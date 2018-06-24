Did you know the Vatican can put someone in their own jail?

Vatican jails Italian priest for child porn

AFP • June 23, 2018

Vatican City (AFP) – A Vatican court on Saturday jailed for five years an Italian priest who worked as a diplomat for the Holy See’s Washington embassy, for possessing and sharing child pornography…

Read article here: https://www.yahoo.com/news/vatican-jails-italian-priest-child-porn-162753369.html

Dear readers, I don’t know which is more disturbing, the priest with child porn, or the fact that, in this day and age, the Vatican has its own prison.

Friends and loved ones and sincere followers of Christ in the Catholic Church, please don’t be offended at me. In this day, when the current Pope is more Communist than Christian, this action of throwing a person into one of the vatican’s own prisons is very revealing. Has the pope set an ominous new precedent?

Can you say, “Spanish Inquisition?”

