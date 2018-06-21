This is feminism: Boston professor says women have the right to hate men because “they’ve done us wrong”

This professor has a 1.8 rating on Ratemyprofessor.com. Some comments about her:
- “Such a miserable class. You have to take her viewpoint to be viewed as correct.”
- “Literally the worst class ever. She’s not funny and she thinks she is.”
From Fox News: A university in Boston is distancing itself from a feminist professor who wrote a controversial column earlier this month that some are calling “hate speech.”
In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Suzanna Danuta Walters, sociology professor and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies program director at Northeastern University, said women have every right to “hate men.”
“You have done us wrong. #BecausePatriarchy,” she wrote.
The university in Boston immediately distanced itself from the oped, saying “hate has no place” at the university.
“The university has more than 1,000 faculty members whose viewpoints span the entire political spectrum,” university spokesperson Shannon Nargi told Fox News in a statement. “Consistent with our unwavering commitment to academic freedom, the opinions of an individual professor do not reflect the views of the university or its leadership. Northeastern is committed to fostering an environment in which controversial ideas can be discussed, debated and challenged.”
Walters wrote that men should just cede their power and responsibility to women.
“So men,” the feminist activist writes, “If you…would like us to not hate you…pledge to vote for feminist women only. Don’t run for office. Don’t be in charge of anything. Step away from the power.”
Walters admits even before President Trump, her edge had been crossed, and urges feminists, instead of taking the high road, “maybe it’s time for us to go all Thelma and Louise and Foxy Brown on their collective butts.”
In a response to Walters’ column, Conor Friedersdorf wrote in The Atlantic that her argument is a “perversion” of feminism, but he believes that even her “most bigoted ideological commitments don’t affect how she treats her students.”
“Group hate,” Friedersdorf writes, “tends to make those who harbor it less able to see clearly, less likely to acknowledge nuance, and less able to improve the world, even as their wrongheaded ideas risk leading others into destructive errors.”
This wasn’t the first time Walters has attacked a group of people based on their identity.
The College Fix pointed out that, while Walters demands people elect women for public office, she told the campus newspaper it shouldn’t endorse a Republican woman.
“Having a Carly Fiorina or a, heaven forbid, Sarah Palin in the White House would set all women back of course, because their agendas are firmly and unequivocally anti-feminist,” she said.
DCG
Boston professor Suzanna Danuta Walters says
womenshe have the right to hatehates men because “they’ve done usme wrong”
There, I fixed it for you, man-hater Suzanna!
😎
Reblogged this on On the Patio and commented:
Not my educator!
How miserable can a person be? Reminds me of a song ” Why is everyone pickin on me Charley Brown” She is not happy being her self so she wants to pollute other women’s minds with the same hate. Misery loves company.
Sorry, hate all the men you want, but it took a man for you to be, and that was God’s plan, so get over it.
Thank you Doc
Ladies…..especially ones like this one…beware. Your ONLY women on this earth. When you die, you return to Father as a “son” of God. In Heaven, we are ALL “sons” and there are NO daughters of God in Heaven.
You bitches wanna hate us men?? Wait til Judgment Day. We “sons of God” aren’t gonna want your skanky-asses in Heaven with us.
I guess that that means to have one while it lasts. Because it’s almost over.
Since this is her 15 minutes, maybe she’ll see this story.
Just for you, professor:
Love your caption under her pic, DCG! LOL!
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
Some times “gettin’ educated” doesn’t help in this day and time. Problem is it puts the wrong kind of fuel in the engine and you know what it does to the motor – especially, the piston’s. These people always seemed to be “pissed off” about everything and they can’t seem to ever shut the motor down.
My suggestion to this “prof” – check in for an overhaul from top to bottom – inside and outside.
And, lastly, start praying that you can see the glory of our nation.
kommonsentsjane
Are you sure that pix isn’t some dude in a wig? No wonder she/he/it doesn’t like men. yikes!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Another clown with a Ph.D. When I first saw the title of this article, I thought “she must be a sociology professor” and, yes, she is.
Because of the choices that she has made during her life, she wants to blame men for her miscalculations and wants us to help her get to the front of the line, (Without working for it, “give me, give me … I deserve to be better than you”).
Stupid woman … she can hate me all that she wants. I’m not going to buy her lunch.
