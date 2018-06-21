Cutest puppy and kitten, ever

Posted on June 21, 2018 by | 4 Comments

And now, for your stress relief . . . .

The cutest Chow Chow puppy!

. . . and the cutest tiger-striped kitten!

. . . and the sweetest Persian kitten! I can almost smell her baby fragrance.

~Eowyn

4 responses to “Cutest puppy and kitten, ever

  1. Dilip | June 21, 2018 at 4:58 am | Reply

    adorable- both of them

  2. Brian Heinz | June 21, 2018 at 6:15 am | Reply

    Knocked the ball out of the park got a glowing smile and set for the day Doc.
    ☻♫♪♫♪ Thank you

  3. kommonsentsjane | June 21, 2018 at 6:34 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    What next? They are so cute; but, it amazes me what choices are out there for a pet – it is beginning to look like the cereal aisle at the grocery store.

    kommonsentsjane

  4. DCG | June 21, 2018 at 6:46 am | Reply

    So adorable!!

