President Trump: No foreign aid to countries that dump their people on U.S.

As the Democrats-Left go apoplectic over yet another of their contrived crises  — the “separation of families” of illegal aliens — porn actress Stormy Daniels being ineffective in dislodging their bête noire from the White House, President Trump is driving them even crazier, saying that he will get authorization from Congress to cut off foreign aid to countries who dump their people on the United States.

In a wide-ranging speech today at the National Federation of Independent Businesses’ 75th anniversary event in Washington, D.C., Trump defended his administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy on prosecuting illegal entrants to the U.S., which has led to the separation of nearly 2,000 illegal migrant children from their families between April 19 and the end of May, as a result of their illegal migrant parents being separately incarcerated. In so doing, the Trump administration is simply carrying out federal immigration laws that the Obama administration had refused to implement.

As reported by CNBC, President Trump said:

“We want to end the border crisis by finally giving us the legal authorities and the resources to detain and remove illegal immigrant families all together and bring them back to their country.

Now think of all that aid that we give to some of these countries. Well, I’m going to go very shortly for authorization that when countries abuse us by sending their people up — not their best — we’re not going to give any more aid to those countries. [Applause]

Why the hell should we? This is a responsible, common-sense approach that all lawmakers should embrace, Democrats and Republicans.”

“Sending their people up” seems to refer to Mexico, which will receive $87.66 billion in foreign aid from the United States this year (source).

At the end of his speech, President Trump did this, which is sure to send the Left into another paroxysm of foaming-at-the-mouth outrage:

Me thinks Trump is having fun yanking their chain, knowing exactly which button to push.

~Eowyn

