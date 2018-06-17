Sunday Devotional: Father’s Day

Luke 11:1-2

He was praying in a certain place,

and when he had finished,

one of his disciples said to him,

“Lord, teach us to pray just as John taught his disciples.”

He said to them . . .

Matthew 6:9-13

“This is how you are to pray:

Our Father in heaven,

hallowed be your name,

your kingdom come,

your will be done,

on earth as in heaven.

Give us today our daily bread;

and forgive us our trespasses,

as we forgive those who trespass against us;

and lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from the evil one.”

God the Father is mentioned at least 24 times in the Bible:

1 Corinthians 8:6: “yet for us there is one God, the Father, from whom all things are and for whom we exist, and one Lord, Jesus Christ, through whom all things are and through whom we exist.”

2 Corinthians 1:3-4: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and God of all encouragement, who encourages us in our every affliction, so that we may be able to encourage those who are in any affliction with the encouragement with which we ourselves are encouraged by God.”

Ephesians 1:3: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in Christ with every spiritual blessing in the heavens”

Isaiah 63:16: “For you are our father. Were Abraham not to know us, nor Israel to acknowledge us, You, L ORD , are our father, our redeemer you are named from of old.”

, are our father, our redeemer you are named from of old.” Isaiah 64:7: “Yet, L ORD , you are our father; we are the clay and you our potter: we are all the work of your hand.”

, you are our father; we are the clay and you our potter: we are all the work of your hand.” James 1:17: “all good giving and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no alteration or shadow caused by change.”

John 1:14: “And the Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us, and we saw his glory, the glory as of the Father’s only Son, full of grace and truth.”

John 5:19-23: “Jesus answered and said to them, ‘Amen, amen, I say to you, a son cannot do anything on his own, but only what he sees his father doing; for what he does, his son will do also. For the Father loves his Son and shows him everything that he himself does, and he will show him greater works than these, so that you may be amazed. For just as the Father raises the dead and gives life, so also does the Son give life to whomever he wishes. For does the Father judge anyone, but he has given all judgment * to his Son, so that all may honor the Son just as they honor the Father. Whoever does not honor the Son does not honor the Father who sent him.”

to his Son, so that all may honor the Son just as they honor the Father. Whoever does not honor the Son does not honor the Father who sent him.” John 6:37-38: “Everything that the Father gives me will come to me, and I will not reject anyone who comes to me, because I came down from heaven not to do my own will but the will of the one who sent me.”

John 6:44: “No one can come to Me unless the Father who sent Me draws him; and I will raise him up on the last day.”

John 8:49: “Jesus answered, ‘I am not possessed; I honor my Father, but you dishonor me.'”

John 10:15: “even as the Father knows Me and I know the Father; and I lay down My life for the sheep.”

John 10:30: “I and the Father are one.”

John 14:9-11: “Jesus said to him, ‘Have I been with you for so long a time and you still do not know me, Philip? Whoever has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say, ‘Show us the Father’? Do you not believe that I am in the Father and the Father is in me? The words that I speak to you I do not speak on my own. The Father who dwells in me is doing his works. Believe me that I am in the Father and the Father is in me, or else, believe because of the works themselves.”

John 14:28: “You heard me tell you, ‘I am going away and I will come back to you.’ If you loved me, you would rejoice that I am going to the Father; for the Father is greater than I.”

John 14:31: “but the world must know that I love the Father and that I do just as the Father has commanded me. Get up, let us go.”

John 15:10: “If you keep my commandments, you will remain in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commandments and remain in his love.”

John 16:23: “Amen, amen, I say to you, whatever you ask the Father in my name he will give you.”

John 16:25-28: “I have told you this in figures of speech. The hour is coming when I will no longer speak to you in figures but I will tell you clearly about the Father. On that day you will ask in my name, and I do not tell you that I will ask the Father for you. For the Father himself loves you, because you have loved me and have come to believe that I came from God. I came from the Father and have come into the world. Now I am leaving the world and going back to the Father.”

Luke 10:21-22: “At that very moment he rejoiced [in] the holy Spirit and said, ‘I give you praise, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, for although you have hidden these things from the wise and the learned you have revealed them to the childlike. Yes, Father, such has been your gracious will. All things have been handed over to me by my Father. No one knows who the Son is except the Father, and who the Father is except the Son and anyone to whom the Son wishes to reveal him.'”

Malachi 2:10: “Have we not all one father? Has not one God created us? Why, then, do we break faith with each other, profaning the covenant of our ancestors?”

Matthew 23:9: “Call no one on earth your father; you have but one Father in heaven.”

Matthew 26:39: “He advanced a little and fell prostrate in prayer, saying, ‘My Father, if it is possible, let this cup pass from me; yet, not as I will, but as you will.'”

1 Peter 1:3: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who in his great mercy gave us a new birth to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead”

Psalms 68:5-6: “Sing to God, praise his name; exalt the rider of the clouds. Rejoice before him whose name is the L ORD .”

On this Father’s Day, we thank all dads and all men who, though childless, act as fathers by mentoring and caring for others. Thank you for being role models of what a real man really is.

Father’s Day Prayer

by Joanna Fuchs

Lord, please bless our fathers,

these men who mean so much to us,

who are greatly responsible

for who we are and who we are becoming.

Bless them for having the courage

to do what’s necessary to keep us out of trouble,

for making us do the right thing,

for helping us build our character,

even when it makes us angry;

and bless them for pushing us to do our best,

even when they just want to love us.

Bless our fathers for being our protectors,

for leading us through stormy times to safety,

for making us believe that everything will be all right

and for making it so.

Bless our fathers for quietly making a living

to provide for those they love most,

for giving us food, clothing, shelter

and the other material things that really matter,

for unselfishly investing time and money in us

that they could have spent on themselves.

Bless our fathers, Lord,

for saving some energy for fun,

for leading us on adventures

to explore the outer reaches of ourselves,

for making us laugh,

for being our playmates and our friends.

Bless them for being our secure foundation, our rock,

for holding on tight to us…until it’s time to let us go.

Lord, bless these men we look up to,

our role models, our heroes,

our fathers.

In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen.

May the peace and love of Jesus Christ our Lord be with you,

~Eowyn