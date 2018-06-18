FOIA emails reveal Obama White House exploited Sandy Hook for gun control

Rahm Emanuel, current Chicago mayor and former Obama White House chief of staff (January 2009 to October 2010), famously said:

“You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. What I mean by that is it’s an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”

That’s precisely what the Obama administration did with the Sandy Hook “massacre” of December 14, 2012, as revealed in an exchange of emails between Emanuel and Obama’s Department of Education Secretary Arne Duncan.

Ann Costantino reports for The Baltimore Post, May 23, 2018, that a Baltimore Post reporter, who was researching another matter, obtained the emails by filing a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request last summer with the U.S. Department of Education.

Constantino writes:

But even before [Sandy Hook] victims were laid to rest after their fatal shootings, former U.S Department of Education Secretary Arne Duncan and Chicago’s Mayor Rahm Emanuel exchanged messages on how to frame the tragedy, politically.

During a roughly 10 minute period, the native Chicagoans exchanged seven messages two days following the massacre, in which Mayor Emanuel, who had previously served as President Barrack Obama’s chief of staff, advised Secretary Duncan on what position he should take on the Sandy Hook shootings.

The email exchange between the two men began at 6:57PM EST on December 16, 2012, with an email titled “CT shootings” from Duncan to Emanuel, asking: “What are your thoughts?”

Emanuel quickly responded 5 minutes later: “Go for a vote this week before it fades. Tap peoples emotion. Make it simple assault weapons.”

Duncan: “Yup- thanks.”

Emanuel: “When I did brady bill and assault weapons for clinton we always made it simple. Criminals or war weapons.”

Duncan: “Gun show loophole? Database?  Cop-killer bullets? Too complicated?”

Emanuel: “Cop killer maybe. The other no.”

Duncan: “Got it.”

Below are screenshots of the emails:

Obama White House Sandy Hook emails

When confronted with their emails on exploiting Sandy Hook for gun control, neither Duncan, Emanuel, nor their office staff chose to respond.

However, Duncan did address gun control in a recent interview in The Atlantic, in which he lamented that although “We played by all the rules after Sandy Hook. We did a study, we did a report, we worked with Congress, and guess what we accomplished? Nothing.” But he is more optimistic today because of the February 14 Parkland school shootings and the students mobilized:

“Nothing we have done to date has worked. We have absolutely failed. I have failed. We’ve all failed. But I am also more hopeful today than I have been at any time since the Sandy Hook massacre.”

H/t Tony Mead

See also:

~Eowyn

9 responses to “FOIA emails reveal Obama White House exploited Sandy Hook for gun control

  1. DCG | June 18, 2018 at 11:50 am | Reply

    More proof these demorats don’t care about the children (see the latest faux outrage over separation of illegal alien families).

    It’s all about CONTROL with these people.

    • Alma | June 18, 2018 at 1:29 pm | Reply

      DCG, what is it that they don’t understand??? We are a country of laws and if the laws are not obeyed, adverse consequences follow. If I was legal 56 years ago, i’d like to know who and when was the law changed?

  2. OneAdam12 | June 18, 2018 at 11:57 am | Reply

    Best get armed up now while you can still purchase firearms and ammo. The time is coming, soon I fear, that Civil War 2 will occur, martial law and gun confiscation. YOU are responsible for your own safety, not the police. Don’t be caught with your pants down!

    • Alma | June 18, 2018 at 1:19 pm | Reply

      OneAdam12, if what you write becomes reality, we’ll we are prepared, glad it didn’t happen while Mustafá Obama and his warriors were not in power, President Trump is here to move us ahead without facing a civil war.

  3. truckjunkie | June 18, 2018 at 12:08 pm | Reply

    “Nothing we have done to date has worked. We have absolutely failed. I have failed. We’ve all failed.”
    Of COURSE you failed-THAT’S because you’re WRONG!!!

    • Alma | June 18, 2018 at 1:21 pm | Reply

      Truck, please don’t feel that way, “they are the ones that failed us” we are here and they are gone, we just need time to get back on the right track, believe it!

  4. Maryaha | June 18, 2018 at 12:18 pm | Reply

    I saw a post on the Facebook page of Sandy Hook Hoax last week, that Wolfgang has proven through the USPS that SHES was moved to Chalk Hill well before 12/14/2012.

  5. Miss Marple | June 18, 2018 at 12:45 pm | Reply

    “The email exchange between the two men….”
    Two fairies describe them better.

  6. Alma | June 18, 2018 at 1:12 pm | Reply

    Does anybody have doubts about it?

