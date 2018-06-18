After woman’s death and a sexual attack in a park, Victoria Police tell citizens, “Take responsibility for your safety”

Strict gun control laws in Australia make it very difficult for a woman to best determine how to take responsibility for her own safety.

Do tell #GunControlNow crowd (who love the gun control model of other countries), why do you want to make it more difficult for women who want to carry a firearm for safety, especially when police tell them to take responsibility for said safety?

From TheAge.com: Police have not ruled out a possible link between the death of a woman whose body was found on a soccer pitch in Carlton North (suburb of Melbourne) overnight and the recent sexual assault of a woman at a nearby park.

Detectives have promised round-the-clock patrols of Princes Park where the body of the woman, believed to be in her 30s, was found in the early hours of Wednesday. It is understood police suspect it may have been a random attack.

The woman’s body was found by a passerby on the pitch in the middle of the popular Princes Park running track, next to Melbourne General Cemetery, about 2.40am. Her body was found near the centre of the pitch.

“Paramedics worked on the woman, who is yet to be formally identified, but she was not able to be revived,” a police spokesman said.

The Parkville sex attack

On March 28, another woman was sexually assaulted less than one kilometre away, near Royal Park in Parkville, as she was walking by the intersection of Gatehouse Street and Bayles Crescent about 2.35am.

A man approached the woman from behind, trapped her in a bear hug and the pair fell to the ground, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

The man tried to cover the woman’s mouth as she screamed for help but several nearby residents heard her. She managed to break free and ran to a nearby property where residents helped her and called police. The area was searched by police, including by helicopter, but the attacker was not found.

Detectives from the force’s sex crimes unit have confirmed they are liaising with homicide police as they work to track down the Parkville attacker.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brendan Butland said the possibility both cases were connected was being investigated, but at this stage there was “no known link” between the two. “We’re keeping an open mind,” he said.

Since the Parkville attack, detectives have made a number of inquiries into possible persons of interest, but they have since been ruled out.

Last week, Parkville residents received letters from Victoria Police asking for information and any CCTV about the Royal Park assault. The letter from Senior Constable Rhiannon Woolfe told residents that police were doorknocking the area and asked them to contact the sexual crime squad command.

Police keeping ‘open mind’ about possible link

On Wednesday – only an hour after the woman’s body was found in Carlton North – police renewed their appeal to help find the Parkville sex attacker.

Police have released a computer-generated image of the man police wish to speak to in connection with the Parkville sex attack, as well as CCTV footage of a man walking along the street.

Acting Homicide Squad Inspector Andrew Stamper said police were keeping an open mind about a possible link between the woman’s death and the sex assault. “We’re aware of that matter and we have been liasing with our colleagues at the sexual crimes squad,” he said.

“At this stage we have an open mind, but obviously we will be considering that matter in relation to this matter.”

Carlton North death ‘suspicious’

The circumstances of the death are being treated as suspicious, but Inspector Stamper did not reveal the details of the woman’s injuries or if she sustained any at all. He declined to comment on whether she had been sexually assaulted before she died.

Inspector Stamper said the man who found the woman’s body and raised the alarm was assisting police with their inquiries, but was not being treated as a suspect at this stage.

He declined to comment on the reasons why the woman or the man who found her were at the park in the early hours of the morning. He also declined to comment on a pair of black shoes found not far from the woman’s body.

He said police were taking the matter “very seriously” and were canvassing CCTV footage in the area. “It will be a long day out here a lot of resources are getting thrown into it,” he said.

Police ramp up patrols of Princes Park

North west division Superintendent David Clayton said there would now be a highly visible police presence at the park “all times of the day and night”.

“They [police] will be on foot, they’ll be on bicycles and they’ll be in cars,” he said.

He urged anyone walking in the area at night to take extra precautions and always be aware of their surroundings. “The message we would provide to all members of the community is to take responsibility for your safety,” he said.

“Make sure people know where you are and if you’ve got a mobile phone carry it and if you’ve got any concerns at all call police.”

Carlton resident Fran Keenan does a lap around Princes Park daily, but she said she would never walk in the area when it’s dark.

Ms Keenan said she was left shaken by the discovery of the woman’s body and recent sexual assault nearby. ‘‘I walked around [Princes Park] and it was really early in the morning once and I just didn’t feel comfortable being out there in the dark so I’ve never done it again,’’ she said.

‘‘I feel perfectly safe in the daytime, but it’s a different feeling when you walk at night and there’s less people around. ‘It’s just awful to think that a woman has died so close by and it’s a bit eerie here today with all the police around.’’

h/t @DLoesch

