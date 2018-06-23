Libtard Cynthia Nixon claims ICE is a terrorist organization

Riiiiight, because terrorist organizations are known to do this:

Heaven forbid federal employees actually do their jobs. At least demorats are now admitting they prefer no rules for illegal aliens.

But keep it up with hyperbole and hysterics, proggies. Still isn’t going to help your November “Blue Wave.”

And it most certainly isn’t going to help Nixon get anywhere to closing the MASSIVE gap she faces with Cuomo.

From NY Post: Actress-turned-gubernatorial challenger Cynthia Nixon labeled the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency a “terrorist organization” and called for its abolishment on Thursday.

The Democratic hopeful appeared at St. Paul and St. Andrew United Methodist Church on the Upper West Side to support undocumented Guatemalan immigrant illegal alien Debora Vasquez-Barrios, a mom of two American kids who fears she’ll be deported.

Nixon called ICE a “terrorist organization” at the church and later doubled down on the charge via Twitter.

“ICE is a terrorist organization, and its egomaniacal leader is Donald Trump,” she wrote, on top of a NY1 tweet of her “terrorist organization” remark at the church.

She reportedly said at the church: “ICE has strayed so far away from its mission. It is supposed to be here to keep Americans safe but what it has turned into frankly is a terrorist organization of its own that is terrorizing people who are coming to this country.”

Earlier in the day, Nixon appeared on ABC’s “The View” and said: “I think we need to abolish ICE. That seems really clear. They have strayed so far from the interests of the American people and the interests of humanity.”

The “Sex and the City” actress is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination. The primary is on Sept. 13 and a Siena College poll last week showed her trailing Cuomo 61 percent to 26 percent.

DCG