannot let all those brave men who fought and died in the last War to have their sacrifice be for nothing.
The problem starts from the Royals and their basic, inherent lust for rulership over a complete global empire with total control over every human being.
The only acceptable need world order is the one with truly divine administration; the Satanic right of kings is not acceptable.
In reference to the invasion of Europe, the short article in the link below gives a clue to how thankful invaders are when given supplies, food, lodging and more after debarking.
Photo in the link speaks for itself. This is what “refugees” on the rescue ship Aquarius did with Red Cross supplies after arriving in Alicante, Spain where students were thrown out of student housing to give room for these poor, rescued souls. Some rescue. Some poor souls.
Canadian writer Gwynne Dyer says what we are seeing in Europe is a “dress rehearsal for the real migrant apocalypse” to come.
https://voiceofeurope.com/2018/06/aquarius-migrants-in-spain-throw-away-towels-and-clothes-donated-by-the-red-cross/#.WzDbfULY7nU.twitter
Amazing to live through a “Moorish redux”. I think this has been done before, only without an invitation. How do they justify kicking their own citizens out of housing that’s paid for? They did this in Germany too.
I’ve actually reached a point where I’m literally speechless. No sane person could support this. As to the Royals, that always been the game. Those who are allowed to “win” believe they are in charge of their destinies. They aren’t.
The media today tells a great deal by committing details they don’t want us to know. Somehow I doubt these were soccer fans or drunken Irishmen but rather recent refugees that diversify the UK. They’re names aren’t Peter or Paul, you’d not see their like in the UK a 100 years ago, but in every nation where they lurk there is violent and senseless crime.
So lets hear it for the Muzzies and blacks who enrich Britain.
What I find unusual is that I haven’t found one picture or video of the attack. VERY ODD considering how everyone immediately whips out their phones to record events today.
It reminds one of the ignored Rigby murder near an army barracks; cameras all around but no police for twenty minutes. And this attack, fifteen to twenty minutes, security present, and it took a nurse to send them off in fear! What was her assault weapon, a syringe filled with vaccine? What were the police doing in this land of cameras, inspecting mosque doorways looking for strips of bacon?
These days the act of actually showing the perpetrators could get you charged with “hate”. This is how they roll. It will be that way here soon, you’ll see.
True…
The link we provide on our web site to “U.S. Illegal Alien Crime Report” web site is no longer working, for some reason. That site provided news of criminal activities committed by criminal illegal aliens. And now, “poof,” it’s down. Gee, I wonder why…
