Proof that MSM news on Trump’s “family separation” is political propaganda

The Oxford Dictionary defines “propaganda” as “Information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote a political cause or point of view.”

Here is visual evidence of the MSM’s propaganda — a misleading, and therefore deceptive, image of a little crying girl.

For its July 2, 2018 print issue, Time magazine has a cover of an image of President Trump as a bully towering over a tiny, crying child.

The Time cover is very deceptive because the magazine photoshopped the kid from another deceptive pic (below) of the tearful 2-year-old Honduran migrant illegal border-crosser girl, which has become the emblematic face of fake-news MSM’s propaganda about Trump’s so-called “family separation” policy toward “undocumented immigrants”.

Both pictures are lies.

It turns out that the little girl was never separated from her mother.

The little girl’s father, Denis Javier Varela Hernandez, 32, says that his daughter was never actually separated from her mother, Sandra, 32, when the two were caught by U.S. Border Patrol, but instead are together in U.S. custody “at a family residential center in Texas.”

Hernandez said that on June 3, his wife, who had been deported from the U.S. in 2013, took their daughter, Yanela Denise, on a dangerous journey to the U.S. without telling him. (Breitbart)

There is no deliberate Trump “policy” to separate the families of illegal border-crossers.

By federal law, illegal border-crossers must be incarcerated, instead of set free as the lawless Obama administration did. If an illegal border-crosser has an accompanying child, instead of imprisoning the child, the Trump administration houses the child in another facility — not a prison — where these children are fed, clothed and cared for — at a cost to taxpayers of more than $1 billion a year. (USA Today)

The alternative is to jail the children with the adults.

~Eowyn