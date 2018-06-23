Proof that MSM news on Trump’s “family separation” is political propaganda

The Oxford Dictionary defines “propaganda” as “Information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote a political cause or point of view.”
Here is visual evidence of the MSM’s propaganda — a misleading, and therefore deceptive, image of a little crying girl.
For its July 2, 2018 print issue, Time magazine has a cover of an image of President Trump as a bully towering over a tiny, crying child.
The Time cover is very deceptive because the magazine photoshopped the kid from another deceptive pic (below) of the tearful 2-year-old Honduran
migrant illegal border-crosser girl, which has become the emblematic face of fake-news MSM’s propaganda about Trump’s so-called “family separation” policy toward “undocumented immigrants”.
Both pictures are lies.
It turns out that the little girl was never separated from her mother.
The little girl’s father, Denis Javier Varela Hernandez, 32, says that his daughter was never actually separated from her mother, Sandra, 32, when the two were caught by U.S. Border Patrol, but instead are together in U.S. custody “at a family residential center in Texas.”
Hernandez said that on June 3, his wife, who had been deported from the U.S. in 2013, took their daughter, Yanela Denise, on a dangerous journey to the U.S. without telling him. (Breitbart)
There is no deliberate Trump “policy” to separate the families of illegal border-crossers.
By federal law, illegal border-crossers must be incarcerated, instead of set free as the lawless Obama administration did. If an illegal border-crosser has an accompanying child, instead of imprisoning the child, the Trump administration houses the child in another facility — not a prison — where these children are fed, clothed and cared for — at a cost to taxpayers of more than $1 billion a year. (USA Today)
The alternative is to jail the children with the adults.
~Eowyn
Does anyone know if it’s true that the mother of this child paid a coyote $6,000 to take the two of them from Honduras to the border?
I’ve read that, too. Gonna be hard to prove unless mom fesses up to paying a trafficker.
MSM hops on the deception…. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2018/06/22/girl-time-magazine-cover-never-separated-mom-father-says/725499002/
well durr anyone up on this stuff know dam well it is all nothing but propaganda
Jam it, liberals…
The father also said that the mother did not tell their other three children that she was leaving Honduras. This was confirmed by Honduran Deputy Foreign Minister Nelly Jerez that what the father told Reuters was correct.
Dan “fake but accurate” Rather approved.
The way that the Democrats are reacting to each manufactured crisis in the U.S. is concerning especially how adamant they are for the border to be open. Rumors are that the democrats have been paid off by the cartel to let the drugs continue to run free rein thru the border as they were during the Obama administration. They all get so bent out of joint that I am afraid they are all hooked on drugs. They are acting like it with their out bursts.
Something is going on here.
The government needs to have the news media tested for drugs cause they aren’t acting normal.
kommonsntsjane
The MSM has been the propoganda arm of the Demorats since the 60s. Anyone here remember the “Selling of the Pentagon?”
