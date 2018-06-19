Reflections on a daddy cat and America’s fatherless children

It’s two days after Father’s Day, but not too late to acknowledge what a good father this cat is.

Watch how daddy cat takes care of his babies and lovingly licks his mate.

Sadly, too many fathers in America today are mere sperm donors.

According to data from the 2010 Census:

The number of children living in single-parent homes has nearly doubled since 1960.

The percentage of two-parent families significantly decreased in all 50 states. Even as the total number of American households with children increased by 160,000, the number of two-parent households, however, decreased by 1.2 million.

In 2014, as many as 15 million or one-third of American children were without a father.

The above doleful statistics are a direct result of the Democrats’ decades-long enabling via welfare policies that reward single mothers and unwed pregnancies, and in so doing, replace fathers with Big Government.

But these same Democrats are now screaming about Trump immigration policy’s “separation of families”. Hypocrites!

~Eowyn