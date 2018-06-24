MSNBC: Detained children will turn into “Terminator-like characters” who “seek vengeance”

Posted on June 24, 2018 by | 8 Comments

This is anchor Stephanie Ruhle at MSLSD. This is the left now: PURE HYPERBOLE.

DCG

8 responses to “MSNBC: Detained children will turn into “Terminator-like characters” who “seek vengeance”

  1. MyBrainHurts | June 24, 2018 at 7:46 am | Reply

    So much bulls**t!
    If they are indeed fleeing from the terrible environments they claim to be running from, then the shelters we are putting them in here on American soil are safer environments than the ones they came from. They are being clothed, fed, sheltered and may be experiencing safe havens for the first time in their lives. How is this MORE traumatic than what they came from?
    Honestly, the entire left-wing population of the United States doesn’t have a collective two brains to put together among all of them.

  2. smkay | June 24, 2018 at 7:47 am | Reply

    Wow… all I can say is Wow!
    These two women are clueless.
    I got an idea.. lets make it illegal for illegal aliens to break the law.

  3. Dr. Eowyn | June 24, 2018 at 8:31 am | Reply

    The Left really are insane.

  4. Jackie Puppet | June 24, 2018 at 9:11 am | Reply

    The anchorwoman looks like she’s the daughter of ex-Missouri professor Melissa Click who trampled free speech a few years ago.

  5. Alma | June 24, 2018 at 9:20 am | Reply

    The so called “children” are not going to turn into terminators seeking vengeance, THEY ARE BORN with an innate hate for the United States, that’s what they hear from the moment they are born and blame us for their misfortunes and miseries. The US has handed money to Latin America to slow the spread of communism from Cuba but it all went to corrupt politicians that kept the masses poor and ignorant, but lo and behold, we are seeing the results with the illegal immigration. If allowed the Mara Salvatrucha(MS13) will recruit the unaccompanied “children” and branch out like a locust invasion.

  6. traildustfotm | June 24, 2018 at 9:20 am | Reply

    “HYPERBOLE” is indeed what we are seeing now. This is “the boy who cried wolf” all over again. And what they fail to realize is that they are destroying their own credibility.

  7. MomOfIV | June 24, 2018 at 9:48 am | Reply

    I think they are trying to create an excuse for the horrific atrocities created by ms13: ‘it’s all America’s fault for trying to protect its borders’. these libtards are filled with so much hatred for anything pro-America they cannot reason properly, if at all.
    they think ms13 are ‘victims’ and USA is the ‘perpetrator’.

  8. Anonymous | June 24, 2018 at 10:26 am | Reply

    Left/libtard progressives will probably have more to worry about at the hands of ticked-off American citizens before all this is over. Just sayin’.

