Previously deported illegal alien & child rapist re-arrested in Texas

From US Customs & Border Protection (DEL RIO, Texas): U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station arrested a Honduran man, previously convicted of rape and indecent exposure to a minor, who attempted to re-enter the country after having been previously removed.

“Through diligent and tireless commitment to their duty, our agents have arrested another dangerous criminal attempting to enter the country illegally,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez. “The potential hazards agents face when encountering such individuals cannot be understated. I applaud the professionalism of our employees and their willingness to stand in harm’s way for the safety of the nation.”

On June 10, agents arrested David Milton Ulloa-Erazo, 34, for illegally entering the United States near Eagle Pass. Once at the station, records checks revealed prior convictions in Massachusetts in 2008, for rape and indecent exposure to a minor. Ulloa-Erazo was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for those crimes and was subsequently deported to Honduras.

Ulloa-Erazo faces prosecution for illegal re-entry into the United States – 8 USC § 1326 – which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.

The Del Rio Border Patrol Sector is part of the Joint Task Force-West South Texas Corridor, which leverages federal, state and local resources to combat transnational criminal organizations. To report suspicious activity call the Del Rio Sector’s toll free number at 1-866-511-8727.

