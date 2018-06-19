Reflections on a daddy cat and America’s fatherless children

It’s two days after Father’s Day, but not too late to acknowledge what a good father this cat is.
Watch how daddy cat takes care of his babies and lovingly licks his mate.
Sadly, too many fathers in America today are mere sperm donors.
According to data from the 2010 Census:
- The number of children living in single-parent homes has nearly doubled since 1960.
- The percentage of two-parent families significantly decreased in all 50 states. Even as the total number of American households with children increased by 160,000, the number of two-parent households, however, decreased by 1.2 million.
- In 2014, as many as 15 million or one-third of American children were without a father.
The above doleful statistics are a direct result of the Democrats’ decades-long enabling via welfare policies that reward single mothers and unwed pregnancies, and in so doing, replace fathers with Big Government.
But these same Democrats are now screaming about Trump immigration policy’s “separation of families”. Hypocrites!
~Eowyn
This daddy cat is an exception. Growing up on a farm, I have seen more male cats eat their young so the mother cat can come into ‘heat’ again than male cats do this. This is one of the many reasons I do not care for cats.
That doesn’t take away from how exemplary this daddy cat is.
Very uncommon. Exception. Cabin 1954 is right, male cats (and many other mammals) kill the cubs so the female goes into heat again so they can mate. Have seen it happen with cats and dogs too on the farm. That’s also a reason why most mammal females give birth hidden and move their offspring around often. Domesticated cats may act differently like this one. Sweet yes, but rare.
From https://pets.thenest.com/male-cats-act-paternal-fatherly-towards-kittens-9281.html:
Male cats have been known to kill kittens, usually kittens that they didn’t father. This behavior is a throwback to instincts from wilder days when killing a rival’s young would keep the rival from spreading his genes about the countryside and giving the killer a better chance of advancing his own genetic agenda.
Not all male cats kill kittens and some have even been known to participate a little in caring for their own young by cleaning and playing with them. People have even reported having their tom cats turn up with litters of kittens in tow, as if to inform their humans that they were living up to the responsibilities of fatherhood.
Amazing, tom cat looks very proud of the litter.
Spay or neuter too many unwanted kitties in this world. I’m not poo pooing your post Dr. Just getting on my soap box on an issue I feel very strong about
