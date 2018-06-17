Too bad, so sad: Comedy Central cancels “The Opposition”

Back on September 25, 2017, Comedy Central debuted “The Opposition” with Jordan Klepper. About the show, from Wikipedia:

“The Opposition with Jordan Klepper is an American late-night talk and news satire program that premiered on Comedy Central on September 25, 2017. The show is hosted by comedian Jordan Klepper, a former correspondent on The Daily Show, and satirizes right-wing politics. It airs each Monday through Thursday at 11:30 pm (EST), following The Daily Show.”

The Business Insider had an article about the intent the The Opposition:

“One of the most prominent features of the set of “The Opposition” is a permanently installed Murder Board, a tackboard reminiscent of “A Beautiful Mind” with nonsense scribbled next to a 2016 electoral map, and images and arrows linking Beyoncé, former Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Taylor Swift, and, of course, Hillary Clinton.

For Klepper, the figures and scrawling on the board represent the obsession and paranoid thinking of the emerging right-wing-media landscape during the era of President Donald Trump, in which he said the “bar for what now we can put out there to make our case was lowered immensely.”

“You just need a shred. A shred of something that you can weave into something larger,” Klepper told Business Insider in an interview in his office a week before the show’s debut. “Donald Trump was the best at ‘I heard a thing, I’m in a position of power by repeating it, I now legitimize it to millions, to my 30-plus million followers, and I’m in a position where people just trust those things that I say.'”

“The Opposition” is the major first comedy show with a baked-in acknowledgement of the shift in the conservative-media landscape away from the dogmatic, small-government Reagan Republican. The show will focus on the heightened influence of the online right-wing figures to subtly and overtly influence the political discourse.”

Nine months later, the show has been cancelled.

From MSN:

“Comedy Central’s daily late-night program The Opposition with Jordan Klepper will end its run after one season but Klepper is staying on the network with a new weekly half-hour series. Tentatively titled Klepper, it will feature the comedian out in the field, traveling the country and speaking to people.

The Opposition‘s last episode will air on June 28. Klepper just shared the news with the show’s staff. Development on the new show will start right after, with pre-production slated to begin in the fall and a premiere eyed for early 2019 in the 10 PM-11 PM time period.

The timing of the decision stems from the fact that The Opposition was wrapping its first season, with a slew of contracts for people in front and behind the camera coming up for renewal for another year.

“That added into the accelerated pace of the decision but it was mostly driven by excitement about the new show,” Comedy Central president Kent Alterman said. “We can’t do both obviously so we are winding down The Opposition in accordance with gearing up Klepper.”

Read the rest of the story here.

Viva La Resistance!

DCG