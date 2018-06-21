Amazon launches program to get Alexa in hotel rooms

That device is ALWAYS listening and recording you. Stay clear unless you don’t mind having your conversations recorded.
From Yahoo: Alexa has a new job: hotel concierge. Amazon has launched a version of Alexa for hotels that lets guests order room service through the voice assistant, ask for more towels or get restaurant recommendations without having to pick up the phone and call the front desk.
Marriott has signed up for the service, and will place Amazon Echo smart speakers in 10 hotels this summer, including its Westin and St Regis brands.
It is another way for Amazon to sell its voice assistant and devices to businesses and get Alexa in front of more customers.
Amazon already sells a version of Alexa for workplaces, and has struck deals to place Alexa in cars and fridges.
Alexa has become an important part of Amazon’s business because it keeps users attached to Amazon services, such as music streaming.
Amazon said data from hotel guests will be deleted daily, and Marriott said those who do not want an Echo device in their room can ask to have it removed.
Hotels will be able to customize the responses Alexa gives their guests, such as nearby restaurant recommendations or pool hours.
Other tasks Alexa for Hospitality can do include checking guests out of their room, turning on the lights or playing music to help them fall asleep.
Later this year, Amazon will allow hotel guests to link their Amazon account to Alexa so they can listen to their music playlists or audio books during their stay. Shopping will not be allowed through the hotel version of Alexa, Amazon said.
DCG
“Amazon said data from hotel guests will be deleted daily”
Yeah, right. /sarc
I would choose another hotel than Marriott — and tell them why.
Not in my hotel room!
Gee, What could possibly go wrong here? Thanks for the heads up. Motel 6 here I come.
No more Marriott’s for me. This Alexa has nothing to do with better room service. It’s a form of future control (and it’s ready to start now).
The Supreme Court has ruled that there is a limited constitutional right of privacy based on a number of provisions in the Bill of Rights and subsequent amendments. This includes a right to privacy from government surveillance into an area where a person has a “reasonable expectation of privacy” and also in matters relating to marriage, procreation, contraception, family relationships, child rearing and education. However, records held by third parties such as financial records or telephone calling records are generally not protected unless a specific federal law applies. The court has also recognized a right of anonymity and the right of groups to not have to disclose their members’ names to government agencies.
Hmmm… Does that mean Invasion of privacy is just the name of a song to these people? ” Alexa… play ‘Invasion of privacy’! “
Maybe we can get the DNC to have their meeting there that would be of great help we can get the low down on the evil they plan to unleash upon us before the elections. LOL. Who in their right mind would allow that I mean everything you and your family talk about. And when tyranny takes over and they pull up all the conversations you had about how you feel about the government and they nail you for it to the gas chambers with you we need to depopulate the earth.
