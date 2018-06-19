Seth MacFarlane has butt hurt over Tucker Carlson telling his audience to believe the opposite of what the MSM reports

Well, Tucker has a valid point. See various examples here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

From Daily Mail: Seth MacFarlane, creator of several Fox shows, said he is embarrassed to work for the network after remarks made by anchor Tucker Carlson, telling viewers to believe the opposite of what ‘big news’ reports.

‘If you’re looking to understand what’s actually happening in this country, always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations,’ Carlson told his viewers on Friday night.

MacFarlane derided Carlson’s message. ‘In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain,’ MacFarlane tweeted.

‘This is fringe sh**, and its business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company,’ the creator of Family Guy and The Orville added.

MacFarlane made his comments on a retweet of CNN’s Brian Stetler, whose show Reliable Sources is a look at how the media covers the news.

The CNN host hit out at Carlson saying he is sending a dangerous message to viewers. ‘Isn’t this sad? Tonight Tucker Carlson told his viewers not to believe ANYTHING they learn from his rivals.’

Fox News has been at the top of cable rated shows for years.

Meanwhile other news sources such as CNN, the New York Times, and Washington Post in recent months have called on viewers to look to several news outlets to gain a fuller understanding of what is happening in the world.

DCG