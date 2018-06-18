Wolfgang Halbig has stunning evidence that Sandy Hook Elementary School was closed months before ‘massacre’

We are told that on December 14, 2012, a lone gunman, Adam Lanza, went to Sandy Hook Elementary School (SHES) in Newtown, Connecticut, where in the space of 11 minutes, shot and killed 20 first-graders and 6 adults.

We are also told that after the massacre, SHES relocated to an empty school in neighboring Monroe, CT — Chalk Hill Middle School at 375 Fan Hill Rd. — until a new swanky SHES was rebuilt with the $50 million from the state of Connecticut as a result of the shooting massacre.

It turns out that SHES had moved to Chalk Hill months before the alleged massacre, which leads to this question:

Who, then, were the students and teachers whom Lanza shot to death at SHES on December 14, 2012?

The evidence of SHES’s move to Chalk Hill comes from Wolfgang W. Halbig, a humble straight-talking 71-year-old man with an impressive professional record as a law enforcement officer (U.S. Customs inspector and Florida state trooper), an educator (public school coach, teacher, assistant principal and principal), and a nationally-recognized school safety consultant who was an expert witness in the Columbine and other school shootings.

Below is his biographical sketch:

On Feb. 13, 2014, Halbig became a public face of Sandy Hook skeptics when, in a radio interview with Dave Gahary of American Free Press, he called the school shooting a “contrived event,” i.e., a hoax.

For publicly questioning the authenticity of the official Sandy Hook narrative, Halbig is targeted with harassment, physical threats, and civil lawsuits.

Last year, Halbig was sued by Leonard Pozner, the father of Sandy Hook victim, 6-year-old Noah Pozner. Curiously, at the very point in the lawsuit when Leonard Pozner was supposed to present a video deposition, he dropped the lawsuit. (Source: Olive Branch Report)

Note: That may be because “Leonard Pozner” doesn’t actually exist, according to marriage and family therapist Mona Alexis, who maintains that “Leonard Pozner” is the alias of a man named Reuben Vabner, and that pics of the 6-year-old Noah Pozner are actually the younger pics of now grown-up Michael Vabner. A search on two paid-subscription people-search engines, Spokeo and TruthFinder, indicates that there is no “Leonard Pozner” in Florida, Connecticut, or the entire U.S. of A. Nor are there a “Leonard Pozner” or a “Noah Pozner” among the family members of Leonard’s ex-wife and mother of Noah, Veronique Patricia Pozner, who is also known as Veronique Vabner. Interestingly, on September 11, 2012, three months before the SHES massacre, Veronique had filed for bankruptcy.

The latest lawsuit against Halbig is a civil lawsuit by six Sandy Hook families.

A major contention of Sandy Hook skeptics is that Sandy Hook Elementary School (SHES) had been closed for some time before the alleged massacre on December 14, 2012. The skeptics point to the following evidence (see “Sandy Hook hoax: 6 signs that school was closed before massacre”):

Years before the “massacre,” the school was reported to be in disrepair and contaminated with environmental toxins, including the deadly asbestos. Absence of legally-required designated handicapped parking spaces and signage in the many aerial photographic and video images of the school’s parking lot taken by news media on the day of the “massacre”. Testimony from the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine of the school’s lack of Internet activity from the beginning of 2008 through all of 2012. Refusal on the part of the State of Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission to provide Halbig with documents he’d requested, invoking the Freedom of Information Act: SHES maintenance orders and emails from SHES principal Dawn Hochsprung to food services provider in the months immediately preceding the “massacre” — remember this! Photographic evidence of an abandoned school from the State of Connecticut’s Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection — of a dangerous, exposed metal rod on an exterior staircase; and classrooms and hallways jammed with furniture and office supplies in clear violation of the fire safety code. Below is one example:

All of which would explain why aerial footage and police dash-cam videos curiously show no hundreds of students being evacuated from SHES on the day of the “massacre”.

Now, Halbig has received stunning evidence of SHES’s closure and the removal of its teachers and students to Chalk Hill School in Monroe, CT, months before the “massacre”. The evidence consists of:

An email exchange between SHES’s principal and school custodian on moving the school. An invoice from Dean Foods of a food delivery to SHES at Chalk Hill Middle School in Monroe, CT. A spreadsheet listing invoices of Dean Foods deliveries to SHES in Monroe. An email from an employee of Dean Foods confirming that the food deliveries were sent to SHES in Monroe. A USAC form indicating that services were provided Chalk Hill Middle School although that school hasn’t been used by the Monroe school district since June 2011.

(1) email on moving SHES

On July 19, 2012, SHES principal Dawn Hochsprung exchanged conspiratorial-toned (“mum’s the word”) email with school custodian Kevin Anzellotti, bemoaning the moving of SHES:

Hochsprung: “How does this look? NOT set in stone! I have to notify teachers after we meet next Thursday, then we can get moving. Of course, they will need to come in and pack…. This is going to be really hard!”

Anzellotti: “I got it and it is what it is it’s bad for us but I would not what [sic] to be in your shoes as your [sic] telling them but all still have jobs I guess that’s a good thing mums the word.”

Below is a screenshot of the exchange:

(2) Food service invoice

Dean Foods is a national food and beverage company and the largest dairy company in the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company has 66 manufacturing facilities and distributes its products across all 50 states. Here is Dean Foods’ website.

On April 26, 2012, 8 months before the alleged massacre, Dean Foods prepared an invoice of an order from Sandy Hook Elementary School for “American/Continental” style cuisine. Strangely, the food was to be sent not to SHES’s address at 12 Dickinson Drive, Sandy Hook, CT 06482, but to the address of Chalk Hill Middle School at 375 Fan Hill Rd., Monroe, CT.

Below is a screenshot of the invoice (click image to enlarge):

(3) Dean Foods Spreadsheet

Below is a screenshot of the Spreadsheet listing 15 invoices from September 1, 2012 to December 15, 2012, for food deliveries to SHES at 375 Fan Hill Road in Monroe:

(4) Email from Dean Foods Employee

Halbig received the invoice and spreadsheet from X, an employee of Dean Foods. I have verified the identity of X on LinkedIn, but I’m not revealing X’s name to protect his/her life. Halbig fully intends to introduce X’s emails, the invoice and spreadsheet as evidence should the malicious lawsuit against him goes to trial.

Below is the email from X, confirming that the food orders from SHES were all delivered to the Chalk Hill Middle School address in Monroe, CT. I’ve blacked out the sender’s name:

(5) USAC Form 471

After reading the above, the alert reader might ask: “If Sandy Hook Elementary School was moved to Chalk Hill Middle School in Monroe, what happened to Chalk Hill’s own teachers and students?”

Here’s the answer: Chalk Hill Middle School has been empty since June 2011!

From a news report in CTPost on April 30, 2017:

Chalk Hill Middle School opened in the fall of 1969 to about 900 students. Now it sits forlorn and locked up with no apparent plan for its future…. Ideas range from the wrecking ball to recasting it as a community center to using it as offices for various town agencies. It hasn’t been used by the Monroe school district since the end of the 2010-11 school year.

Though officially empty since June 2011, Chalk Hill Middle School curiously applied for broadband and Internet connectivity services from Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC), as indicated in an USAC Application Form 471 on March 13, 2012 (see screenshot below). All U.S. public schools and libraries are required by the FCC to use USAC Form 471.

Fellowship of the Minds thanks Mr. Wolfgang Halbig for his permission to use the screenshots in the above Items 1-5 for this post.

See also:

~Eowyn