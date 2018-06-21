RICO lawsuit filed against Soros, Clintons, Podesta, Clinton Foundation, David Brock & Media Matters

Since the Department of Justice seems reluctant or unable to do it, a former Secret Service agent is taking matters into his hands.

Former Secret Service officer Gary J. Byrne is the author of the 2016 bestseller, Crisis of Character: A White House Secret Service Officer Discloses His Firsthand Experience with Hillary, Bill, and How They Operate. Byrne concludes that from his experiences, Hillary Clinton “lacks the integrity and temperament to serve in the office” of the U.S. presidency.

On June 15, 2018, in the District of Columbia District Court, Gary Byrne filed a civil lawsuit, Byrne v. Clinton Foundation et al, Case no. 1:2018cv01422, against these individuals and organizations for RICO — racketeering and fraud. In alphabetical order, the defendants are:

American Bridge 21st Century : Democrat super PAC founded by David Brock (#2 below) in 2010 and associated with Brock’s Media Matters (see #11 below). David Brock : A Democrat Party operative, Clinton crony, and former boyfriend of Comet Ping Pong owner, James Alefantis. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington : A supposedly non-partisan, non-profit, government ethics and accountability watchdog organization that is identified by both the New York Times and Fox News as “liberal”. William Jefferson Clinton Hillary Rodham Clinton Clinton Foundation: A non-profit founded by Bill Cinton, with a record of play-for-pay corruption. Clinton Global Initiative : A program or initiative of the Clinton Foundation. Clinton Giustra Enterprise Partnership : An initiative of the Clinton Foundation for “poverty alleviation” in developing countries. Canadian businessman Frank Giustra is on the board of trustees of the Clinton Foundation. Correct the Record : A super PAC founded by David Brock to support Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign by finding and confronting social media users who posted unflattering messages about Hillary, and paying anonymous tipsters for unflattering scoops about Hillary’s rivals Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump, including audio and video recordings and internal documents. Jan Gilooly: Gilloly is probably a typo. Jan Gilhooly is president of the Association of Former Agents of the United States Secret Service, who claimed that Byrne had “underlying motives” for writing his book about the Clintons, Crisis of Character. Media Matters for America : A left-wing, tax-exempt, nonprofit organization, founded by David Brock, with the stated mission of “comprehensively monitoring, analyzing, and correcting conservative misinformation in the U.S. media”. John Podesta is a longtime Clinton operative who was chair of Hillary’s 2016 presidential campaign, Obama’s White House counselor, and Bill Clinton’s White House chief of staff. He is now chair of the Center for American Progress, a D.C. think tank, and a visiting professor at Georgetown University Law Center. Share Blue or Shareblue Media is a leftwing news website owned by David Brock, which aims to raise $40 million to oppose President Trump’s policies. George Soros: Evil billionaire international financier who was a Nazi collaborator and who made his fortune in currency speculation — a parasitic undertaking that produces neither goods nor services nor anything of value, except for the speculator. Jonathan Wackrow : A former Secret Service agent who is now a CNN law enforcement analyst and managing director of Teneo Risk, a strategic threat advisory firm.

RICO is the acronym for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — a U.S. federal law that provides for extended criminal penalties and a civil cause of action for acts performed as part of an ongoing criminal organization. The RICO Act focuses specifically on racketeering — a planned or organized criminal operation — and enables the leaders of a syndicate to be tried for the crimes they ordered others to do or assisted them in doing. In so doing, RICO closes a loophole that had allowed a person who instructed someone else to, for example, murder, to be exempt from the trial because they did not actually commit the crime personally.

Byrne’s case has been assigned to Judge Paul L. Friedman, who was appointed in 1994 by Bill Clinton to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

