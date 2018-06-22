Separated at Birth: David Hogg and Adam Lanza

Yesterday, gisthehammer posted on Reddit these stunning side-by-side images of David Hogg (the media-hog student activist of the M.S. Douglas High School shooting of February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida) and Adam Lanza (the alleged shooter of the Sandy Hook school massacre on Dec. 14, 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut).
Not being certain about the authenticity of the Hogg image, I did an Internet search for images of Hogg and found these two (below left and right):
Note their similar eyebrows; same eyes; same nose; same small, thin-lipped mouth; same facial shape; same ears, especially their right ears.
If they are the same person, Hogg would be an older version of Lanza, by six years; and Lanza would be a younger and thinner version.
What do you think?
~Eowyn
There is always the ‘ duck ‘ test…
If it looks like a duck,
walks like a duck
swims like a duck,
and quacks like a duck,
then…
smkay. Answer: a left WING queer!
It sure looks like the same person to me! Goid work! These people are all hired actors to promote Obama’s agenda (paid by Soros)
Same Adam’s apple, too, which is even more rare of a match.
Now that you mention it; when Hogg appeared on the scene, I thought that he reminded me of someone! Bingo!
That photo of “Lanza” is a small JPEG, so, as you know, it’s very pixelated, but If you look carefully at the noses, you will see they share the exact same shape and here’s the dead giveaway: the distance between the eyes and the shape of the bridge of the nose are the same. You will notice the same indention on the left between the eye and the top of the nose. Also, if you look at the eyelashes, they are the same shape, shade and thickness. The “Lanza” photo was heavily manipulated in photoshop. Are all the photos online of “Lanza” small JPEGs? If so, that probably means whoever created the image wants it to be difficult to spot image manipulation.
(I draw and took a lot of life drawing, so I can’t help noticing details like that.)
Sanpaku. Again.
Yeah, “we call B.S.” alright!
As Miche pointed out, that famous photo of Lanza has obviously been artificially manipulated. The image has been stretched or elongated, giving him a very unnatural, lengthy face.
Considering the fact that it’s highly questionable whether or not there even was a real “Adam Lanza”, it’s not at all beyond the realm of possibility that the photo of Adam was really a manipulated photo of David Piglet from years ago, when he was younger.
Even with the seriously degraded image of Lanza being what it is, the ears and nose comparison with Piglet are quite striking to me. In the Lanza photo, it’s plain for me to see that the nostrils are unnaturally pinched taut due to the image stretching, and yet that really appears to be the same very punchable nose that the Hogg is sporting. The ears, too, seem very, very similar.
The plot thickens. Nice post, Doc E.! Unfortunately, it’s going to take God to sort everything out in the Judgment, but for anyone who’s willing to analyze the mainstream media’s so-called “truth” and the deliberate distortion of so-called “common knowledge”, there is more than enough evidence to prove that everything Uncle Scam touches is tainted with evil intent.
~ D-FensDogG
STMcC Presents ‘Battle Of The Bands’
That Hogg loser reminds me of a quip from a truck driver a few year back: “That kid couldn’t get laid in a cathouse with a fistful of hundreds.”
Good one-the images are strikingly similar – with a few more tweaks they could be made into twins. Then it should go viral-nothing is too good for the little puke media-hogg. Don’t think they wouldn’t do it to anyone if they could.
He deserves everything coming to him-deal with this you loudmouth traitor.
