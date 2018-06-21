Seattle-King County Public Health want doctors to be more inquisitive into patient firearm access/ownership

On Tuesday, Seattle-King County Public Health published a statement with their intent to decrease gun violence. The blog was posted by Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County.
About Dr. Duchin: “Jeff served for over 15 years as Chief of the Public Health’s Communicable Disease Epidemiology & Immunization Section. Jeff trained as a Medical Epidemiologist in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) after which he completed the CDC’s Preventive Medicine Residency program.”
See his full bio here.
The doctor is on Twitter. Here’s a few of his tweets:
- March 15: “Why Are White Men Stockpiling Guns? https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/why-are-white-men-stockpiling-guns/?wt.mc=SA_Twitter-Share … via @sciam”
- March 14: ““From fighting cancer to decreasing road traffic fatalities, public health research has played a critical role in saving lives…,” Ms. Murray wrote to Mr. Azar. But the NRA opposes CDC studying gun violence and congress has refused to fund it.”
- (Hey doc, you might want to check and see who is actually suppressing gun research data.)
- January 10: “If you’re going to use heroin, don’t be alone, Seattle police say”
The blog post by Seattle-King County Public Health talks about suicide and firearm-related injuries including statistics, deaths and costs to taxpayers. Read the full blog post here.
Here are excerpts from the agency’s new pledge:
“For that reason, Public Health is joining with leading medical professional associations to form a new collaboration with a renewed commitment to decrease firearm-related injury and deaths by working together and using a public health approach.
Prevention is the core of a public health approach, and firearm injuries and deaths can be prevented. We must address prevention of firearm-related injuries in the same way we do for other types of injuries, poisonings, and infectious and chronic diseases, using a public health approach that includes:
- Screening to identify patients with risk factors for firearm-related injury
- Educating patients and families about risk factors, firearm safety and injury prevention as we do for other diseases and causes of injury – gun owners and non-gun owners alike understand the importance of firearm safety
- Gathering data and conducting research on risk and protective factors for firearm related injury and death in order to make evidence-based recommendations and strategies
- Promoting the adoption of successful prevention strategies, including those addressing upstream drivers of violence, such as childhood abuse, neglect and trauma, poverty, substance use disorders, disrupted families and communities, and being a victim of violence
- Fostering multidisciplinary and community collaborations with stakeholders interested in reducing firearm-related injury and death, including gun-owners
The medical community has an important role in this work. You can read our joint statement, which includes a description of our approach and examples of actions healthcare providers can take to reduce firearm-related injury and death, at http://www.kingcounty.gov/firearm-injuries-ph.
(WARNING: I tried clicking on the link to read the document and each time I did my computer froze. Not sure if it’s just my computer or the Public Health link.)
This collaboration among healthcare provider professional organizations is the first of many steps local and statewide medical professionals can take together to reduce firearm injury and death in our communities. We invite other healthcare professional organizations to join us by endorsing our statement and/or participating in our future work.”
MyNorthwest.com has some more details:
“Those efforts include joining with experts at Harborview Injury Prevention and Research Center, Washington State Medical Association, King County Medical Society, and other state and local medical groups to recommend more screening and education for patients of all ages, including everything from identifying risk factors to talking to them about the importance of safely storing guns.
It recommends medical professionals should also respect beliefs of lawful firearm owners in order to effectively communicate. Also, to use healthcare providers who are also gun owners to provide leadership and knowledge on the issue.”
I wonder if any of the “data” gathered by doctors could be used in the future to determine if compliance is being achieved with Mayor Durkan’s proposed new gun legislation?
DCG
If my doctor asked me if I owned a firearm I would simply say “no,” even if I owned an arsenal bigger than the army’s. End of conversation.
If you aren’t going to ask me about my machete, my assortment of big kitchen knives, my long pointy garden tools, my ice pick and my collection of sewing scissors, what difference does it make.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Un-fortunately, if you are asked a question about firearms, your only option is to lie. ANY OTHER response will raise questions which could lead to an inquiry.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As long as they keep their laws in Seattle, Portland, SF and their ilk, go for it.
Problem is Bloomberg and Soros use such laws as stepping stones to national confiscation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do they want people to stop trusting thier doctors? Instead of lying to your doctor just ask a question back…
” if I told you I sold my guns and gun safe during the last gun buy back and bought a nice massage chair with the money, would it make you happy?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hi FOTM,
If “My Dr.,” his assistant(s) and or associates were to ask me “ANY” questions about “GUNS!!” I don’t care how trivial, I would have only “TWO WORDS” for him/them……. “YOU’RE FIRED!!!!!” and walk out…..
Got GUNZ…………..OUTLAW!!!!!!,
skybill
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why are doctors, whose job is to cure illnesses, willing allow themselves be tools of anti-Constitution (2nd Amendment) fascists?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Money talks – bullshit walks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The answer is always NO. All questions not related to medical concerns should not be answered with anything other than a NO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
While we are discussing prevention of unwanted deaths due to private ownership of firearms, why not study means of preventing unwanted deaths from dictators ruling a defenseless society, especially from Globalist dictators seeking to rid the earth of 90% of its human population? Oh, now I get, those wouldn’t be unwanted deaths!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Prevention is the core of a public health approach, and firearm injuries and deaths can be prevented.” How about we change a few words and make it out saying.
“Prevention is the core of a public health approach, and Doctors who have Mal-practice injuries and deaths to patients can be prevented.”
Now that sounds like a good public service announcement do you not agree?
Folks don’t admit to anything no is the best thing you can say or do about it until we loose all our rights do not tell them anything and you’ll be much better off than sounding off to them that is what they are looking for.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Doctors have helped kill more people I know than any other ‘weapon’ out there. They’re (mostly) a menace!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Spot on and lets ban dr. instead of guns.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are just gathering more information to give the ‘authorities’ so they know who to go after in case of “civil unrest”. Anyone who tells their doctor this sort of thing is crazy.
People should ask the doctor if THEY own guns. Don’t tell them anything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ya know, this just popped into my little brain- they’re trying to push this thing in our state where if someone might be ‘mentally unstable’ that they can take their guns (family members or whoever can rat out that person apparently). So, what is to stop a doctor from asking a person if they’re say, depressed and if they say ‘yes’, then they send el copo’s to your hacienda and confiscate your guns?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bingo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve seen reports that legal prescription drugs kill on the average about 120,000 a year. And who prescribed these? Oh, “physician, health thyself.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
They really do need to stick with their ‘medical practice’. There is a reason it is called a “Practice”. Doctors kill a thousands of times more patients through medical malpractice every year than gun owners do on purpose or accident.
LikeLiked by 1 person