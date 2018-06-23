Traitors: Michael Moore’s Michigan film festival to honor Hanoi Jane

TDS-infected birds of a feather flock together…
The Traverse City Film Festival was co-founded by Fat Man Michael Moore in 2005. This year they are giving an award to Hanoi Jane. Bet the Fat Man is also proud of Jane’s VILE brother, Peter Fonda.
From USA Today: Jane Fonda will receive a lifetime achievement award at a northern Michigan film festival led by fellow Oscar winner Michael Moore.
Moore announced Thursday that the actress, author and political activist will be honored during the 14th annual Traverse City Film Festival, which runs from July 31 to Aug. 5. Details of her appearance and this year’s film and event schedule will be announced June 29.
Fonda won Best Actress academy awards for her performances in “Klute” in 1971 and “Coming Home” in 1978. She has received five other nominations.
Since 2015, she has starred in the Netflix sitcom “Grace and Frankie.” Her most recent film was the comedy “Book Club.”
About 100 movies will be screened at the festival in the Lake Michigan community of Traverse City.
DCG
“about 100 movies will be screened at the festival” = 200 hours of liberal gibberish. Snore. I must really be a hermit. I don’t even know anyone that pays any attention to this crap, much less would attend such.
Honor Jane Fonda, she was nothing but a Traitor to her Country and should have been charged with that at the time. Yet again Hollywood so many of them defended her. I remember John Wayne and his attitude to her, great man true Patriot. All those young men who went to Vietnam they were there to save her arse, excuse my langugae. They fought and died and those that came back and suffered, fought for America’s Freedom. I have always detested her, I don’t like that Moore bloke either. As for that creep Peter Fonda what he did was disgraceful, unbelievable why was he not locked up. The entire family are odd, always been so full of themselves. Brother and Sister, absolute Traitors to their Country. The Left are scum, they have ruined Europe my Country is good proof of that. America needs President Trump and so does the rest of us. Looking forward to President Trump and the First Lady coming here, should be a State Visit, shame on the Queen for not saying so.
Does anybody actually attend this “event”?
Progressive left/libtards stick together…
Better link
