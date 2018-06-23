Libtard Cynthia Nixon claims ICE is a terrorist organization

Riiiiight, because terrorist organizations are known to do this:
- Border Patrol, ICE Team Up to Rescue 39 Migrants from Border Stash House
- ICE deploys teams to help in hurricane rescues
- ICE agents rescue 85 immigrants from deplorable conditions in Harris County
- Feds rescue 76 undocumented immigrants found in trailer in Texas
- 12 Illegal Aliens Rescued from Abandoned Cargo Truck in Texas
Heaven forbid federal employees actually do their jobs. At least demorats are now admitting they prefer no rules for illegal aliens.
But keep it up with hyperbole and hysterics, proggies. Still isn’t going to help your November “Blue Wave.”
And it most certainly isn’t going to help Nixon get anywhere to closing the MASSIVE gap she faces with Cuomo.
From NY Post: Actress-turned-gubernatorial challenger Cynthia Nixon labeled the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency a “terrorist organization” and called for its abolishment on Thursday.
The Democratic hopeful appeared at St. Paul and St. Andrew United Methodist Church on the Upper West Side to support undocumented Guatemalan immigrant illegal alien Debora Vasquez-Barrios, a mom of two American kids who fears she’ll be deported.
Nixon called ICE a “terrorist organization” at the church and later doubled down on the charge via Twitter.
“ICE is a terrorist organization, and its egomaniacal leader is Donald Trump,” she wrote, on top of a NY1 tweet of her “terrorist organization” remark at the church.
She reportedly said at the church: “ICE has strayed so far away from its mission. It is supposed to be here to keep Americans safe but what it has turned into frankly is a terrorist organization of its own that is terrorizing people who are coming to this country.”
Earlier in the day, Nixon appeared on ABC’s “The View” and said: “I think we need to abolish ICE. That seems really clear. They have strayed so far from the interests of the American people and the interests of humanity.”
The “Sex and the City” actress is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination. The primary is on Sept. 13 and a Siena College poll last week showed her trailing Cuomo 61 percent to 26 percent.
DCG
What delusions of grandeur can account for why Cynthia Nixon imagines she is qualified to be governor? Because she’s a lesbian?
Being a state governor is an executive-level position. What executive skills does Nixon have? Has she run anything?
And what is wrong with the 26% of Democrat primary voters who actually voted for her?
She’s now super-qualified because her daughter Samantha has come out as a transgender boy (Sam) just in time for #TransDayofAction!
Let the pandering commence…
She should at LEAST change out of her Jammies into some decent clothes for publicity photos.
BTW-I think her child is about a 9 on the Ugly Scale for EITHER gender.
The only thing we can say for sure. . . she is definitely one brick short of a load. In the picture that was posted—doesn’t she just look like “gubernatorial material?”
And her constituency keeps getting deported…
So is the IRS but she ain’t gonna talk about that because that’s the middle man between people forced to pay taxes and those living off other people’s taxes… (like her?).
I hope she gets elected. New York deserves her. (sarc)
Oh. And it looks like she’s going for the hillary look with the padded coat, high neck scarf and birth control glasses. Her burka ain’t all that though.
Her spawn looks like some sort of alien.
Blue Wave? Meet the Red Tide.
HahaHahaha, YouKnowWho your comments are very hilarious, and very absolute.
“ICE is a terrorist organization, and its egomaniacal leader is Donald Trump.”
Correction for Sin-thia:
“The LEFT is a terrorist organization, and its egomaniacal leader is Lucifer.”
A “light-weight” new example from last night: Sarah Sanders was asked by mgmt. to leave a Red Hen Restaurant solely because she works for POTUS!
A possible(?) “heavy-weight” example from last night: Katie Arrington, promoted by POTUS, who just beat slime incumbant Mark Snyder in South Carolina two weeks ago, barely survived a head-on crash last night. (I haven’t read the details … but the timing along with the escalation of anti-Trump evil makes one wonder. A little “bump” into the rear of a car could send it into the opposite lane.)
BTW, #BlueWave has been downgraded to #BlueFlush. 😉 Democrats > The Tidy Bowl Party.
Arrington and her companion were hit by a wrong-way driver on the freeway. The wrong-way driver died. Sounds like Arrington will be ok, thank goodness.
Flush harder, Democrats!
