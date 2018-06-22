Washington state governor gives $1.2 million taxpayer dollars to assist illegal aliens

Don’t let the lack of the word “illegal” in this story fool you. Gov. Inslee has, in effect, turned Washington state into a sanctuary state.
From MyNorthwest.com: Just hours after President Trump signed an executive order to keep families together at the U.S.-Mexico border, Washington state Governor Jay Inslee called the policy child abuse and announced he will give $1.2 million to support Northwest Immigrant Rights Project’s civil legal aid services.
The money will be used to defend immigrant rights and to help families reunite.
“We know that this was an intentional infliction of abusive behavior to punish innocent children,” Inslee said. “It is a form of child abuse.”
The governor said that everyone is entitled to a fair and due process, and to be treated with dignity and respect.
As for Trump’s executive order, Inslee said it’s too late. The damage has been done. “We have more than 2,300 children separated from their parents today,” Inslee said.
The governor said Trump’s administration has lied about the separation of children from their parents, why they did what they did to the children, lied about who is responsible, and lied about what it will take to reunite families.
Inslee and state Attorney General Bob Ferguson sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Department of Homeland Security head Kirstjen Nielsen for answers about why the policy was enacted and about the location of the children and parents. He said they have not received answers.
Trump said on Wednesday, “We are keeping families together.” But he added the “zero tolerance” policy will continue.
Vice President Mike Pence added that they are calling upon Congress to change the laws. Trump added that the word “compassion” comes into it.
The president has been trying to win over congressional support on immigration amid a crisis along the border involving the separation of immigrant children from their families.
DCG
We need to split this country in two – Progressive America and Traditional America. Values are so disparate that coming together is impossible.
I felt disappointment on President Trump’s executive order, he gave in to the pressures of Laura Bush, cowgirl Frederika Wilson, and the many others, First Lady Melania Trump was given access to a camp to clear the air of the negative media reporting “abuses” at the “detain centers” first of all children are not detained, they are separated from the mother until the authorities reach a conclusion in the status of the guardian. POTUSFL is compassionate and made possible for reunification and the process is continues, they are ILLEGALS AND MUST BE DEPORTED, we are in no condition to keep these people, it is costing us an unnecessary expense, we have a country near collapse!
The governor said that everyone is entitled to a fair and due process
Hello??? Try that s**t in Mexico and see how fast your fair and due process gets you thrown in a Mexican jail!!!
