Black woman in TV show ‘Claws’ celebrates dismembering her unborn child

Television is a sewer.

Here’s the latest example:

A recent episode of the “dramedy” cable TV series, TNT’s Claws, was about abortion.

As reported by Karen Townsend for LifeNews.com, in the episode that aired on June 17 titled “Cracker Casserole,” nail salon worker Virginia Loc is pregnant out-of-wedlock and decides to get an abortion. The baby’s father, Dean Simms, supports aborting his child, ostensibly because he’s not ready to be a father.

As Virginia and Dean enter the abortion clinic grounds, they’re confronted by pro-lifers, depicted as angry screaming protesters. Dean tells them he was an unwanted child, how hard his life was on welfare, and accuses the pro-lifers that “you only care about babies in the womb.”

After the abortion, Dean asks Virginia to marry him.

On the way out of the abortion clinic, Dean tells the pro-lifers that he had proposed to Virginia: “We’re getting married, everybody!”

Elated by the news, a pro-life woman rejoiced, “God is good! He heard our prayers,” assuming that Virginia had not gone through with the abortion.

Virginia quickly assures the pro-lifers that she did have her baby aborted. Referring to dilation and curettage (D & C), the abortion procedure in which the unborn baby is dismembered, and calling her unborn child “shit,” Virginia triumphantly declares:

“Still D&C’d that shit, bitch!”

A study by a team of scientists at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte found that abortion is the leading cause of death in the U.S., accounting for almost a third (32.1%) of all deaths in 2009.

Abortion disproportionately affects certain racial/ethnic minorities — namely, blacks and Hispanics. Of the total 3,589,163 abortions in the U.S. in 2009, abortions accounted for:

16.4% of Non-Hispanic White (NHW) deaths

61.1% of Non-Hispanic Black (NHB) deaths

64.0% of Hispanic deaths

In fact, abortion accounts for 2 out of every 3 deaths among Blacks and Hispanics.

Of all racial/ethnic groups, abortion takes the deadliest toll among Blacks: the abortion death rate for Blacks is 5.9 times that of Whites and 2.1 times that of Hispanics.

But do you hear about this Black holocaust from the #BlackLivesMatter crowd?

