Normalizing pedophilia & bestiality: Democrat Senate candidate Jerome Segal’s campaign ad

Jerome Segal, 74, is a Democratic primary candidate for the U.S. Senate in Maryland.
On June 22, 2018, Anna Masoglia, a writer for Lawyerist.com, tweeted that Segal paid at least $25,464 for a campaign ad in the Washington Post.
Segal begins the ad by identifying himself as a socialist. He then asks his potential voters a series of bizarre, politics-unrelated, non sequitur questions on pedophilia and bestiality:
“Did you ever stare at a picture of a naked child? Full frontal? Did it bring about emotions, ones that might have surprised you?”
“Did you ever watch a video of a three-way, between two men, one white and one black, and a big dog? One a big fellow and another kind [sic] slender? And did you feel strange emotions? Does it come readily back to your mind?”
Segal then asks:
“Did you ever find yourself in close proximity to someone very different, someone you might never want to be seen with, someone whose raw physical needs were right there on the surface? Did it both make you want to run away and make you want to reach out your hand?”
He then assures the reader that those pedophile and bestiality feelings are completely natural:
“Don’t worry. These reactions sometimes happen to all of us. It doesn’t mean you are a socialist. Whew.”
The rest of his long rambling campaign ad is about socialism and capitalism.
He ends the ad with this:
“My name is Jerome Segal. I’m a socialist and proud. I’m happy to be part of the LGBTQ&S community, and you should fess up, and be proud as well.”
Here’s a screen shot of the ad:
According to Wikipedia, Jerome Segal is “an American philosopher and political activist in Silver Spring, Maryland,” a former aide to aide to Congressman Donald M. Fraser, “a research scholar at the University of Maryland and the president of the Jewish Peace Lobby.”
~Eowyn
Leftism, making insanity normal to gain power!
Oh, he’s got lots of “ISSUES” all right! Gee, why isn’t he running for office?? I’m not surprised he would put this ad (and they would ACCEPT IT) in the Wash Po.
Our local drivel rag like most of the newspapers out here constantly mirror the bilge that flows from the Washington posts, ditto NYT, AP and Reuters. So much for independent thought!
I also noticed that he’s just ok with besides sick really SICK sexual perversions (anyone want to arrest this guy would be fine with me- cops, you reading this article up above?), he’s also FOR the “distributive principal” which means, stealing from those who have to give to those who are too lazy or spendy to save their own money (see Seattle Homeless problems on welfare).
Sure, it always works, that’s why Communism is the beacon of hope everyone’s always striving for. NOT.
Wow, what a crazy demonic scumbucket he is.
That dude looks like some homeless crazy that accosts Jurors in Seattle.
WTF? This guy is a LUNATIC:
“The Iran Nuclear deal was a triumph of diplomacy.”
https://elections2018.news.baltimoresun.com/us-senate/jerome-jerry-segal/
And, in true form for a socialist, he’s got a TON of money that he’s keeping to himself and not redistributing to the masses. According to Open Secrets, he’s funded his campaign with $1,381,523 of his OWN money.
https://www.opensecrets.org/races/candidates?cycle=2018&id=MDS1
So that’s what he sold his soul for, all that cash. He is beyond disgusting. People who do not know about the evil forces that are manifesting themselves need to wake up and smell the coffee, repent and ask the Lord Jesus Christ to come into your heart.
This is just another very very sick and disturbing example of what is behind the whole ‘socialist’ left movement. It is nothing to do with tolerance. It has nothing to do with “loving each other” or “anti bigotry” or whatever catch phrase they are touting at the time. This is all about the evil behind the mask of socialism. This is what it looks like, a perverted sicko that should be locked away for his own good.
Excuse me a moment WHILE I THROW UP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
VVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVOOOMMMMMMITTTTTTTTTT….
Okay. What the HELL???!!!??? Oh it is HELL, and people, if you ever EVER have doubted that the ZIonists/Socialists/Communists are not mentally/physically and spiritually ILL, you can set that doubt to rest.
THEY ARE JUST PLAIN SICK!!
chem,
I’ve come to the conclusion that mental illness is insufficient to explain them. The only explanation that makes sense is that they are demon possessed. I’m being serious.
Agreed. That’s the only logical explanation, really. There are plenty of demon possessed people walking around. The guy looks like a John Carpenter extra from “Prince Of Darkness”.
