Proggies now doxxing those attending Trump rallies: Hoops legend Kevin McHale attended rally & now “should never work in the NBA again”

While the left continue with their hysterics, Trump’s approval rating has tied the highest point of his presidency, rising three percentage points to 45%.

But keep it up with your bullying tactics, lefties. That’s a spot-on approach to winning hearts and minds.

From Fox News: NBA legend and Turner Sports analyst Kevin McHale is being slammed on social media. Not because he made an inflammatory comment, offended a particular group or even unleashed unpopular basketball views. McHale is under fire because it appears he attended a rally for President Trump.

A man who appears to be the 6-foot-10 McHale was visible in the background during Trump’s rally in Duluth, Minn. on Wednesday night and Internet sleuths quickly noticed and decided he shouldn’t be associated with the sport going forward.

Sports radio host Henry Lake wrote, “If Kevin McHale actually showed up to Trump’s rally in Duluth today with everything that is happening now and what Trump’s done and stands for, yeah he’s cancelled.”

A different Kevin McHale, an actor who appeared in “Glee,” tweeted, ‘If you’re looking for a different Kevin McHale to support, one who most definitely would never attend a Trump rally or align himself with racists, etc., I’m still here.”

Writer Nathaniel Friedman tweeted that McHale “is extremely stupid for attending a public Trump event” and that he should “never work in the NBA again.”

“Kevin McHale just became the other side of Colin Kaepernick. Hard to see him ever coaching again in the NBA,” one writer added while another said, “Happy draft day to everyone but Kevin McHale”

McHale, a Minnesota native, made seven NBA All-Star Games and was part of three championship teams during the Boston Celtics dynasty in the 1980s. After his Hall of Fame playing career, he held coaching gigs with the Houston Rockets and his hometown Timberwolves.

McHale’s current employer, Turner Sports, declined comment. A company spokesperson declined to confirm whether or not it was actually McHale.

The Score editor Chris Walder was “disappointed” with McHale and dug up his wife’s pro-Trump Twitter feed. New York Daily News columnist Carron J. Phillips implied that people from Boston and Minnesota are racist.

Liberal blog Deadspin published an article headlined, “Celtics great Kevin McHale enjoys old feeling of being in an arena full of screaming bigots.”

Filmmaker Adam Best wrote, “Slap a scarlet letter on Kevin McHale and anybody else still supporting Trump after three years of this BS.”

Read the rest of the story here.

DCG