UConn professor requested students to praise Allah

Imagine the outcry if this had anything to do with Christianity.
Notice the FSLN flag hanging off the window sill at the 2:39 mark. I wonder if this professor shared an office with another. I am not surprised that flag is out in open at a university. The liberal professors have no need to mask their ideology any more.
From Fox News: A controversial Muslim professor at the University of Connecticut retired this past year after students complained that he required them to say an Arabic phrase and remove their shoes before entering his office.
Retired biology professor, Felix Coe, taped two signs outside his office requiring students to say “Bismillah,” an Arabic phrase meaning “in the name of Allah” before entering his office, CampusReform.org reported. Visitors were also required to remove their shoes.
“I’m a Muslim. You don’t come in my office with dirty shoes. That’s a curse,” Coe told a student, after telling her to “get the hell out” and “I don’t want to see you” for wearing shoes in his office in an undated audio clip recently released by Jihad Watch.
When asked by two individuals why he required students to say “Bismallah” and take their shoes off at a public university, he said, “Because I’m a Muslim.” He also complained he didn’t have a separate place for prayer in a video taken last December.
UConn spokesperson, Stephanie Reitz, told Fox News that Coe retired since the video was taken and the signs were quickly taken down from the satellite campus location in Hartford, Conn.
“Regarding this instance, the sign that had directed guests to precede their conversations with a specific Arabic phrase was immediately removed at the university’s direction,” Reitz said in a statement. “UConn promptly resolved the issue in a manner that respects the rights of all involved, and affirms the university’s values of civility and inclusivity.”
Reitz added that other rooms are provided, aside from the professor’s office space, at all their locations for faculty to meet with students and other guests.
DCG
I noticed he didn’t use the same tone of voice in dealing with the male as he did with the female. He was completely disrespectful of the female but not the male.
I used to work for a large retailer and it got to the point where I refused to wait on male customers who were from the Mid East. I would call a male employee to deal with them. They are totally disrespectful to every woman.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He is in the wrong country to making such silly demands. In my school days he would have been the victim of much deserved taunting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When did Muslims and Islam become sacrosanct, immune from the Left’s criticism and “separation of church and state” dictum? Yet another instance of the Left’s hatred of America and the West: “My enemy’s enemy is my friend”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I was going to college there I would learn the Arabic word for false god and that is what I would say as I entered the office in muddy boots. Just a kicker left and right slinging mud every where now do you feel disrespected then good for me to say allah is a disrespect to me so now we’re even. How can they get way with this garbage? Force you to submit to their god a slime ball child rapist with your words.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would also bring a big slab of bacon and a dog! 🙂
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2014/10/23/why-muslims-hate-dogs/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Relogged this on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
Grouchy old coot. It is a good thing he retired; otherwise, he should have been fired for disrespecting his students. Someone should have reminded him – his salary is paid by the taxpayers.
LikeLiked by 1 person