Dr. E., I know you’re serious, and I agree with you 100%. It would seem to me that if someone really were mentally ill, either he would not know it, or, would know he is acting under some sort of compulsion. But Segal, compulsion or no compulsion, seems to be acting of his own free will as far as his rationalizing of the matter is concerned: He uses “philosophy” to justify his position.
How many more Segals are out there???
OMG- I went back and read, he’s RUNNING FOR THE SENATE!! AAAAAUGH!
Who’s his hero….the Emperor Nero?
Caligula
THIS guy should be locked up. Then he should ask some Lifers those questions-I’m SURE he’d get some VERY interesting responses,and many that are NOT what he wants to hear.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The whole thing makes me scream inside- he’s saying stuff about looking at children with no clothes on…..he should be INTERROGATED just for that statement alone!!!!!!!!!!!! Any cops not on the take out there???
I’m having to assume that he’s one of the ‘protected elite’ evil demons out there, what normal human would even have those sorts of “emotions” as he calls them, let alone ADMIT IT while running for office??
I pray to God that he gets only one vote (his own). IF he wins, you may as well mark down his state of Maryland as a total win for satan.
He’s basically saying that if you are into pedophilia, bestiality and sick pornos, you are also a Socialist. Sounds about right.
WaPo has no “advertising ethics” (nor any ethics for that matter).
As soon as I read paragraphs 4-5-6, I knew Segal (((must be))) because who else is ever so openly vile?
In several of Patrick Little’s interviews (before the 6/5/18 California Senate primary), he said, “We don’t have much time. (((They))) are at the slash & burn stage.”
It would appear so as the insanity in the news is compounded by the day. If it isn’t sexual debauchery being promoted, it’s violence. Former SS Bongino warns:
Yep… recall gun control:
What does this say about the swamp ?
This man is able to pass the background checks and all the red tape to run for the Senate !
Yet.. If you talk about Christian values or defend your god given rights for the pursuit of happiness. Your name ends up on various ists and are labled names like terrorist, conspiracy theorist, racist, homophobe, patriot and deplorable.
This madness will end, I read the Book of Revelation and they hate anything that reminds them of who wins.
Segal is insane and should be treated as such.
That being said, what else do we recall? I recall O’Brien telling Winston Smith in “1984,” “My dear Winston Smith, in the future the orgasm shall belong to the party.”
So we have socialism, which demands a collective control of the means of production and collective ownership of almost all goods, while, at the same time, demands full and complete sexual release for anyone who wants it.
These ideas are nothing new and go back to Ancient Babylon (or maybe even before). But now we’re up to a new idea, namely, that it is morally acceptable to force oneself upon another in order to achieve one’s sexual fulfillment: Children are not legally capable of giving consent (and neither are animals). But that seems to be of no importance to the evil Segal; After all, socialism has always claimed the right to enforce mass theft from the individual for the sake of the collective.
At this point, as I’ve said before, all we have is a THIN VENEER of civilization. We don’t have civilization acting as the BEDROCK under our feet. And perhaps even more primary than the concept of private property. there is the imperative—THE COMMAND—that the sexual urge must be curbed and sublimated, for the sake of society at large, as well as for the sake and well-being of the individual. Segal is just the latest trance-induced and demon-crazed person to make the media, and he uses “philosophy” to rationalize, to justify, his position.
At this point, we are THISCLOSE to losing it all: Imagine, God Forbid, the entire national power grid go down, or a plague that would spread quickly, killing millions: All Hell would break lose. (I witnessed part of this in the New York City Blackout of 1977). Imagine this on a national or world-wide scale. In either one of these events, rampant and wanton theft and mayhem would ensue, and that would include literal rape on a mass scale.
We are living in the Age of Satanism Rising, and we should have seen this coming once the Sexual Revolution took hold. The War is, ultimately, a spiritual war. St. Paul was right: We are witnessing a battle between princes and principalities, of things not seen (directly or by human eyes).
I see Segal as the latest siren warning of worse things yet to happen. And let’s not forget about Princeton professor Peter Singer, either: Perverted sex and death go hand-in-hand in Socialism Land.
God Almighty Help Us.
First it was homosexual, then transgendered now it is pedophile and bestiality; once that become political active others will come out the wood work. Now we have to worry that animals as well as children re going to be sexual assaulted
