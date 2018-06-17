The Baphomet was first drawn and popularized in 1854 by occultist Eliphas Lévi in his book, Dogme et Rituel de la Haute Magie (Dogmas and Rituals of High Magic) — a winged, horned, androgynous, humanoid goat with breasts and phallus. (See “The Devil is transgender”)

Levi called his image the Baphomet — “The Sabbatic Goat” and “The Goat of Mendes.” Lévi’s Baphomet is the source of the Rider-Waite Tarot image of the Devil. The Baphomet goat, together with the downward-pointed pentagram, was adopted as the official symbol — called the Sigil of Baphomet — of the Church of Satan and continues to be used among Satanists. [Source: Wikipedia]

Yesterday, an art illustrator named AnnaMarie Hope uploaded to her Instagram account @everysilversea a pic of what appears to be Barack Obama dressed as Baphomet, standing next to Artur Davis.

Note: Artur Davis was a national co-chair for Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign; a U.S. Congressman (D-Alabama) from 2003 to 2011; and a candidate for the Democratic nomination for Governor of Alabama in the 2010 election.

Below are the Obama Baphomet pic (on the left) next to a pic of Obama (right), for comparison.

Those who saw the pic on Hope’s Instagram clearly recognized the Baphomet dude as Obama:

kellygil18: “What’s with your Obama pic?” unbearableghostbear: “Yeah you got some ‘splainin’ to do about that Obama pic.”

Hope quickly took down the pic, claiming she’d received “too much hate & not enough support”.

Jay Greenberg of NeonNettle says the Obama Baphomet image is not a photoshop:

To check if the image has been digitally altered from another photo, the first thing to do is is do a reverse image search to see if the original image appeared online or if there ever was an original image. After uploading the image to Google image search and Tinyeye, the photo pulls zero results from either service, meaning, if it was altered from another image, then the original image has never been uploaded to the internet, which seems unlikely. If the image has been photoshopped as some may suggest, then it would require a very high skill set in image manipulation, that would go way beyond the typical prank image levels. It’s also unlikely that Hope would have such professional skills without a mention of it anywhere. The fact that Miss Hope doesn’t appear to have obtained this image elsewhere, and that she couldn’t have faked the image, suggests that she took the photo herself.

H/t FOTM‘s Lola

See also:

~Eowyn